Connecticut State

On Nov. 8 We Will Either Continue What We’ve Always Done, or Vote Third Party

Nov. 8, election day in Connecticut is upon us. On that day we will either continue doing what we’ve always done, and getting what we’ve always gotten by voting for the lesser of two evils or we will be courageous and vote the unusual and unexpected. Polls are trying to predict who will win. They are making those predictions from what we have always done and that is vote along party lines and in fear of voting for a third party.
Are You Voting For the Hopeful Candidate, or the Hapless?

In most elections, an incumbent governor has an extensive record and a vision for the future. Not so in Connecticut’s gubernatorial contest, despite that Democrat Ned Lamont is campaigning as if he is the fiscal savior of the state. He is claiming to have turned a $4 billion deficit into a $4 billion surplus.
Democrats Gather at Eastern on Friday to Rally Students to the Polls

WINDHAM – An all-star roster of state Democratic candidates – Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Rep. Joe Courtney, Attorney General William Tong, among others – gathered at Eastern Connecticut State University on Friday in an effort to boost turnout of college students, a demographic that rarely shows up in numbers to vote in midterm elections.
Connecticut Election Results 2022

(WTNH) – Election night is just days away. Stay tuned to News 8 on Tuesday, November 8 for full election results. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET. The majority of Connecticut votes on Election Day. The state does not allow early voting. In 2020, the state was still counting votes two days after the polls closed. Key areas are Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford and Hartford, the larger cities where most of the population is. Democratic candidates for statewide and federal offices have typically dominated throughout the state.
Kimberly Fiorello ‘Incredibly Effective These Past Two Years’

State Rep. Kimberly Fiorello represents our values and works to improve the lives of people in our community. She deserves to be re-elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives. Kimberly is a voice of reason in a one-party-controlled Hartford, where bills often pass without a single Republican vote. The Democrats...
Upcoming Legislative Session is our Chance to Address Educational Disparities

Connecticut schools have ranked in the top three schools in the nation, but we are also home to some very poor performing districts as well – including Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport. This disparity causes a major opportunity gap for students throughout Connecticut, and it can no longer be ignored by our state or by Gov. Ned Lamont.
Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M

Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
