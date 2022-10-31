Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theclintoncourier.net
Pair of One-Act Comedic Operas Grace JPW Recital Hall Stage at Mississippi College Nov. 5-6
After a four-year hiatus, opera will return to the stage at Mississippi College with a pair of one-act productions presented by Lyric Stage @ MC. Performances of “The Old Maid and the Thief” by Italian-American composer Gian Carlo Menotti, a tale of morals and evil womanly power, and “Trial by Jury” by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan, a satirical story about marriage set in a courtroom, are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the Jean Pittman Williams Recital Hall in the Aven Fine Arts Building.
WLBT
Luther Branson Elementary earns academic high marks since 2012
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Luther Branson Elementary is raising the bar for academic excellence. Located in rural Madison County, students are learning to soar when it comes to their education, and the results are in the numbers. The school is in the Top 10 in the state, the highest-ranked...
theclintoncourier.net
MC Theater Program’s Holiday Production Evokes Treasured Memories, Lessons of Friendship
The enduring gift of friendship will be the focus of a heartwarming theatrical adaptation of a Truman Capote short story that will usher in the holiday season at Mississippi College. MC’s Theater Program will present “A Christmas Memory,” a performance that is part stage reading, part stage play, Thursday-Saturday, Nov....
Vicksburg Post
Gators roll past Holmes County Central to finish undefeated in Region 2-5A
Vicksburg High finished its best regular season in more than 30 years with another romp in The Swamp. Malik Montgomery scored three rushing touchdowns, Johnny Smith and DeCorey Knight had one each, and the Gators headed into the postseason with a 32-16 victory over Holmes County Central on Thursday. Vicksburg...
Jackson State announces inaugural class of first Mississippi Teacher Residency program
Correction: The release sent out on Monday from JSU implied that this was a new grant when it was intended to be an update on the program’s progress and an announcement of our inaugural MTR cohort. The following article has been updated with the new information. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College […]
Thursday Night High School Football Recap
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- We had a loaded Thursday night with high school football games. In the video above we highlight 3 matchups: Brandon-49 vs. Pearl-35 Oak Grove-42 vs. Northwest Rankin-24 Murrah-18 vs. Clinton-63
Big JSU football games bring $13 million to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) said the college generated two back-to-back winning weekends for the city of Jackson with the 2022 Homecoming and BoomBox Classic football home games. Visit Jackson officials estimate an economic impact to the city of $8.9 million and $4.4 million respectively for both JSU events. “As the largest […]
A Preview of the Historical “Eat Dirt” Rivalry
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- The “Eat Dirt” rivalry is one of the best matchups in the state of Mississippi. Brandon vs. Pearl has always been a chippy game, but the name adds some flare. Both teams know the magnitude of the game, and this year there is something to play for like most seasons. Pearl has […]
Jackson Free Press
Tourney at ‘The Big House’
Some call the Mississippi Coliseum "The Big House." And for two weeks every March, it plays host to one of the biggest and best events in Mississippi sports: the state high school basketball championships. The tournament tips off Tuesday, March 3, and runs through Saturday, March 14. High Street will...
WLBT
Christmas toy giveaway sign-up to take place at Sykes Park
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Christmas toy giveaway sign-up will take place at Sykes Park in Jackson later this month. It will occur from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 20. Those associated with the giveaway hope to have as many sign-ups as possible in order to provide...
Meet the Candidates: Michael Guest
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Michael Guest (R-Miss.) is running to keep his seat as the U.S. Representative for the Third District of Mississippi. He will face Democrat Shuwaski Young in the November 8 General Election. According to his website, Guest lives in Rankin County and is a graduate of Brandon High School. He is […]
WLBT
Stephen A. Smith: 2.3M people tuned in to final hour of College GameDay at JSU
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular ESPN personality says more than 2.3 million people tuned in for the final hour of College GameDay when it broadcasted from the capital city last week. “Big shoutout to @CollegeGameDay and @DeionSanders for these amazing numbers!” Stephen A. Smith said in a tweet. “Extremely...
Meet the Candidates: Brian Flowers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brian Flowers is running for the U.S. Representative seat for the Second District of Mississippi. He will face Democratic Incumbent Bennie Thompson in the November 8 General Election. According to his campaign website, Fowers was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina where he was raised in a Southern Baptist Church. He’s a […]
theclintoncourier.net
Clinton has record-height sunflower
The native Mississippi sawtooth sunflower “Helianthus grosseserratus” can grow up to twelve feet tall as a standalone plant, but there is one in Clinton that has reached at least nineteen feet tall. George Phillips of the Mississippi Museum of Natural Sciences said, “The max height I could find for ‘Helianthus grossesaerratus’ is twelve feet, so I would say your plant is definitely a record contender!” The plant is growing over a culvert along an Interstate 20 frontage road in Clinton. The picture on the left was taken on September 23, and the picture on the right was taken on September 27. At right, the survey stadia rod held by Carolyn Dockery is marked at the ten and twenty levels.
Unclaimed money event to be held in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Treasurer’s Office will host an unclaimed money event in Pearl this month. The office will help citizens search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims to receive funds. Attendees are asked to bring the following items to the event: Photo ID (driver’s license, passport, military ID card, […]
theclintoncourier.net
Clinton NAACP to hold election of officers
The Clinton branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will hold the election of officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee on November 17. The election will take place from the National organization through text or email, through Buddy Ballot. Voting will be open...
WLBT
Desire to honor her father, hold onto tradition leads Ridgeland woman to start business
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s an old saying that necessity is the mother of invention. For one Ridgeland woman, it was a desire to honor her late father, as well as a need for the supplies to do it, that prompted her to start her own business. Carla Hobson...
Vicksburg Post
HOMETOWN TAKEOVER: Vicksburg native to be featured on season 2 of HGTV show
When Vicksburg native Charles Cole moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., he brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and the memories of his childhood in the River City. Thus was born his retail business, China Grove Apparel, which Cole named after the street he grew up on in Vicksburg. Only two months after opening the storefront, Cole and his business will be featured alongside other projects on Season 2 of HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover,” starring Laurel natives Ben and Erin Napier.
WAPT
Coach Prime's Tigers are on fire, reigniting talks about a new JSU stadium
JACKSON, Miss. — The next Mississippi legislative session is inching closer, and so is the possibility of a new stadium for the winning Jackson State University Tigers. "One thing that brings us together, regardless of our political parties and our skin color, is football," said State Rep. Chris Bell. "Everyone loves football, and everyone loves winning teams."
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg man
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson of Vicksburg, Warren County, Mississippi. Johnson is described as 5′7″ with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket...
Comments / 0