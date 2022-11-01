Read full article on original website
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says her opponent and the GOP are being 'dishonest' about crime
New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday accused Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin of using crime concerns as a cudgel to cynically attack her, but also acknowledged that the issue was rooted in sincere worries among the voters who will decide her political fate next week.
Protestors show up as Zeldin continues campaign for New York Governor
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican candidate for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin, faced protestors at a campaign event Friday. One protestor yelled, “how dare you come into our neighborhood.” Zeldin visited Manhattan’s pier 45 one day after a woman was sexually assaulted there. Zeldin stopped by the site to condemn the rape and crime in […]
Election 2022: Democratic incumbent and Long Island GOP congressman vie for New York's highest office
For the first time in 12 years, the name Andrew Cuomo is will not be on the ballot. Instead, the race is between the Gov. Kathy Hochul, the woman who succeeded him, and well-known Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin.
nystateofpolitics.com
Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?
As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
Two candidates with military experience vie for West Point's congressional district
"Yes. No. No excuse," Rep. Pat Ryan says into the camera to start his campaign ad, standing before a panoramic image of the Hudson River with the granite buildings of the U.S. Military Academy towering above it. "I'm Pat Ryan, and at West Point those are the only answers for...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul rallies in Westchester, Zeldin touts early voting totals
With Election Day less than a week away, Gov. Kathy Hochul continued to try to rally her Democratic base while her Republican rival, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, was crying foul in a fight over campaign lawn signs. Perhaps in response to criticism that the party has looked a little...
Tulsi Gabbard to Appear in Orange County, New York This Weekend
The former Democratic Presidential candidate and popular political commentator will be in the Hudson Valley this weekend to lend her support to some New York politicians running for office. It's hard to believe but the mid-term elections will be here next week and politicians won't be letting up until election...
Gotham Gazette
Updated New York Voter Enrollment Numbers Show Playing Field for 2022 Election
New York State added over 400,000 voters to the rolls since the last gubernatorial election in 2018, a 3% increase in total enrollment, according to the latest data released by the State Board of Elections on Tuesday. The 424,000 net additional voters since 2018 bring the total to 13.1 million...
Mid-Hudson News Network
League of Women Voters files suit against Dutchess Board of Elections
POUGHKEEPSIE – The League of Women Voters of the Mid-Hudson Region (LOWV) and two individuals have filed a lawsuit against the Dutchess County Board of Elections and Republican Elections Commissioner Erik Haight. The lawsuit seeks to have GOP Commissioner Haight agree with his Democratic counterpart, Commissioner Hannah Black, to...
WKTV
Judge extends hold on NY's gun ban in houses of worship
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A federal judge extended an order blocking a part of New York’s new gun law that makes it a crime for people to carry firearms in places of worship. U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. sided with two Buffalo-area clerics and gun rights organizations who had sued and sought a hold on enforcement of the law until the judge decides the case on it merits.
wskg.org
James, Henry face off in New York attorney general’s race
When New Yorkers vote this election season, they will be choosing an attorney general for the next four years. Democrat Leticia James is seeking reelection, and is being challenged by Republican attorney Michael Henry. The two candidates have different views on how the Attorney General’s Office should operate. During...
WKTV
NYS receives over $400 million for LIHEAP
WASHINGTON. D.C. - U.S. Senator, Kirsten Gillibrand announced Friday, that New York State was awarded $412.5 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program is designed to help those in need with their heating bills this winter. The funding given to the program will also help...
The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
Controversy brewing at Westchester school district over assignment based on book addressing racism
The assignment is part of a larger divide between parents: the hiring of an employee for diversity, equity and inclusion.
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
What you need to know about making sure your vote counts in New York State
Thousands have already cast their vote early and absentee ballots are rolling into the Erie County Board of Elections, but how do we know if our vote counts?
kingstonthisweek.com
Former Prison for Women proposal gets needed Kingston council approval
KINGSTON — Despite a last-minute challenge from a group of neighbours, the proposed redevelopment of the former Prison for Women passed another set of hurdles. City council approved an official plan and zoning bylaw amendments and draft plan of the subdivision for Siderius Development Kingston’s planned Union Park residential redevelopment on the 3.25-hectare property.
New York Senior Citizen Man Sold Drugs Near Hudson Valley School
A Hudson Valley man is accused of selling drugs near a local school in a county that leads New York in overdose deaths. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 77-year-old Charles Faircloth of the Town of Poughkeepsie for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell, a class B Felony.
queenoftheclick.com
