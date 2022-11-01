ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Bears' Week 9 matchup with Dolphins Wire

The Chicago Bears (3-5) will face the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to upset a red-hot Miami squad. The Bears are coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, where the offense took a big step forward. They scored a season-high 29 points and were able to move the ball up and down the field on a top-three Dallas defense. Justin Fields is firing on all cylinders, and all eyes will be on him to see if he can stack another impressive performance.
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

Packers won't have LB De'Vondre Campbell for Lions game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell won’t play for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Detroit after injuring his right knee in a loss at Buffalo last weekend. The Packers' injury report Friday showed Campbell was ruled out for Sunday’s game. Campbell hadn’t...
GREEN BAY, WI
Post Register

Texans hit halfway mark with 1 win in another bad season

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans look to be headed for their worst season in years. The undefeated Eagles beat the Texans 29-17 on Thursday night, Houston's third straight loss since the season’s only win over the Jaguars on Oct. 9.
HOUSTON, TX
Post Register

World Series draws more viewers than Thursday night NFL game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On a rare Thursday night when a World Series game and an NFL game went head-to-head, not only nationally but in Philadelphia and Houston, it was baseball that drew more viewers. The Astros' 3-2 victory over the Phillies on Thursday night, which gave Houston a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post Register

Christie Sides hired as Indiana Fever's new coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Christie Sides is the new coach for the WNBA's Indiana Fever, the team announced Friday. The former Fever assistant returns to Indiana after a one-year stint as an assistant with the Atlanta Dream. Sides also was a head coach at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, an assistant with the Chicago Sky, an associate head coach at Northwestern and an assistant at LSU.
INDIANA STATE
Post Register

Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title.

