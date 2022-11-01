Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn't the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts.
US Cup hopefuls Sargent, Carter-Vickers back from injuries
Forward Josh Sargent and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers returned to their club starting lineups on Saturday, the last weekend of matches before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster. Sargent, a 22-year-old from O’Fallon, Missouri, started for Norwich at Rotherham in England’s second-tier League Championship after missing a pair of games with a calf injury sustained against Burnley on Oct. 25. Sargent has eight goals for Norwich this season. Carter-Vickers, a 24-year-old son of former NBA player Howard Carter, started for Glasgow Celtic against visiting Dundee United in the Scottish Premier League. He missed a Champions League match at Real Madrid on Wednesday because of soreness after playing 90 minutes during last weekend’s game at Livingston, which has an artificial turf surface. Berhalter is to announce his 26-man roster Wednesday, ahead of FIFA’s Nov. 14 deadline.
Vanguard continues winning streak defeats rival Forest in season finale
Vanguard won its season finale 29-14 over Forest on Friday as both teams stayed within striking distance, keeping the game exciting until the final buzzer. The game went Forest's way early. They successfully recovered back-to-back onside kicks to control the first quarter. The Wildcats (5-5) scored on the first drive with a six yard touchdown run from Amadrick Hope but came up short on the second. ...
Wolverhampton hires former Sevilla boss Lopetegui as manager
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Premier League club Wolverhampton hired Julen Lopetegui as manager on Saturday. Lopetegui was fired one month ago by Sevilla after three years with the Spanish club during which he led it to a Europa League title in 2020.
Girona beats Bilbao 2-1 to escape relegation zone in Spain
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona escaped the Spanish league’s relegation zone after beating Athletic Bilbao 2-1 at home on Friday. The Catalan club ended a seven-game winless run and jumped all the way from 17th to 12th place in the tightly packed bottom half of the table.
