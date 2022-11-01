Read full article on original website
Related
Kenyans Lokedi, Chebet Win Thrilling New York City Marathon Races
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. On Sunday morning in New York City, Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi proved it’s possible to win a marathon on your first try, but Brazil’s Daniel Do Nascimento showed it’s not possible to do it running alone most of the way.
World Premiere: Pinkbike Academy Season 3
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. From our sister site Pinkbike. Episode 1: Elbow Grease. Ten of the world’s best amateur riders arrive in Big White, British Columbia, and discover their new home: the Pinkbike...
Inside Alex Honnold’s Massive Traverse in Nevada’s Red Rock Canyons
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. “We’re on the summit of Indecision Peak (First Creek). Both totally destroyed. I’d say that Ray shouldn’t head up Black Velvet Peak yet, you guys should wait and...
Find a Warren Miller Film Tour Stop Near You
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The 73rd Warren Miller film “Daymaker” will premiere on October 26, 2022. How’s production going? Ask again tomorrow, because today’s answer will change soon enough. Except, the mountains have seen this all before. And when you stand on top of one, it’s awfully tough to make out whatever you left below.
Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3 Ep 4: Survival Of The Fittest
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. From our sister site Pinkbike. Episode 4: Survival Of The Fittest. Nine of the athletes have survived their first elimination, but they aren’t out of the woods yet.
3 Ways to Guarantee a Better Winter
There’s a well-kept secret among cold-weather adventurers: winter is the best season outdoors. No crowds or bugs, but plenty of fleeting winter spectacles, from the Northern Lights to frozen waterfalls. What else do these winter devotees all have in common? They know the key to enjoying winter’s bounty is...
The Rise of the Outdoor Industry’s Most Powerful Marketing Firm
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The brilliant blue sky turned a glowing white as snow packed around Penn Newhard’s head. Entombed in ice, he could wiggle his toes in his boots and fingers in his gloves, but otherwise was locked in a seated position as snow continued to crush down on top of him. Waves of claustrophobia spiked his heart rate. He knew he had to calm down and control his breathing.
Ranking the 20 Best Ski Resorts in Eastern North America
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. In June, when we get our first look at the results of the SKI Magazine Reader Resort Survey, we hold our breath, wondering what the list will look like this year. Gone are the days when we could count on the big, well-funded mega resorts to dominate the top ten. Heck, they might not even make the rankings one of these days. (In fact, one big player did drop off this year: Mt. Snow didn’t score high enough to rank in the top 20.)
Enter the Winning Winter Sweepstakes
This is your chance to win a trip of a lifetime and a sweet haul of adventure-ready gear. Chasing epic powder days? Après-ski with good friends? Snowshoeing on a wooded trail? We’re here for all of it. Sure, there are plenty of ways to embrace the winter stoke, but you only have one chance to win at winter. And that’s by entering the Winning Winter Sweepstakes below.
These North American Ski Resorts Had the Most Snow Last Year
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. It’s not worth looking toward last year’s snow to predict how deep this year will be, right? Well, with a triple-dip La Niña cycle bearing down on us this winter, a look into the recent past seems like a promising way to chase powder, just this once. It’s rare for three La Niña seasons to fall in succession, so let’s look at where the chips fell last season and start booking flights. These sea-temperature patterns typically favor the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies, an area with heavy competition between Epic and Ikon Pass resorts. Choose wisely…
Sébastien Bouin Just Completed the Hardest Graded Sport Climb in the U.S.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. French climber Sébastien Bouin recently completed what is believed to be the hardest sport climbing route in the United States, sending Suprême Jumbo Love at Clark Mountain, California on November 1. The 230-foot route has a 5.15c grade, and it is a direct start to Jumbo Love (5.15b), which Bouin made the fourth ascent of after just ten days of effort, on October 19.
Retailer Evo Introduces Rewards Program for Gear, Adventure Travel
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The Seattle-based gear retailer Evo is expanding its growing travel business with a loyalty-points program, the company announced today. Customers can now earn points through a free-to-join Evo Membership, and use them for purchasing gear or booking adventure trips with the retailer.
Park Service to Visitors: Stop Licking Toads to Get High, Thanks
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Visitors who touch, harass, or just get too close to animals are a bane of the National Park Service’s existence. Whether they’re imitating animal calls to attract them, climbing into streams full of brown bears, or getting gored by bison, it seems like park rangers have to warn off, cite, or save people who are yearning for an illegally close wildlife encounter on a weekly basis. But when it comes to the Sonoran desert toad, the NPS said in a post on Facebook last week, the agency just wants hikers to keep their tongues to themselves.
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 0