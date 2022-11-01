Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
CNBC
Chinese tech giants' push into U.S., Europe's markets sets up potential clash with Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
CNBC
This millennial took a gamble during the pandemic. Now her startup has raised over $225 million
When the Covid pandemic was raging in 2020, much of the world was in lockdown and more turned to online shopping. But Chrisanti Indiana did the unexpected: she expanded her e-commerce business — offline. Her beauty and personal care e-commerce startup, Sociolla, had just two brick-and-mortar stores in Indonesia...
energyintel.com
Phillips 66 Sees Diesel Supply Relief on Horizon
The diesel market may see a bit of relief in the near future from the supply side, but achieving a balance still depends on demand, according to independent refiner Phillips 66. The midstream giant sees US crude production swelling through the end of next year, primarily in the Permian Basin.
freightwaves.com
FedEx Freight launches LTL dimensional pricing pilot
Less-than-truckload carrier FedEx Freight said Tuesday it has launched a program to price freight tendered by select customers based exclusively on the shipment’s weight and dimensions, how much space it occupies aboard a trailer and when it needs to arrive. The pilot program, called “space and pace,” will provide...
consumergoods.com
Tapping Into Tech: An Inside Look With Google Cloud’s Carrie Tharp
Carrie Tharp’s retail journey began early on. She's currently the VP, retail and consumer at Google Cloud, but as a child, she was ringing the register at her family’s bakery store in Erie, Pennsylvania. Tharp nurtured those early experiences to create a longstanding commitment to the industry with one core belief always in mind: a positive customer experience while keeping consumers at a local level is the “very heart of retail.” Tharp’s career spans across e-commerce, digital experiences, and marketing, having worked with leading brands like Neiman Marcus Group, Fossil Group, Travelocity, and Dean Foods.
electrek.co
Tesla Bot-like humanoid robots could be a $150 billion business, says Goldman Sachs
Humanoid robots, like the recently unveiled Tesla Bot, could be a $150 billion-a-year business within the next 15 years, according to a new Goldman Sachs report. The idea of robots taking over menial tasks and reducing labor costs has been around for a long time, but it has taken on a different meaning.
kalkinemedia.com
Ocado enters South Korea with Lotte Shopping deal
LONDON (Reuters) -Ocado, the British online supermarket and technology group, has entered South Korea, one of the most mature e-commerce markets in the world, through a partnership deal with Lotte Shopping, the companies said on Tuesday. Shares in Ocado soared 34% by 1241 GMT, paring 2022 losses to 62%, after...
Tech company announces rollout of new elder-care assistant robots
Tech company Labrador Systems announced on Wednesday it was beginning the rollout of its new assistive robots that will help senior citizens and others who need assistance in their daily life, a technology that could be transformative for elder care. The Labrador Retriever personal robot resembles a moving cart with...
salestechstar.com
Denali Advanced Integration Hires New Head of Global Sales
Denali deepens its executive bench with industry pro Phil Castillo. Denali announced the hiring of Phil Castillo as its new Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales, effective immediately. Castillo will lead the company’s growing sales team as it deepens relationships with existing customers and gains new ones. He comes to...
consumergoods.com
Tech Transformation Video: How CMO Mark Edmonson Is Growing Powerhouse Experiences at Gogo SqueeZ
Tech Transformation is once again on the road, this time recording from CGT’s annual Consumer Goods Sales & Marketing Summit. We’re talking with Mark Edmonson, CMO of Materne North America, Gogo SqueeZ, about how the snack company is developing a first-party data strategy to build strong consumer experiences and loyalty.
thefastmode.com
Charter Launches 'Spectrum One' Home Broadband & Mobile Service Bundle
Charter announced a new era of customer connectivity with the launch of Spectrum One for new and existing subscribers across all its markets. Spectrum One brings together Spectrum Internet®, Advanced WiFi and Unlimited Spectrum Mobile to deliver seamless, reliable and secure online connectivity in and outside of the home, with the fastest internet speeds in the U.S., at an exceptional value.
NASDAQ
Big brands set to miss plastic sustainability targets
SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Some of the world's biggest consumer goods companies, including PepsiCo PEP.O, Mars and Nestle NESN.S, are almost certain to miss a target to make plastic packaging more sustainable by 2025, according to a new report published on Wednesday. The study by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation...
thefastmode.com
Lockheed Martin, Verizon Demo Real-Time Drone ISR Over 5G Networks
In recent demonstrations, Lockheed Martin and Verizon flew 5G-enabled drones to capture and securely transfer high-speed, real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) data from aircraft in flight to geolocate military targets. The companies demonstrated two key advances in technology that can provide critical applications for the Department of Defense (DOD):
Bath & Body Works Names Unilever Vet Gina Boswell CEO
Bath & Body Works has found its new CEO in Gina Boswell, a 30-year veteran of the beauty and personal care industry. The company announced her appointment in a news release Wednesday (Nov. 2), saying she would take the job beginning Dec. 1. She will replace interim CEO Sarah Nash.
mrobusinesstoday.com
AJW Group to provide power-by-the-hour support for Modern Logistics B737CL freighters fleet
The support contract by AJW Group will provide full power-the-hour services for the Modern Logistics B737CL freighter fleet. AJW Group, an independent aircraft component parts, repair, and supply chain solutions provider, has announced the extension of a power-by-the-hour (PBH) support contract with Modern Logistics, a Brazilian cargo operator. The support contract by AJW Group will provide full power-the-hour services for the Modern Logistics B737CL freighter fleet. The B737CL freighter has been in operation for Modern Logistics since 2017 and was the first power-by-the-hour (PBH) contract for AJW Group in Brazil.
Retail Tech: ShipBob, Venmo Deepen Amazon Ties, Impact Analytics Nabs $10M
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Fulfillment ShipBob/Amazon ShipBob has launched features and enhanced offerings designed to optimize e-commerce business owners’ experience with Amazon fulfillment. The omnichannel fulfillment platform’s new Fulfilled By Amazon (FBA) prep automation in the U.S. is designed to streamline the process of preparing and sending ShipBob merchants’ FBA inventory to Amazon. The partnership aims for faster inventory placement and for merchants to use ShipBob as their centralized inventory hub. In addition, ShipBob has rolled out the capability to offer Fulfilled By Merchant (FBM) in its nine major e-commerce markets...
consumergoods.com
Where’s the Real Potential In First-Party Data? Views from Coty, General Mills and More
While few would dispute the value of first-party data, how it's collected and leveraged can vary for each organization. Craig Price, head of sales centre of excellence at alcohol beverage manufacturer Distell, sees the most potential in layering the data and its ability to demonstrate value to your retailer partners.
voguebusiness.com
Ralph Lauren’s former digital chief launches Web3 fashion platform
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Alice Delahunt, who led digital strategies at fashion brands including Burberry and Ralph Lauren, is going all-in on digital fashion with the launch of her own company. Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is a blockchain-enabled platform that aims to bridge the gap between emerging digital fashion talent, the mainstream fashion industry and consumers. Just as social media gave rise to a new class of independent Web2 talent, Syky hopes to do the same for Web3.
blockchain.news
Demand for Blockchain and AI Expected to Push Market Value to $980.7M by 2030: Report
Since blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) are among the greatest technological innovations, their demand is expected to make the market value soar to $980.7 million by 2030, according to Spherical Insights & Consulting. The market data intelligence company suggested that the global blockchain AI market is anticipated to record a...
Comments / 1