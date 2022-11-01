Read full article on original website
Gucci Mane Says He Dropped Baby Racks One Day After Signing Him, Racks Responds
Gucci Mane says he has dropped his new artist Baby Racks only a day after inking the buzzing rapper to a deal on Guwop's 1017 record label. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Gucci Mane unceremoniously announced the roster move on Twitter. "Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped...
Offset Changes Profile Picture on Instagram to Takeoff Following His Death
Offset is reacting to news of the tragic death of his cousin and fellow Migos group member Takeoff. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Offset made his first public acknowledgment of Takeoff's passing by switching out the photo on his Instagram profile to a picture of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. The photo shows Takeoff smiling with a white heart next to his head. This is Offset's first social media action since Takeoff died.
21 Savage Says He Would Beat Anyone From the 2016 XXL Freshman Class in a Verzuz
21 Savage is a proud alumnus of the 2016 XXL Freshman class. And now the Atlanta rapper wants to rap against the entire class in a Verzuz battle. On Saturday (Nov. 5), during a chat session on Clubhouse, 21 Savage boldly stated that he would beat anyone from the 2016 XXL Freshman Class in a Verzuz battle, including Lil Uzi Vert.
Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Drake Appearing to Claim She Lied About Allegedly Getting Shot by Tory Lanez on ‘Circo Loco’
UPDATE (NOV. 4):. A rep for Megan Thee Stallion has provided this statement to XXL regarding Drake's lyrics on "Circo Loco":. "Despite the irrefutable evidence that Megan was a victim of gun violence, the ignorant continue to support her attacker." ORIGINAL STORY (NOV. 4):. Megan Thee Stallion has responded to...
Megan Thee Stallion Has a Writing Credit on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album
Megan Thee Stallion has received a writing credit on Drake and 21 Savage's new album, Her Loss. On Friday (Nov. 4), the credit listing for Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album unveiled that despite not being featured on any of the album's songs, Megan Thee Stallion has earned a writer's credit on the joint project.
Who Is the Girl on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album Cover?
As Drake and 21 Savage prepare to drop their collaborative album Her Loss tonight, fans are curious about the woman who appears on the cover art of their highly anticipated project. Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, which hits DSPs on Friday (Nov. 4), features a close-up shot of model...
Drake and 21 Savage, Dusty Locane, Lecrae and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
With November in full effect, the rap game powers into the new month with some notable music releases. This time around, a global megastar joins forces with a revered Atlanta rhymer to drop their first joint album surrounded by a ton of buzz, a Brooklyn, N.Y. spitter drops a horror-themed project, a rap-crooner repping Houston balances between being righteous and ratchet on a new mixtape and more.
Drake, 21 Savage ‘Circo Loco’ Lyrics
Drake and 21 Savage's new Her Loss album is here and it has the whole internet talking. On Friday (Nov. 4), after a week delay, the dynamic duo put out their highly anticipated joint LP, Her Loss, which features 16 songs including a sole guest appearance from Travis Scott. One of the songs that is initially getting a lot of feedback is the track "Circo Loco." Produced by Boi-1da and Tay Keith, the banger features progressing chords and booming bass, and finds Aubrey and the Slaughter King talking boss talk.
