Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?

(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
Gold prices up 2% as a key recession gauge hits a 40-year high

Gold prices are seeing some significant momentum early Friday as investors react to the news that the yield...
Bitcoin reclaims support at $21K as bulls take control of the market

The U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October and upwardly revised September's stats from 263,000 to 315,000, according...
Central banks stay firmly in rate hike mode but slowdown on cards

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States, Australia, Britain and Norway have all raised interest rates this week in the latest sign that central banks remain in tightening mode to contain red-hot inflation. In fact, 10 big developed economies have raised rates by a combined 2,365 basis points (bps)...
Record gold purchases by central banks, large chunks are mystery buyers

Gold saw $50 gains on Friday after a very turbulent week. October employment report and signs that China could be easing its COVID-zero policies pushed prices higher. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:. 3. Gold's 7 months of losses put it on path to longest...
CPM Trade Signal - November 3, 2022

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. Prices as of 10:45 a.m. EDT 3 November 2022 $1,625.80 (Basis the December 2022 Comex contract). Initial Target Price / Range: $1,600 - $1,650. Initial Timeframe: 3 November 2022 to...
Collins says Fed policy moving into new phase, open to smaller rate hikes

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Friday that while she supports pressing forward with interest rate rises to lower inflation, there's a good chance the pace of future increases could be smaller than what the U.S. central bank has been delivering over recent months.
Investors trim bets for peak Bank of England rate

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Investors trimmed their bets on the peak for British interest rates on Thursday after the Bank of England told them their expectations were too high, as it raised borrowing costs by their most since 1989. The BoE increased Bank Rate to 3% from 2.25% even...
HSBC cuts UK terminal rate forecast to 3.75% from 4.25%

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - HSBC said on Friday that it had revised down its forecasts for UK interest rates in the current tightening cycle, and now sees just two more increases. The Bank of England raised rates by the most since 1989 on Thursday but said the risk of...
UK's Hunt: BoE rate hike 'very tough' for those with mortgages

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the Bank of England's interest rate hike on Thursday would be "very tough" for families with mortgages and businesses with loans. "Today's news is going to be very tough for families with mortgages up and down the country, for...
Bank of England raises rates by most since 1989 even as long recession looms

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most since 1989 on Thursday but it also warned that Britain faced a long recession and told investors borrowing costs were likely to go up by less than they expect. The BoE increased Bank Rate to...
Bullish sentiment growing in gold with prices ending the week up 2%

The latest Kitco News survey shows that sentiment in the marketplace continues to improve, with a majority of...
Global shares rise, U.S. dollar falls after strong jobs data

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Global shares rose while the U.S. dollar fell on Friday after better-than-expected jobs data provided clues the tightness in the American labor market was starting to ease, raising hopes the Federal Reserve could soften its stance on interest rates. Data from the Bureau of...
Miners drive FTSE 100's best week in almost two years

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip shares marked their best week in almost two years on Friday, with miners and Asia-exposed stocks getting a lift from hopes that China would relax its COVID-19 restrictions. The internationally oriented FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rallied 2.0% on the day to touch its highest...
Gold price sharply up after "Goldilocks" U.S. jobs report

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Friday, boosted by a...

