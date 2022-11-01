Nov. 8, election day in Connecticut is upon us. On that day we will either continue doing what we’ve always done, and getting what we’ve always gotten by voting for the lesser of two evils or we will be courageous and vote the unusual and unexpected. Polls are trying to predict who will win. They are making those predictions from what we have always done and that is vote along party lines and in fear of voting for a third party.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO