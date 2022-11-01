Read full article on original website
Monat Launches into Color Cosmetics With BB Cream SPF 40
Monat has launched into the color cosmetics space with the debut of BB Cream SPF 40 that is said to deliver nourishment, sun protection and buildable coverage. This multi-purpose tinted moisturizer instantly hydrates the skin for up to 24 hours and blurs imperfections for up to 12 hours. There are nine fragrance-free shades available.
Olaplex Debuts Virtual Salon
Olaplex launched a virtual salon that provides an interactive, immersive way for consumers and licensed stylists to engage with the hair care brand. The virtual salon allows users to purchase Olaplex products, learn about the hair science behind the products, and customize hair repair and styling regimens from the Olaplex products that are suitable to their hair types.
Mibelle Biochemistry's NovoRetin Wins in-cosmetics Asia Gold Award
Mibelle Biochemistry has won the in-cosmetics Asia Innovation Zone best ingredient Gold award for NovoRetin (INCI: Pistacia Lentiscus Gum/Pistacia Lentiscus (Mastic) Gum (and) Hydrogenated Lecithin (and) Phenethyl Alcohol (and) Ethylhexylglycerin (and) Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride (and) Water (Aqua)). The ingredient was first introduced at in-cosmetics Global in Paris earlier this year. NovoRetin...
Sun Chemical Inspires with 2024 Global Cosmetics Color Trends
Sun Chemical has launched the global cosmetics color trends program for 2024, Youtopia, that includes two chapters of new seasonal trends: Rooted and Distilled. The annual program aims to forecast upcoming beauty trends with colors, textures, effects and vegan formulations. The seasonal trend story for spring/summer 2024, Rooted, consists of...
Kenya Bans 400+ Soaps and Skin Brighteners
On Oct. 31, 2022, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) announced it seized and banned 435 cosmetics from the market. The products include skin brightening lotions, creams, gels and soaps that contain hydroquinone, mercury and its compounds. According to the bureau, the constant use of cosmetic products containing hydroquinone and...
Report: Color Cosmetic Trends for Fall/Winter 2023-2024
Sandream Specialties' fall/winter 2023-2024 themes highlight everything from nature-inspired looks to extreme, lavish looks. In addition, the firm is, for the first time, showing off a range of concept products highlighting the creative possibilities available to beauty brands. In the exclusive video briefing below, Sophia Chen, marketing strategist for Sandream...
Aveeno Debuts 'The State of Skin Sensitivity' Report
Aveeno has released its first State of Skin Sensitivity Report, which examines the causes of sensitive skin and explores the connection between body, mind and skin. The report shows that 71% of adults identify as having sensitive skin, an increase of 55% in two decades. The impact of this sensitivity is significant, as common skin conditions can carry detrimental psychological impact, influencing quality of life and emotional well-being.
Lottie London Taps Community for Campaigns & Corporate Roles
Lottie London shows how nimble beauty brands targeting Gen Z and TikTok can leverage their social communities to build effective and relevant marketing campaigns and fill out their internal teams. When Lottie London realized it was getting tagged by followers on TikTok and Instagram, it began reaching out to its...
Nip + Fab Available at JCPenney
Nip + Fab, a U.K.-based skin care brand, is now available at JCPenney.com and JCPenney stores nationwide. All products and formulas are vegan and cruelty-free. The products retail for $25 and under. Skin care ranges include:. Glycolic Fix Regime: Selection of the best-selling glycolic acid heroes, each product is designed...
