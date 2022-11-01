Offset is reacting to news of the tragic death of his cousin and fellow Migos group member Takeoff. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Offset made his first public acknowledgment of Takeoff's passing by switching out the photo on his Instagram profile to a picture of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. The photo shows Takeoff smiling with a white heart next to his head. This is Offset's first social media action since Takeoff died.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO