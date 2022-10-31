ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

theclintoncourier.net

Pair of One-Act Comedic Operas Grace JPW Recital Hall Stage at Mississippi College Nov. 5-6

After a four-year hiatus, opera will return to the stage at Mississippi College with a pair of one-act productions presented by Lyric Stage @ MC. Performances of “The Old Maid and the Thief” by Italian-American composer Gian Carlo Menotti, a tale of morals and evil womanly power, and “Trial by Jury” by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan, a satirical story about marriage set in a courtroom, are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the Jean Pittman Williams Recital Hall in the Aven Fine Arts Building.
CLINTON, MS
WLBT

Luther Branson Elementary earns academic high marks since 2012

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Luther Branson Elementary is raising the bar for academic excellence. Located in rural Madison County, students are learning to soar when it comes to their education, and the results are in the numbers. The school is in the Top 10 in the state, the highest-ranked...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Gators roll past Holmes County Central to finish undefeated in Region 2-5A

Vicksburg High finished its best regular season in more than 30 years with another romp in The Swamp. Malik Montgomery scored three rushing touchdowns, Johnny Smith and DeCorey Knight had one each, and the Gators headed into the postseason with a 32-16 victory over Holmes County Central on Thursday. Vicksburg...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Thursday Night High School Football Recap

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- We had a loaded Thursday night with high school football games. In the video above we highlight 3 matchups: Brandon-49 vs. Pearl-35 Oak Grove-42 vs. Northwest Rankin-24 Murrah-18 vs. Clinton-63
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Big JSU football games bring $13 million to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) said the college generated two back-to-back winning weekends for the city of Jackson with the 2022 Homecoming and BoomBox Classic football home games. Visit Jackson officials estimate an economic impact to the city of $8.9 million and $4.4 million respectively for both JSU events. “As the largest […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

A Preview of the Historical “Eat Dirt” Rivalry

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- The “Eat Dirt” rivalry is one of the best matchups in the state of Mississippi. Brandon vs. Pearl has always been a chippy game, but the name adds some flare. Both teams know the magnitude of the game, and this year there is something to play for like most seasons. Pearl has […]
PEARL, MS
Jackson Free Press

Tourney at ‘The Big House’

Some call the Mississippi Coliseum "The Big House." And for two weeks every March, it plays host to one of the biggest and best events in Mississippi sports: the state high school basketball championships. The tournament tips off Tuesday, March 3, and runs through Saturday, March 14. High Street will...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Christmas toy giveaway sign-up to take place at Sykes Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Christmas toy giveaway sign-up will take place at Sykes Park in Jackson later this month. It will occur from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 20. Those associated with the giveaway hope to have as many sign-ups as possible in order to provide...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Michael Guest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Michael Guest (R-Miss.) is running to keep his seat as the U.S. Representative for the Third District of Mississippi. He will face Democrat Shuwaski Young in the November 8 General Election. According to his website, Guest lives in Rankin County and is a graduate of Brandon High School. He is […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Brian Flowers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brian Flowers is running for the U.S. Representative seat for the Second District of Mississippi. He will face Democratic Incumbent Bennie Thompson in the November 8 General Election. According to his campaign website, Fowers was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina where he was raised in a Southern Baptist Church. He’s a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theclintoncourier.net

Clinton has record-height sunflower

The native Mississippi sawtooth sunflower “Helianthus grosseserratus” can grow up to twelve feet tall as a standalone plant, but there is one in Clinton that has reached at least nineteen feet tall. George Phillips of the Mississippi Museum of Natural Sciences said, “The max height I could find for ‘Helianthus grossesaerratus’ is twelve feet, so I would say your plant is definitely a record contender!” The plant is growing over a culvert along an Interstate 20 frontage road in Clinton. The picture on the left was taken on September 23, and the picture on the right was taken on September 27. At right, the survey stadia rod held by Carolyn Dockery is marked at the ten and twenty levels.
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Unclaimed money event to be held in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Treasurer’s Office will host an unclaimed money event in Pearl this month. The office will help citizens search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims to receive funds. Attendees are asked to bring the following items to the event: Photo ID (driver’s license, passport, military ID card, […]
PEARL, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Clinton NAACP to hold election of officers

The Clinton branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will hold the election of officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee on November 17. The election will take place from the National organization through text or email, through Buddy Ballot. Voting will be open...
CLINTON, MS
Vicksburg Post

HOMETOWN TAKEOVER: Vicksburg native to be featured on season 2 of HGTV show

When Vicksburg native Charles Cole moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., he brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and the memories of his childhood in the River City. Thus was born his retail business, China Grove Apparel, which Cole named after the street he grew up on in Vicksburg. Only two months after opening the storefront, Cole and his business will be featured alongside other projects on Season 2 of HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover,” starring Laurel natives Ben and Erin Napier.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Coach Prime's Tigers are on fire, reigniting talks about a new JSU stadium

JACKSON, Miss. — The next Mississippi legislative session is inching closer, and so is the possibility of a new stadium for the winning Jackson State University Tigers. "One thing that brings us together, regardless of our political parties and our skin color, is football," said State Rep. Chris Bell. "Everyone loves football, and everyone loves winning teams."
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg man

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson of Vicksburg, Warren County, Mississippi. Johnson is described as 5′7″ with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket...
WARREN COUNTY, MS

