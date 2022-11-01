Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Visitors who touch, harass, or just get too close to animals are a bane of the National Park Service’s existence. Whether they’re imitating animal calls to attract them, climbing into streams full of brown bears, or getting gored by bison, it seems like park rangers have to warn off, cite, or save people who are yearning for an illegally close wildlife encounter on a weekly basis. But when it comes to the Sonoran desert toad, the NPS said in a post on Facebook last week, the agency just wants hikers to keep their tongues to themselves.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO