Didier Farms, a Favorite Suburban Halloween Outing, is Permanently Closing
Suburban families who had made a tradition out of visiting Didier Farms in Lake County around Halloween didn't realize their 2022 trip to the farm's annual Pumpkinfest would be their last. According to a note posted on Thursday to the farm's Facebook page, Didier Farms has officially closed for good.
Divine Times Vintage store opens in Highland Park
Step back into the 60s and 70s at Highland Park's newest store, Divine Times Vintage.Driving the news: Owner Jerrica Yasumura is opening her new shop today, showcasing everything from groovy furniture to second-hand clothing.How it started: Growing up in Des Moines, Yasumura had an affinity for "hippie culture" and loved "That 70s Show" and "Dazed and Confused."Combine that with her family's passion for thrifting on the weekends and she became an expert at curating old-school pieces.Now in her adulthood, Yasumura decided to quit her corporate job at the end of 2020 and put all of her time into vintage.What you'll find: Knick-knacks, larger furniture pieces, racks of clothing and a rotating cast of vendors.Where to find it: Friday-Saturday from 10am-7pm, Sunday 12-4pm, 521 Euclid Ave. Des Moines.
55-Foot Spruce From Suburbs Will Soon Become City's 109th ‘Official' Christmas Tree
A suburban family's 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce tree will soon have a new home: Millennium Park in Chicago. The tree, which has adorned the front lawn of a Morton Grove home for decades, beat out more than 80 entries when it was selected to be the city of Chicago's 109th annual "official" Christmas tree for 2022.
End of an era, as suburban farm stand closes for good
For generations of families, a farmstand near Lincolnshire became part of their summer and fall traditions. Now, the owners have announced they’re retiring and the stand is closed for good.
Starbucks coming to West Side
A new Starbucks location is coming to Washington Square shopping plaza on the southwest corner of North and Cicero Avenues in Austin. The coffee shop is opening inside of the building at 4925 W. North Ave., which was last used as a Pizza Hut location. This would be the first West Side Starbucks outside of Galewood, which already has one location at 7112 W. North Ave. and another under construction at 2001 N. Harlem Ave.
16 Best Restaurants in Plainfield, IL
Plainfield, IL has a lot of pubs – and delicious pub food. This list of the 15 best restaurants in Plainfield reflects that. From tacos and bingo at Backroads Burger & Bar to craft whiskey cocktails at Next Whiskey Bar, to private events hosted at Hopscotch & Vine to an authentic-feeling 1920s speakeasy at Opera House Steak and Seafood, Plainfield IL knows how to pub.
15 Best Restaurants in Oak Park, IL
Oak Park, IL is a melting pot of culture reflected in its cuisine. Use this list when you visit to make sure you try Oak Park’s best Brazilian, Italian, Serbian, Mediterranean, Chicago Italian, Japanese, Latino, Mayan, American, Mexican and more. This writer looked at websites, articles, and reviews to find you the 15 best restaurants in Oak Park! We hope you enjoy!
MashUp 2022 memories via video and photos
Held at the Autobarn, MashUp 2022 was packed with hundreds of people, who were eating, drinking, chatting and celebrating some of the city’s most creative, kind, generous and entrepreneurial people. All of it was hosted by Northwestern University in coordination with the City of Evanston and produced by the...
Provocateur artist pastes ‘White Only’ signs around Hyde Park advertising gallery, alarming some residents
Jarring flyers bearing the words “White Only,” a noose and a QR code are advertising Chicago artist Hyero Veney’s upcoming "Yts Only" Bucktown art show, and are not postings by white supremacists. In an interview and on the exhibition’s website, Hyero, a 23-year-old Black artist who goes...
Picturing Evanston
Nothing like a bike ride on a warm autumn afternoon along the Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park. Seen here is Tamsie Ringler’s Porte Des Morts with a steady stream of bicyclists heading north on the bike path. (Photo by Joerg Metzner)
Rogers Park 22-unit sells for nearly $3 million
Chicago-based multifamily brokerage firm Essex Realty Group, Inc. recently facilitated the sale of 7131 N. Ridge Blvd., a mixed-use property located in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood. A local investor hired the Essex team of Doug Imber, Kate Varde, and Jaimie Steinher to exclusively market the property for sale. Within...
Oak Park’s 7-Eleven to be included in gas station hour ordinance
In a surprising twist, the representatives of Oak Park’s two 7-Eleven convenience stores asked to have their shops included in the ordinance that prohibits gas stations from operating overnight. The request was made during an Oct. 25 public hearing for the controversial ordinance which the board adopted Sept. 19. Gas stations have filed a lawsuit against the village for enacting it, but their arguments were subverted by 7-Eleven leadership.
Crew wanted for burglarizing several homes, stealing jewelry in Northbrook: Police
Police in Northbrook are warning homeowners about a series of burglaries. The police department said “larger homes adjacent to wooded areas” have been targeted recently, and the burglars “are primarily stealing large amounts of jewelry and cash.”
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Somewhere over the double rainbow, dreams really do come true
Editor’s note: The Evanston RoundTable is pleased to present “They Do,” a glimpse into the love stories and commitment celebrations of local readers and their relatives. Getting married? We want to hear all about your love story and share it with the community. This is a free service of storytelling by the RoundTable.
Broadview Couple Seeking To Bring Bar And Grill Venue To Maywood
A conceptual rendering of the proposed Exclusive Bar & Grill, a proposed establishment looking to locate on the 400 block of South 5th Avenue in Maywood. | Exclusive Bar & Grill. Thursday, November 3, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Updated: 11/4/22. During a meeting on Nov. 1,...
Chief Stewart: ‘Don’t come to me with problems, bring me solutions’
Evanston’s Police Chief Schenita Stewart is still getting to know her hometown residents in her new role. On Tuesday, she was warmly greeted by some 44 people attending the joint Third and Fourth Ward meeting at the Robert Crown Community Center. Fourth Ward City Council Member Jonathan Nieuwsma introduced...
‘Kia boy’ ran from bullet-riddled car in River North, officials say
CHICAGO — Prosecutors say a man driving a stolen, bullet-riddled Kia crashed into several parked cars in River North, then abandoned the vehicle, and ran away when it could no longer operate because it was heavily damaged. Surveillance video shows two men bailing out of the car and running away, but Chicago cops caught them nearby minutes later.
Helpless in Oak Park
Last Tuesday afternoon, my wife and I parked our only car in front of Old Navy behind Lake and Harlem. Much to our puzzlement, our car could not be found when we returned 10 minutes later. It had been “stolen” — illegally towed some 5 miles away to Melrose Park and held for ransom. We immediately contacted the responsible party whose representative was unrelenting and stated that the only way to retrieve our car was to come to their auto prison and pay a fee of $218.50. We felt utterly helpless.
Magic Awaits At This Massive Harry Potter™ Experience Opening In Chicago Next Week
In September, we announced that an extraordinary Harry Potter™ experience is making its worldwide debut in Chicago—and that day is nearly here! On November 11th, Potterheads can return to Hogwarts™ with Harry Potter™: Magic At Play, bringing whimsical surprises, interactive sets, and hands-on adventures to the Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile. This unique journey to Hogwarts™ that opens next week isn’t just looking at props; it takes witches, wizards (and yes, even muggles!) into the world of Harry Potter™, where you will be able to interact, explore, play, and climb your way through the Wizarding World™. Let the magic find you at this interactive experience in Chicago—get tickets here! Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Superfly X (The Friends Experience, The Office Experience, and Prince: The Immersive Experience) produced this magical voyage, so you can be sure that no detail has been overlooked.
