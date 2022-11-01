ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Wbaltv.com

Maryland leaders rally to move FBI HQ to Prince George's County

GREENBELT, Md. — Several Maryland state and local leaders rallied Friday for the FBI to move its headquarters to Prince George's County. Two of the final three sites under consideration for FBI headquarters are in Landover and Greenbelt. A third site under consideration is in Northern Virginia. Prince George's...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore group 'Out for Justice' fights for inmate voting rights

A grassroots organization is demanding action and access to ensure incarcerated Maryland voters can vote. The Baltimore nonprofit Out for Justice is fighting for equal access to voting in jails and prisons across Maryland. "We are a group of individuals who are formerly incarcerated who have made it our life...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore City ballot question would establish fund to support rewards for crime info

Some think the proposal could help get criminals off the streets faster. Baltimore City Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer, D-District 5, said parts of the city are dealing with a culture that discourages people from "snitching" and the idea of increasing rewards -- which has already proven to be successful in at least one recent case -- could be part of a long-time solution.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Voting﻿ brisk on last day of early voting in Maryland

ELDERSBURG, Md. — Voting was brisk Thursday throughout Maryland as early voting wraps up. There were no lines to vote and plenty of parking during the day Thursday at the South Carroll Senior and Community Center, which is one of three early centers in Carroll County. "You come in...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kids 'blackmailing the city' and getting paid

Mayor Brandon Scott claims he has a solution to the squeegee kid problem, a solution he will release after the election. One aspect that has been heard, squeegee kids will come up with their own “code of conduct,” and receive a guaranteed income. Sean Kennedy, with the Maryland...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

I-Team previews recommendations reached by Baltimore Squeegee Collaborative

The Baltimore mayor's Squeegee Collaborative wrapped up its work on creating a comprehensive approach to eradicating the problem across the city. The 11 News I-Team on Thursday exclusively spoke with members of the collaborative who discussed what the public can expect to happen next. For many squeegee workers, their days...
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Talbot County Council Meeting Highlights, Tuesday, November 1, 2022

These highlights only reflect the business items covered from the Council’s approved agenda. To view the complete County Council meeting, please visit: Talbot County Meeting Videos – Talbot County, Maryland (www.talbotcountymd.gov). Proclamation – American Education Week – November 14-18, 2022 – The Council presented a proclamation to Dr....
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Police escort Carroll County Republican leader from polling place

The vice chairwoman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee had to be escorted away from a polling place in Westminster, according to a report. According to the Carroll County Times, Katherine Adelaide was removed after a conversation with election judges. Adelaide wanted to know why there wasn't a chalk line on the ground at the Westminster Senior Center to show where it was legal for candidates and supporters to electioneer.
Wbaltv.com

Honeygrow to open a dozen new restaurants in 2023 -- 5 in Baltimore area

Fast-casual chain Honeygrow is aiming to open a dozen new locations in 2023, with five planned for greater Baltimore. Honeygrow will open in Hanover in early 2023 at 76-48 Arundel Mills Blvd. The Philadelphia-based company is also finalizing leases for six other locations in 2023, four of which are in Maryland in Owings Mills, Columbia, Annapolis and Timonium. The other two are in the Philadelphia area.
BALTIMORE, MD

