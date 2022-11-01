Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment
A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Reportedly Retired From In-Ring Competition
It was a great run? Wrestlers are unlike other athletes as they eventually have to step away from the ring and move on to something else. That can be a little tricky as you never know when someone is going to wrestle their last match. Sometimes you have to wait to hear the announcement from the source itself, but now we are getting something fairly close enough.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Asuka, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, More
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11th WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania is advertising a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship between Seth Rollins vs....
WWE Reportedly Makes Final Decision On Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon is officially out as the chairman and CEO of WWE. The special investigation into McMahon's alleged misconduct has officially come to a conclusion, according to the third quarter earnings report released on Wednesday. The investigation cost the WWE $19.4 million and the special committee has been disbanded. McMahon...
stillrealtous.com
Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed
Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
wrestlinginc.com
Raquel Rodriguez Shows Off Her New Look
Rising WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has teased debuting a new look on WWE TV. On Thursday, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared a photo of herself with a unique hair color, which she compared to Blue Bell Ice Cream's Rainbow Sherbet. Rodriguez indicated that she had changed her hair color for a bachelorette party, but didn't specify if it was a permanent change.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Attacks Darby Allin In Shocking AEW Debut
Over the past couple of weeks, All Elite Wrestling stars Darby Allin and Jay Lethal have been going back and forth. After Allin defeated Lethal on the "Dynamite" three-year anniversary show, and Lethal crushed Allin with a solid steel garage door last week, the two met once more in the ring on Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite." However, unlike the first time they met, Lethal would get the win over Allin. But he wouldn't do it alone, as a fake Sting, who turned out to be Cole Karter in disguise, attacked Allin. This wouldn't be the end of the night for Allin however, as a wrestling legend turned AEW into his world.
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against
YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Getting Their Own Series
Fans of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford rejoice because the power couple of Monday Night Raw are getting their own show on Hulu. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are couples goals. Belair runs the women’s division on Monday Night Raw as the brand’s Women’s Champion while her husband Montez Ford has achieved success in WWE as one-half of the Street Profits, having held the NXT, Raw, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle
One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on the WWE Crown Jewel Main Event
YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul is reportedly scheduled to make his WWE debut. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paul is scheduled to be at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as his brother Logan Paul challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.
2022 WWE Crown Jewel Predictions Including Roman Reigns, Logan Paul and Brock Lesnar
WWE is headed back to Saudi Arabia. Here's how we expect the major matches to go down.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Blasted For Making Austin Theory Mean ‘Nothing’
Austin Theory eventually found himself on the main roster as Vince McMahon’s protégée. While he had a solid start on the main roster, it all changed after Vince McMahon retired, which led to Theory falling down the pecking order and constantly being on the receiving end of losses. It is no surprise that WWE was also blasted for how they have booked Theory for the past couple of months.
wrestlinginc.com
R-Truth's Injury Reportedly Could Be Very Serious
Former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth may be out of the ring for a while following his recent mishap on "WWE NXT." On the November 1st edition of "WWE NXT," Truth took on Grayson Waller. Truth had appeared on the developmental brand's previous episode, mistakenly believing he was the guest host of the special Halloween-themed episode that had happened the weekend before. The veteran superstar would then get into a confrontation with Waller, igniting a match between the two this week. Early on in the bout, Truth performed a dive onto Waller, who stood on the outside of the ring. As he attempted to flip over the top rope, Truth seemingly slipped and awkwardly plunged to the floor, then clutched his leg. Medical staff helped Truth in backstage — the match was stopped and Waller was awarded the victory.
stillrealtous.com
Major Change Pitched For WWE Title Belt
WWE has quite a few title belts at the moment, one of which is the WWE 24/7 Championship. Dana Brooke is the current WWE 24/7 Champion, but the title hasn’t been featured much on WWE programming since Triple H took over creative a few months ago. Dana Brooke recently...
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Match Announced For WWE Raw Next Week
It’s shaping up to be a big weekend for WWE as the company is headed to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event. Several title matches are being advertised for Crown Jewel, but as of this writing the United States Championship is not set to be defended at the event.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Advises Tony Khan To Contact Former TNA Producer
Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan have been at loggerheads for a long time now, with the former often picking out different aspects of AEW that he is not a fan of. However, on the latest episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff actually gave the AEW President some advice. That was, "to reach out to Kevin Sullivan" — a producer behind the scenes that Bischoff worked with in TNA. Sullivan does now work for AEW (and is not to be confused with the wrestler of the same name).
ringsidenews.com
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows Traveled Without AJ Styles Because They Were Miserable In WWE
AJ Styles is known to have a close bond with his OC teammates, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They have been known to be close friends for many years and have amazing comradery appearing together on-screen. However, an interesting fact to know is that Styles use to ride together with Gallows and Anderson from town to town.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Name Reportedly Signs Multi-Year Contract
WWE has been going through some major changes this year as Vince McMahon stepped down from his position as Chairman and CEO before eventually retiring from WWE completely. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement it was announced that Triple H was being put in charge of WWE creative and that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan would serve as co-CEO of WWE.
Comments / 0