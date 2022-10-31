ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Center for Leadership in Disability’s Assistant Director is Elected to the Association of University Centers on Disabilities Board

 4 days ago
Achieve Atlanta Scholarship and Services Significantly Increase College Persistence and Completion

ATLANTA — Achieve Atlanta’s scholarship and support services lead to substantial increases in college persistence and completion rates for students compared to similar students who did not receive this aid. According to new research by Georgia State University’s Georgia Policy Labs, students experiencing low income who receive the scholarship and support are 11.1 percentage points more likely to persist to their second semester in college.
Georgia State’s College of Education & Human Development Announces 2022 Partnership Award Recipients

Photo caption: Top left (l to r): DaShaunda Patterson, CEHD associate dean for faculty development and equity; Blythe Keeler Robinson, president and CEO of Sheltering Arms; Gary Bingham, CEHD professor and director of the Urban Child Study Center; and Paul Alberto, CEHD dean. Top right (l to r): DaShaunda Patterson; Jessica Scott, CEHD associate professor; Jimmy Peterson, executive director of the Georgia Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing; Scott Cohen, CEHD doctoral student; and Paul Alberto. Bottom (l to r): DaShaunda Patterson; Jacob Hackett, CEHD clinical assistant professor; Kimberly Gibbs, principal of Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School; and Paul Alberto.
Linda Villarosa, Noted Journalist and Author, to Deliver 2022 Kreuter Katz Lecture at Georgia State

ATLANTA—Linda Villarosa, an award-winning journalist, author, editor, novelist and educator, will deliver the 2022 Kreuter Katz Lecture on Health Equity at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. The event, co-sponsored by the School of Public Health and the Georgia Health Policy Center, will be held in the auditorium of Centennial Hall and streamed online for those unable to attend in-person. It is free and open to the public.
