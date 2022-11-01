The Chicago Bears (3-5) will face the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to upset a red-hot Miami squad. The Bears are coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, where the offense took a big step forward. They scored a season-high 29 points and were able to move the ball up and down the field on a top-three Dallas defense. Justin Fields is firing on all cylinders, and all eyes will be on him to see if he can stack another impressive performance.

