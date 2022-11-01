Read full article on original website
ctexaminer.com
Terrie Wood: Too Many Variables Left to the Legislature by Early Voting Amendment
With Election Day fast approaching, this is a good time to highlight that in addition to a general election, all voters will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow for Early Voting in Connecticut. Our basic voting laws are embedded in our state Constitution....
ctexaminer.com
Will you Support the Democratic Party of ‘Yes’ or the Republican Party of ‘No’?
No matter your politics, just about everyone agrees we live in extraordinary times. Democrats have sounded the alarm, locally and nationally, calling on us to work together as a community and address everything from crumbling schools to a warming climate. But time and again, with their words and their votes,...
wiltonbulletin.com
Female voters could be the key to the CT election. Democrats and Republicans are taking different approaches
Democrat and Republican candidates for political office in Connecticut are putting heightened interest on issues that tend to attract women to the polls – seeing them as a key voting bloc in the 2022 election. Democrats’ appeal to female voters has largely focused on abortion rights following the U.S....
ctexaminer.com
On Nov. 8 We Will Either Continue What We’ve Always Done, or Vote Third Party
Nov. 8, election day in Connecticut is upon us. On that day we will either continue doing what we’ve always done, and getting what we’ve always gotten by voting for the lesser of two evils or we will be courageous and vote the unusual and unexpected. Polls are trying to predict who will win. They are making those predictions from what we have always done and that is vote along party lines and in fear of voting for a third party.
ctexaminer.com
Are You Voting For the Hopeful Candidate, or the Hapless?
In most elections, an incumbent governor has an extensive record and a vision for the future. Not so in Connecticut’s gubernatorial contest, despite that Democrat Ned Lamont is campaigning as if he is the fiscal savior of the state. He is claiming to have turned a $4 billion deficit into a $4 billion surplus.
ctexaminer.com
Democrats Gather at Eastern on Friday to Rally Students to the Polls
WINDHAM – An all-star roster of state Democratic candidates – Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Rep. Joe Courtney, Attorney General William Tong, among others – gathered at Eastern Connecticut State University on Friday in an effort to boost turnout of college students, a demographic that rarely shows up in numbers to vote in midterm elections.
WTNH.com
Connecticut Election Results 2022
(WTNH) – Election night is just days away. Stay tuned to News 8 on Tuesday, November 8 for full election results. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET. The majority of Connecticut votes on Election Day. The state does not allow early voting. In 2020, the state was still counting votes two days after the polls closed. Key areas are Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford and Hartford, the larger cities where most of the population is. Democratic candidates for statewide and federal offices have typically dominated throughout the state.
CT Democrats decry lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban
Gov. Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong condemned the groups challenging CT's assault weapons ban just days before the election.
National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut
The head of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, is coming to Meriden this Sunday for a labor rally. The post National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ctexaminer.com
A Second Look at Where the Candidates Stand in the Last Gubernatorial Debate
UNCASVILLE – The main sparring in the final debate for Governor on Tuesday night was over the economy, but candidates also tried to differentiate themselves on crime, abortion and the balance of building more affordable housing and maintaining local control of zoning. Inflation and the economy look to be...
ctexaminer.com
Devlin Touts Legislative Experience, Tax Cuts, Eliminating the Guaranteed Return for Utilities in Bid for Lieutenant Governor
Laura Devlin is running for Lieutenant Governor on the Republican ticket with gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski. She has served as the State Representative for the 134th District – which includes Fairfield and Trumbull – for eight years. Devlin said she was chosen at Stefanowski’s running mate in part...
ctexaminer.com
Parker Touts Education and Affordability as he Campaigns Door to Door for Undecided Voters
DURHAM – State Rep. John-Michael Parker, a Democrat representing Durham and Madison in state legislature, drove up the driveways of undecided voters living on Royal Oak Drive, knocked on doors and asked for support for his re-election to a second term. After losing by just 18 votes to Republican...
ctexaminer.com
Kimberly Fiorello ‘Incredibly Effective These Past Two Years’
State Rep. Kimberly Fiorello represents our values and works to improve the lives of people in our community. She deserves to be re-elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives. Kimberly is a voice of reason in a one-party-controlled Hartford, where bills often pass without a single Republican vote. The Democrats...
State leaders vow to fight following challenge to Connecticut's assault weapons ban
HARTFORD, Conn. — The National Association for Gun Rights filed an injunction Friday to Connecticut’s assault weapons ban, which means they want an immediate repeal. The governor and Attorney General say they are ready to fight. Democrats are calling it a significant and immediate threat to the safety...
Vote 2022: Fired health commissioner blasts Lamont in campaign appearance with Stefanowski
Connecticut’s former public health commissioner harshly criticized Gov. Ned Lamont’s COVID response in a campaign appearance with his opponent Thursday. Renee Coleman-Mitchell was fired two months into the pandemic and has since filed a federal discrimination lawsuit.
An independent governor could move Connecticut forward with ideas, not ideology
An Independent governor would be free from partisan pressure and able to pursue the policies that voters want.
ctexaminer.com
Upcoming Legislative Session is our Chance to Address Educational Disparities
Connecticut schools have ranked in the top three schools in the nation, but we are also home to some very poor performing districts as well – including Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport. This disparity causes a major opportunity gap for students throughout Connecticut, and it can no longer be ignored by our state or by Gov. Ned Lamont.
National gun rights group challenges Connecticut’s assault weapons ban
(WTNH) – A national gun rights group is going to federal court to try to immediately allow assault weapons to be sold in Connecticut. On Friday, Governor Ned Lamont and State Attorney General William Tong spoke out about the lawsuit filed by the National Association for Gun Rights. The group is asking the judge for […]
trumbulltimes.com
Connecticut diners mentioned in Food & Wine's 'Best Breakfast in Every State'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut's "diners, doughnuts and dives" scene make the state a top pick for breakfast, Food & Wine recently declared. Author David Landsel praised the state's time-honored diners, classic doughnut shops and cafes while determining "The Best Breakfast in Every...
therealdeal.com
Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M
Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
