Kanye West Fans Launch GoFundMe To Help Rapper Regain Billionaire Status After Antisemitic Fallout

Fans of troubled rapper Kanye West have launched an online fundraiser to help the disgraced star regain his status as a billionaire, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Chicago rapper, legally known as Ye, lost a large portion of his fortune — knocking him from billionaire status — after numerous brands cut ties with him following his antisemitic statements — which included a tweet where he announced he wanted to go "death con 3" on "Jewish people."

Ye is in the midst of the "find out" phase following his hateful antisemitic remarks that prompted multiple business deals — including his partnership with Adidas, one of his most lucrative business assets — to end.

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that those closest to Ye are fearful his new transient lifestyle, coupled with outrageous spending habits, will cause the superstar rapper to run out of money.

His supporters, however, have other plans to address his financial crisis, including the popular crowdsourced fundraising site GoFundMe .

Fans of the disgraced rapper set up a fundraiser to "make him a billionaire again."

While the fundraiser was taken down by the site after making just $5, there are several other active campaigns associated with the rapper under the same message. The fundraising attempt is the latest in a string of concerning behavior associated with Ye.

After losing his association with Adidas, among many other brands such as Balenciaga, Ye showed up at the Sketchers headquarters in Manhattan Beach — without invitation or warning to the brand.

Ye was reportedly let into the offices after the receptionist mistook him for the property's gardener . The failed attempt to rouse new business ended in Ye being escorted from the offices.

Adding to the rapper's recent events, he was spotted at his son's, Saint , soccer game when the outing took a downward turn. West was caught on tape arguing with another parent.

Ye was seen dramatically flailing his hands about before storming off as his ex Kim Kardashian watched.

Kim has already been forced to up her family's personal security after Ye released the name of the school her children attend.

He did so over a dispute between the exes over where their children should receive their education. Ye requested that his four children, who he shares with Kim, attend his school, Donda Academy.

Ironically, after Ye's antisemitic remarks, parents of Donda Academy students received an abrupt email announcing the school would close for the remainder of the year. However, school is already back in session.

West is allegedly gearing up to demand a billion-dollar payout from Kim , in addition to possible full custody of the children.