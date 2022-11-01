ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

PIX11

Protestors show up as Zeldin continues campaign for New York Governor

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican candidate for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin, faced protestors at a campaign event Friday.  One protestor yelled, “how dare you come into our neighborhood.” Zeldin visited Manhattan’s pier 45 one day after a woman was sexually assaulted there. Zeldin stopped by the site to condemn the rape and crime in […]
nystateofpolitics.com

Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?

As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
Gotham Gazette

Updated New York Voter Enrollment Numbers Show Playing Field for 2022 Election

New York State added over 400,000 voters to the rolls since the last gubernatorial election in 2018, a 3% increase in total enrollment, according to the latest data released by the State Board of Elections on Tuesday. The 424,000 net additional voters since 2018 bring the total to 13.1 million...
Mid-Hudson News Network

League of Women Voters files suit against Dutchess Board of Elections

POUGHKEEPSIE – The League of Women Voters of the Mid-Hudson Region (LOWV) and two individuals have filed a lawsuit against the Dutchess County Board of Elections and Republican Elections Commissioner Erik Haight. The lawsuit seeks to have GOP Commissioner Haight agree with his Democratic counterpart, Commissioner Hannah Black, to...
WKTV

Judge extends hold on NY's gun ban in houses of worship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A federal judge extended an order blocking a part of New York’s new gun law that makes it a crime for people to carry firearms in places of worship. U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. sided with two Buffalo-area clerics and gun rights organizations who had sued and sought a hold on enforcement of the law until the judge decides the case on it merits.
wskg.org

James, Henry face off in New York attorney general’s race

When New Yorkers vote this election season, they will be choosing an attorney general for the next four years. Democrat Leticia James is seeking reelection, and is being challenged by Republican attorney Michael Henry. The two candidates have different views on how the Attorney General’s Office should operate. During...
WKTV

NYS receives over $400 million for LIHEAP

WASHINGTON. D.C. - U.S. Senator, Kirsten Gillibrand announced Friday, that New York State was awarded $412.5 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program is designed to help those in need with their heating bills this winter. The funding given to the program will also help...
Queens Post

The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November

This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
kingstonthisweek.com

Former Prison for Women proposal gets needed Kingston council approval

KINGSTON — Despite a last-minute challenge from a group of neighbours, the proposed redevelopment of the former Prison for Women passed another set of hurdles. City council approved an official plan and zoning bylaw amendments and draft plan of the subdivision for Siderius Development Kingston’s planned Union Park residential redevelopment on the 3.25-hectare property.
