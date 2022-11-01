ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LD2Jy_0iuxYTyr00

It was a meaningless win to close out a disappointing Champions League campaign for Barcelona.

Barcelona finished the group stage with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, a result that did little to cushion the blow of the Catalan club's second consecutive early exit in the European competition.

“The overall evaluation of our group campaign has to be negative," Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said. "We had qualification in our own hands and didn’t manage it. We didn’t take our opportunities.”

Barcelona had already been eliminated in advance, while Plzen knew it had finished last in Group C. Barcelona ended the group stage with seven points in third place, guaranteed of a spot in the Europa League playoffs.

“Now we are candidates for the Europa League,” said Xavi, who didn't use all of his regular starters on Tuesday. “It’s a beautiful competition and we will fight to win it.”

Last season, Barcelona was eliminated from the second-tier competition by eventual champion Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals.

Ferran Torres scored twice and Marcos Alonso and teenager Pablo Torre grabbed a goal each for the Catalan club on Tuesday. The hosts got on the board with a pair of goals by Tomás Chorý.

Barcelona's only other group-stage victory had been 5-1 against Plzen in their opener. It then lost 2-0 at Bayern Munich and 1-0 at Inter Milan, which both advanced to the next round. Bayern beat Inter 2-0 at home on Tuesday for its six straight victory in the group.

A 3-3 draw at home against Inter then meant Barcelona needed the Italian team to stumble in its final matches, which didn't happen. Barcelona also lost 3-0 at home to Bayern.

It was the first time since 1999 that Barcelona failed to advance to the knockout stage in consecutive years, coinciding with the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain two seasons ago.

This season's failure to advance was a humbling setback after Barcelona went on a spending spree to boost its squad in the hope of recovering some of that money with a deep run in the European competition. But not even the addition of the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha were enough in the Champions League.

Lewandowski was not in the squad on Tuesday because of a minor back issue. Midfielders Franck Kessie and Torre were substituted during the match because of injuries.

Barcelona has its focus on the Spanish league, where it trails Real Madrid by one point at the top of the standings. It has won 10 of its first 12 league matches.

Plzen finished its campaign with six losses. It was outscored 24-5 by its opponents.

“It was really tough group and I have to say we did not expect it to be as difficult," Plzen goalkeeper Jindřich Stanek said.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Barcelona Coach Xavi Still Bitter Over Inter Loss: “We Didn’t Qualify From Champions League Group Also Because Of Refereeing Decisions”

Former Barcelona player and current Blaugrana manager Xavi still holds bitterness towards the refereeing decisions made in their Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan on October 4. After Barcelona’s victory against Viktoria Plzen yesterday, which concluded their Champions League campaign this season, their manager Xavi spoke to Spanish...
FOX Sports

Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham advanced in the Champions League the hard way on Tuesday. With manager Antonio Conte serving a suspension in the stands and one of its star players, Son Heung-min, forced off the field with a head injury, Tottenham was trailing 1-0 at halftime against Marseille and heading out of the competition.
ESPN

Spain must include Sergio Ramos in World Cup squad - Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has urged Spain to include his former captain Sergio Ramos in their World Cup squad. Ramos, 36, is in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain in his second season at the club having joined from Madrid in August 2021. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...
The Independent

Real Sociedad vs Man Utd Europa League final score and result as United win but fail to top group - live

Manchester United face a tough Europa League knockout round play-off tie after failing to build on teenager Alejandro Garnacho’s outstanding opener and beat Real Sociedad by a two-goal margin.Both sides were already assured of progress from Group E ahead of the San Sebastian showdown, but September’s shock Old Trafford defeat to the LaLiga side meant United travelled to Spain in second spot.Garnacho’s superb goal got the Red Devils off to a dream start as they sought to usurp the hosts, but they struggled in the second half as Sociedad held tight for a 1-0 loss that means they top...
CBS Sports

Champions League scores: AC Milan advance to round of 16; Benfica get hot late to see PSG finish second

It has been a wild finish to the group stage of Champions League play. Benfica needed to make up a four-goal difference on PSG to win Group H, and in the 92nd minute of play, a speculative shot from outside the box by Joao Mario went in to secure a 6-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa. With that, despite PSG's 2-1 victory over Juventus, the Parisians finish second in the group to become a team that no group winner will want to draw in the round of 16.
The Independent

PSG finish second in Champions League Group H after Benfica’s heroics in Israel

Paris St Germain were forced to settle for second in their Champions League group after a dramatic conclusion saw Benfica pip them by virtue of away goals scored.A stoppage-time goal from Joao Mario completed a 6-1 win for the Portuguese side at Maccabi Haifa and edged them above PSG in Group H, despite the French side winning 2-1 at Juventus courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappe and Nuno Mendes.Benfica and PSG ended the group stage with the same number of points, goals scored and goal difference, with both games between the sides finishing in 1-1 draws.Juventus dropped into the Europa...
theScore

Field set, possible matchups revealed for Champions League round of 16

Seeding for the Champions League round of 16 was finalized Wednesday, as AC Milan secured the final available place in the knockout stage by crushing Red Bull Salzburg 4-0 and finishing second in Group E. Elsewhere, Benfica pipped Paris Saint-Germain to top spot in Group H by beating Maccabi Haifa...
The Independent

Liverpool vs Napoli confirmed lineups and team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool in the final gameweek of the Champions League group stage with Group A leaders Napoli travelling to Anfield.Luciano Spalletti’s side have taken European football by storm this season, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia the danger man for the visitors.A victory alone will not be enough for the Reds to top Group A, meaning they will need to reverse the 4-1 loss they suffered in the fixture in Naples.The Reds will be desperate for a morale-boosting victory after the shock loss to Leeds last time out, although Tottenham await this weekend in what represents another crucial match in...
Yardbarker

Juventus Midfielder Manuel Locatelli: “Individual Episodes Will Make The Difference In Serie A Match Against Inter”

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli feels that Sunday’s Serie A clash between the Bianconeri and Inter is likely to be decided by how the key moments turn. Speaking to the press after the Bianconeri’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by FCInterNews, Locatelli gave his thoughts ahead of the Derby d’Italia match on the weekend.
Yardbarker

Barcelona come out top in goal-fest against Viktoria Plzen

Barcelona had little on the line against Viktoria Plzen in what will be their final Champions League game until September of 2023 at the earliest, save good sensations and confidence according to manager Xavi Hernandez. They might have scored four goals, but neither was this the rounded performance they might have wanted.
The Independent

Champions League LIVE: Result and final score from City-Sevilla, Chelsea-Dinamo, Juve-PSG and more

Chelsea midfielder Denis Zakaria scored on his debut as his side finished their Champions League Group E campaign with a 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, topping the group and ending the European campaign for the Croatians.Manchester City teenager Rico Lewis marked his first senior start with his maiden goal for the club as City came from behind to complete their commanding Champions League group stage with a 3-1 defeat of Sevilla.FC Copenhagen scored their first goal in this season’s Champions League campaign, drawing 1-1 with already qualified Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in their last...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
67K+
Followers
104K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy