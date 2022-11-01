ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Offset Changes Profile Picture on Instagram to Takeoff Following His Death

Offset is reacting to news of the tragic death of his cousin and fellow Migos group member Takeoff. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Offset made his first public acknowledgment of Takeoff's passing by switching out the photo on his Instagram profile to a picture of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. The photo shows Takeoff smiling with a white heart next to his head. This is Offset's first social media action since Takeoff died.
HOUSTON, TX
Power 93.7 WBLK

Who Is the Girl on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album Cover?

As Drake and 21 Savage prepare to drop their collaborative album Her Loss tonight, fans are curious about the woman who appears on the cover art of their highly anticipated project. Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, which hits DSPs on Friday (Nov. 4), features a close-up shot of model...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Drake and 21 Savage, Dusty Locane, Lecrae and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

With November in full effect, the rap game powers into the new month with some notable music releases. This time around, a global megastar joins forces with a revered Atlanta rhymer to drop their first joint album surrounded by a ton of buzz, a Brooklyn, N.Y. spitter drops a horror-themed project, a rap-crooner repping Houston balances between being righteous and ratchet on a new mixtape and more.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Drake, 21 Savage ‘Circo Loco’ Lyrics

Drake and 21 Savage's new Her Loss album is here and it has the whole internet talking. On Friday (Nov. 4), after a week delay, the dynamic duo put out their highly anticipated joint LP, Her Loss, which features 16 songs including a sole guest appearance from Travis Scott. One of the songs that is initially getting a lot of feedback is the track "Circo Loco." Produced by Boi-1da and Tay Keith, the banger features progressing chords and booming bass, and finds Aubrey and the Slaughter King talking boss talk.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy