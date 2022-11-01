ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
nychealthandhospitals.org

Mayor Adams Expands Efforts to Connect Patients Experiencing Homelessness to Stable, Affordable Housing, Delivers on Promise in Housing Blueprint Released Earlier This Year

As Strategy to Good Health, ‘Housing for Health’ Initiative Will Focus on Four Strategic Areas: Navigation Services, Medical Respite Beds, Affordable Housing on Hospital Property, and Social Service Support for Patients in Permanent Housing. Program Will Leverage NYC Health + Hospitals Land to Create Nearly 650 New Affordable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynwmo.com

New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts

SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
invisiblepeople.tv

NYC Program Puts Cash Directly in the Hands of Homeless Youth

When you give people money, they can afford things. That was the idea behind the wildly successful Child Tax Credit, which lifted 2.9 million kids out of poverty. It’s the idea behind a program in Washington state that provides flexible funding to youths aging out of foster care. And it’s the idea behind the Trust Youth Initiative, a New York City-based effort that puts money directly into the hands of homeless youth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NY offers up to $900 to help pay energy bills

NEW YORK - New York's Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) program opened for applications starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, and will continue until funding for the program runs out during the winter. The program helps low-income people pay the cost of heating their homes. HEAP may be able to help...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC officially drops vaccine mandate for private-sector employees

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Tuesday, New York City will no longer require private-sector employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Mayor Eric Adams dropped the vaccine mandate in September, however, private companies have the option to keep it. Last week, the city Board of Health decided to drop the requirement, citing a high vaccination rate […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough

The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
BRONX, NY
chainstoreage.com

Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn

Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

COVID Rules in NYC Change: What to Know as Vaccine Mandate Ends

New York City's strictest-in-the-nation COVID vaccine mandate covering the private sector is officially over as of Tuesday, following last week's health board vote to drop the nearly year-old program amid ongoing pandemic progress. The decision to end the order implemented by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in the waning days...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC grappling with 40K empty seats in pre-K, 3-K programs citywide

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has announced a rapid-response plan to stabilize early childhood education in the five boroughs, as the city grapples with an overabundance of pre-K and 3-K seats – resulting in some community-based organizations unable to fill seats necessary under their city contracts. But the city plans to partially pay programs regardless of enrollment numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
getnews.info

Grand Opening: VST Exclusive Spa Salon Brooklyn

Vanessa Sztojka and Tiffany Sztojka with this slogan in mind established the VST Luxury SPA salon in Brooklyn, New York, and committed themselves to the world of beauty care. Vanessa Sztojka, the elder sister, was the one who established a beauty salon for the benefit of the community of Brooklyn, after finishing her studies in major European cities like Hungary, Moscow, Dubai, Frankfurt, Paris. After finishing her studies in Europe, she continued her studies in New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues

A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

AG suit piles on Brooklyn developer accused of stealing deposits

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against a Brooklyn developer accused of stealing more than $5 million by fraudulently selling fake condos. The attorney general on Wednesday announced the lawsuit against Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, accusing him of cheating at least 20 families of Chinese immigrants. The suit comes after affected families filed lawsuits of their own.
BROOKLYN, NY
sgbonline.com

Ugg Opens First ‘Feel House’ Pop-Up In Brooklyn

Ugg opened its first Feel House pop-up “dedicated to self-expression,” in the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn that draws a fashionable crowd. The footwear brand also plans to open two additional Feel House pop-ups in Chengdu, China and Seongsu-dong, Seoul, South Korea. Ugg introduced the Feel House concept as...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Outcome of Kathy Hochul vs. Lee Zeldin Could Put Fate of MTA on the Line, Insiders Say

The future of New York City’s transit system, still struggling to rebound from the pandemic, could be on the line in Tuesday’s election for governor. As the Metropolitan Transportation Authority chugs from crisis to crisis, the state agency faces the prospect of a new boss with a tough-on-transit track record. While the MTA’s not the only thing the two are far apart on, Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican opponent to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, has taken a stance opposite to Hochul on several major transportation issues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy