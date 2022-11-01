Read full article on original website
nychealthandhospitals.org
Mayor Adams Expands Efforts to Connect Patients Experiencing Homelessness to Stable, Affordable Housing, Delivers on Promise in Housing Blueprint Released Earlier This Year
As Strategy to Good Health, ‘Housing for Health’ Initiative Will Focus on Four Strategic Areas: Navigation Services, Medical Respite Beds, Affordable Housing on Hospital Property, and Social Service Support for Patients in Permanent Housing. Program Will Leverage NYC Health + Hospitals Land to Create Nearly 650 New Affordable...
mynwmo.com
New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts
SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
invisiblepeople.tv
NYC Program Puts Cash Directly in the Hands of Homeless Youth
When you give people money, they can afford things. That was the idea behind the wildly successful Child Tax Credit, which lifted 2.9 million kids out of poverty. It’s the idea behind a program in Washington state that provides flexible funding to youths aging out of foster care. And it’s the idea behind the Trust Youth Initiative, a New York City-based effort that puts money directly into the hands of homeless youth.
Should You Know How Much Money Your Co-Worker Makes In New York State?
Do you know how much money your co-workers are paid? Do you want to?. For many years, discussion about money, particularly regarding how much someone makes, was considered a faux pas. We were raised to feel that talking about how much money you or others make could be considered braggy or rude, making people feel uncomfortable.
IKEA Closes Location In New York
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
New ‘sharing of germs’ post-pandemic may be causing surge in respiratory viruses among youth, experts say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A surge in respiratory illnesses many are calling part of a “tripledemic,’' as it coincides with an expected jump in cold-weather flu and coronavirus (COVID) cases, has kids pouring into doctor’s offices and clinics across the New York metropolitan area, coughing, wheezing and congested.
fox5ny.com
NY offers up to $900 to help pay energy bills
NEW YORK - New York's Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) program opened for applications starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, and will continue until funding for the program runs out during the winter. The program helps low-income people pay the cost of heating their homes. HEAP may be able to help...
NYC officially drops vaccine mandate for private-sector employees
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Tuesday, New York City will no longer require private-sector employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Mayor Eric Adams dropped the vaccine mandate in September, however, private companies have the option to keep it. Last week, the city Board of Health decided to drop the requirement, citing a high vaccination rate […]
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough
The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
New pay transparency law takes effect tomorrow in NYC
New York City has approved a rule forcing firms to provide wage information to potential job searchers in an effort to encourage salary transparency. To assist level the playing field for job searchers so they may better negotiate their salaries and benefits, the salary transparency law was passed.
Best public elementary schools in New York, according to Niche. See how Staten Island ranked.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Niche, a platform that connects students with colleges and schools, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings — including rankings for elementary, middle and high schools. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni and parents — with...
chainstoreage.com
Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn
Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
NBC New York
COVID Rules in NYC Change: What to Know as Vaccine Mandate Ends
New York City's strictest-in-the-nation COVID vaccine mandate covering the private sector is officially over as of Tuesday, following last week's health board vote to drop the nearly year-old program amid ongoing pandemic progress. The decision to end the order implemented by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in the waning days...
NYC grappling with 40K empty seats in pre-K, 3-K programs citywide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has announced a rapid-response plan to stabilize early childhood education in the five boroughs, as the city grapples with an overabundance of pre-K and 3-K seats – resulting in some community-based organizations unable to fill seats necessary under their city contracts. But the city plans to partially pay programs regardless of enrollment numbers.
getnews.info
Grand Opening: VST Exclusive Spa Salon Brooklyn
Vanessa Sztojka and Tiffany Sztojka with this slogan in mind established the VST Luxury SPA salon in Brooklyn, New York, and committed themselves to the world of beauty care. Vanessa Sztojka, the elder sister, was the one who established a beauty salon for the benefit of the community of Brooklyn, after finishing her studies in major European cities like Hungary, Moscow, Dubai, Frankfurt, Paris. After finishing her studies in Europe, she continued her studies in New York.
NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues
A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
therealdeal.com
AG suit piles on Brooklyn developer accused of stealing deposits
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against a Brooklyn developer accused of stealing more than $5 million by fraudulently selling fake condos. The attorney general on Wednesday announced the lawsuit against Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, accusing him of cheating at least 20 families of Chinese immigrants. The suit comes after affected families filed lawsuits of their own.
sgbonline.com
Ugg Opens First ‘Feel House’ Pop-Up In Brooklyn
Ugg opened its first Feel House pop-up “dedicated to self-expression,” in the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn that draws a fashionable crowd. The footwear brand also plans to open two additional Feel House pop-ups in Chengdu, China and Seongsu-dong, Seoul, South Korea. Ugg introduced the Feel House concept as...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Outcome of Kathy Hochul vs. Lee Zeldin Could Put Fate of MTA on the Line, Insiders Say
The future of New York City’s transit system, still struggling to rebound from the pandemic, could be on the line in Tuesday’s election for governor. As the Metropolitan Transportation Authority chugs from crisis to crisis, the state agency faces the prospect of a new boss with a tough-on-transit track record. While the MTA’s not the only thing the two are far apart on, Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican opponent to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, has taken a stance opposite to Hochul on several major transportation issues.
bkreader.com
Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife Just Gave $11 Million to Brooklyn Public Charter Schools
Ascend Public Charter Schools — the biggest Brooklyn-based charter school network, with 16 total charter schools in the borough — has announced it has been gifted $11 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation by Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, comes after a...
