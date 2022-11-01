ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nystateofpolitics.com

Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?

As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Big Fires At Bloodville: An Industrial History

The fires that destroyed both the axe and scythe factories in Bloodville in Saratoga County did not completely end the industrial era of the hamlet, as is widely believed. There were actually a few valiant efforts to reestablish manufacturing in the years that followed. The hard-edge tool factories of Isaiah...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

CDPHP, St. Peter’s contract dispute leaves patients wavering

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Time is ticking down for CDPHP and St. Peter’s Health Partners to sign and renew their network coverage and reimbursement contract and patients are getting worried. An anonymous viewer sharing with NEWS10 a letter they received in the mail reportedly sent to all St. Peter’s patients across the Capital Region that […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Former Gov. Pataki campaigning for GOP in Glens Falls, Saratoga Springs

George Pataki, the last Republican governor of New York, was on the campaign trail in Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs Friday. Pataki was supporting GOP candidates for the midterms. “This is the closest race in 20 years. It’s because not just Republicans and independents, but Democrats understand that this state...
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany High School no longer in Lockout

According to the Albany High School Facebook page, Albany High School implemented lockout procedures as 10:20 a.m., November 4. Albany High School states there is a report of a person with a knife outside of the building.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Greater Amsterdam School District proposes cutting all daycare bus service

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The window on bus options continues closing in the Greater Amsterdam School District. A posted agenda for the October 12 special board meeting shows “on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools, Richard Ruberti, Jr., the Board of Education ceases all transportation to Child Care and Child Care Centers effective November […]
AMSTERDAM, NY
Queens Post

The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November

This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
ALBANY, NY
autodealertodaymagazine.com

McGovern Auto Group Opens Luxury Dealerships in Albany, NY

The McGovern Auto Group, which operates almost two dozen dealerships across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York, announced the opening of Jaguar Land Rover Albany and McGovern Volvo Cars Albany. The opening of the two new dealerships deepens McGovern’s presence in New York state, adding to the company’s existing Ferrari...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Zeldin holds rally in Rensselaer County as election nears

The Republican candidate for New York governor was in the Capital Region Thursday night. Rep. Lee Zeldin held a rally in Rensselaer County at the Old Post Road Golf Club in Castleton-On-Hudson. Zeldin also welcomed other candidates running for New York state offices – including Rep. Elise Stefanik, and other...
94.3 Lite FM

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

HEAP applications open for eligible New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While the recent trend of milder weather suggesting otherwise, winter is right around the corner, and with it will come higher heating bills. Tuesday marked the beginning of the application process for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), which can help eligible New Yorkers keep their heat on. “We do expect […]
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal

With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Inflation leaves restaurants, wholesalers struggling with food prices

It’s no secret that we’re paying more to go out to eat at local restaurants, which are facing struggles when it comes to getting food to customers. The suppliers they use are having the same issues getting the food on their shelves, with labor issues and fuel prices meaning they have to charge more.
ALBANY, NY

