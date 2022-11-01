Read full article on original website
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?
(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
Stock market erases billions after FOMC rate hike, gold to stay flat until year-end - Gary Wagner
The S&P 500 shed more than $800 billion on Wednesday, falling 2.5 percent in a day’s trading after the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise interest rates by 75 basis points. Despite the stock market’s reaction, the Fed is not done raising rates and tightening, according to Gary Wagner, editor of TheGoldForecast.com.
Gold prices up 2% as a key recession gauge hits a 40-year high
Gold prices are seeing some significant momentum early Friday as investors react to the news that the yield...
Bitcoin reclaims support at $21K as bulls take control of the market
The U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October and upwardly revised September's stats from 263,000 to 315,000, according...
Central banks stay firmly in rate hike mode but slowdown on cards
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States, Australia, Britain and Norway have all raised interest rates this week in the latest sign that central banks remain in tightening mode to contain red-hot inflation. In fact, 10 big developed economies have raised rates by a combined 2,365 basis points (bps)...
Record gold purchases by central banks, large chunks are mystery buyers
Gold saw $50 gains on Friday after a very turbulent week. October employment report and signs that China could be easing its COVID-zero policies pushed prices higher. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:. 3. Gold's 7 months of losses put it on path to longest...
Sibanye Stillwater reports adjusted EBITDA of $496M in Q3 as gold and PGM production down y-o-y
All-in sustaining costs (including DRDGOLD) were US$2,207 per ounce of gold or 52% higher than for Q3 2021,...
Dollar advances after hawkish Fed; pound sinks as BoE warns of 'very challenging' outlook
LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve signalled U.S. interest rates will likely peak at a higher rate than markets had expected, while the pound fell after the Bank of England raised rates but warned of a "very challenging outlook." The BoE...
CPM Trade Signal - November 3, 2022
Prices as of 10:45 a.m. EDT 3 November 2022 $1,625.80 (Basis the December 2022 Comex contract). Initial Target Price / Range: $1,600 - $1,650. Initial Timeframe: 3 November 2022 to...
Collins says Fed policy moving into new phase, open to smaller rate hikes
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Friday that while she supports pressing forward with interest rate rises to lower inflation, there's a good chance the pace of future increases could be smaller than what the U.S. central bank has been delivering over recent months.
Investors trim bets for peak Bank of England rate
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Investors trimmed their bets on the peak for British interest rates on Thursday after the Bank of England told them their expectations were too high, as it raised borrowing costs by their most since 1989. The BoE increased Bank Rate to 3% from 2.25% even...
HSBC cuts UK terminal rate forecast to 3.75% from 4.25%
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - HSBC said on Friday that it had revised down its forecasts for UK interest rates in the current tightening cycle, and now sees just two more increases. The Bank of England raised rates by the most since 1989 on Thursday but said the risk of...
UK's Hunt: BoE rate hike 'very tough' for those with mortgages
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the Bank of England's interest rate hike on Thursday would be "very tough" for families with mortgages and businesses with loans. "Today's news is going to be very tough for families with mortgages up and down the country, for...
Bank of England raises rates by most since 1989 even as long recession looms
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most since 1989 on Thursday but it also warned that Britain faced a long recession and told investors borrowing costs were likely to go up by less than they expect. The BoE increased Bank Rate to...
Bullish sentiment growing in gold with prices ending the week up 2%
The latest Kitco News survey shows that sentiment in the marketplace continues to improve, with a majority of...
Global shares rise, U.S. dollar falls after strong jobs data
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Global shares rose while the U.S. dollar fell on Friday after better-than-expected jobs data provided clues the tightness in the American labor market was starting to ease, raising hopes the Federal Reserve could soften its stance on interest rates. Data from the Bureau of...
Miners drive FTSE 100's best week in almost two years
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip shares marked their best week in almost two years on Friday, with miners and Asia-exposed stocks getting a lift from hopes that China would relax its COVID-19 restrictions. The internationally oriented FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rallied 2.0% on the day to touch its highest...
Fed will create ‘real pain' as it ‘breaks' the economy in 2023 - Lobo Tiggre
The Fed raised its benchmark rate on Wednesday by 75 bps, a move that was accompanied by hawkish rhetoric from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. As the Fed continues to raise rates and weaken demand, this will “break” markets, said Lobo Tiggre, editor of TheIndependentSpeculator.com. “I’ll be very surprised...
Gold price sharply up after "Goldilocks" U.S. jobs report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Friday, boosted by a...
