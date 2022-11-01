Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue rescued a father and his two daughters whose 22-foot fishing boat was adrift in the channel between Illahee and west Bainbridge Island. At 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue said it received a call from a worried mother and wife. The woman said her husband and two daughters went fishing out of the Brownsville marina at 5 p.m. Tuesday. At 10 p.m., she said her husband called her saying the vessel had a dead battery and the boat would not start. At 1:30 a.m., the woman called 911 concerned she had not heard from her family, who were not answering their cellphones, Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue said.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO