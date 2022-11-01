ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Joe Biden Explains His Agenda Advocating For The Black Community During Voting Season

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
 3 days ago
It’s time for midterm elections and President Joe Biden spoke with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show about his agenda. The president explained that his voting season is highly important because democracy is really at stake. Of course, we dived into what he’s done for the Black community since being in office and his plans moving forward.

In the interview, he discusses the changes he’s made so far in dealing with unemployment, HBCU funding, and helping those jailed because of marijuana.

