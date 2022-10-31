The Center for Leadership in Disability’s Assistant Director is Elected to the Association of University Centers on Disabilities Board

ATLANTA—Linda Villarosa, an award-winning journalist, author, editor, novelist and educator, will deliver the 2022 Kreuter Katz Lecture on Health Equity at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. The event, co-sponsored by the School of Public Health and the Georgia Health Policy Center, will be held in the auditorium of Centennial Hall and streamed online for those unable to attend in-person. It is free and open to the public.

