Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County executive candidate profile: Republican Pat McDonough
TOWSON, Md. -- The race for Baltimore County executive is a contest between two seasoned politicians who say they know what the county needs moving forward -- and their approaches are very different. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. The Republican challenger for Baltimore...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County executive candidate profile: Democrat Johnny Olszewski
TOWSON, Md. -- The race for Baltimore County executive is a contest between two seasoned politicians who say they know what the county needs moving forward -- and their approaches are very different. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. "We're running for a second...
WBAL Radio
An altercation happened on Wednesday at an Anne Arundel polling place
Blood was shed at a polling place in Anne Arundel County Tuesday night, according to reports. Police said a board of elections employee, Robert Jones Jr., wrestled with a YouTuber who was trying to shoot video inside the polling place in Annapolis. At one point, they apparently crashed into a...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland leaders rally to move FBI HQ to Prince George's County
GREENBELT, Md. — Several Maryland state and local leaders rallied Friday for the FBI to move its headquarters to Prince George's County. Two of the final three sites under consideration for FBI headquarters are in Landover and Greenbelt. A third site under consideration is in Northern Virginia. Prince George's...
'They’re not criminals': Roca Baltimore expanding into Essex
Baltimore County is partnering with Roca Baltimore to bring a youth violence prevention program to Essex.
nbc25news.com
Judge lets suit against Baltimore City Schools proceed with 'everyone in America watching'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A judge denied a motion filed by Baltimore City and Baltimore City Public Schools to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Baltimore City couple against the school system alleging misuse of tax dollars, allowing the case to move into the discovery phase. Jovani Patterson, and his...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore group 'Out for Justice' fights for inmate voting rights
A grassroots organization is demanding action and access to ensure incarcerated Maryland voters can vote. The Baltimore nonprofit Out for Justice is fighting for equal access to voting in jails and prisons across Maryland. "We are a group of individuals who are formerly incarcerated who have made it our life...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City ballot question would establish fund to support rewards for crime info
Some think the proposal could help get criminals off the streets faster. Baltimore City Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer, D-District 5, said parts of the city are dealing with a culture that discourages people from "snitching" and the idea of increasing rewards -- which has already proven to be successful in at least one recent case -- could be part of a long-time solution.
Wbaltv.com
Voting brisk on last day of early voting in Maryland
ELDERSBURG, Md. — Voting was brisk Thursday throughout Maryland as early voting wraps up. There were no lines to vote and plenty of parking during the day Thursday at the South Carroll Senior and Community Center, which is one of three early centers in Carroll County. "You come in...
Nottingham MD
Powerball jackpot rolls to $1.5 billion, creates two Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—The Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night rolled again to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing, and in the process it generated a wave of big winners in Maryland. Although there was no jackpot winner, there were $1 million winning second-tier tickets sold in...
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee kids 'blackmailing the city' and getting paid
Mayor Brandon Scott claims he has a solution to the squeegee kid problem, a solution he will release after the election. One aspect that has been heard, squeegee kids will come up with their own “code of conduct,” and receive a guaranteed income. Sean Kennedy, with the Maryland...
Wbaltv.com
I-Team previews recommendations reached by Baltimore Squeegee Collaborative
The Baltimore mayor's Squeegee Collaborative wrapped up its work on creating a comprehensive approach to eradicating the problem across the city. The 11 News I-Team on Thursday exclusively spoke with members of the collaborative who discussed what the public can expect to happen next. For many squeegee workers, their days...
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
talbotspy.org
Talbot County Council Meeting Highlights, Tuesday, November 1, 2022
These highlights only reflect the business items covered from the Council’s approved agenda. To view the complete County Council meeting, please visit: Talbot County Meeting Videos – Talbot County, Maryland (www.talbotcountymd.gov). Proclamation – American Education Week – November 14-18, 2022 – The Council presented a proclamation to Dr....
WBAL Radio
Police escort Carroll County Republican leader from polling place
The vice chairwoman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee had to be escorted away from a polling place in Westminster, according to a report. According to the Carroll County Times, Katherine Adelaide was removed after a conversation with election judges. Adelaide wanted to know why there wasn't a chalk line on the ground at the Westminster Senior Center to show where it was legal for candidates and supporters to electioneer.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City Council considers whether to expand mayor's Group Violence Reduction Strategy
Talks are underway on whether to expand a crime-fighting program in Baltimore and whether it's working. Witnesses to a drive-by quadruple shooting Tuesday night in west Baltimore told the 11 News I-Team the victims were targeted. The shooting occurred at a location where the mayor's Group Violence Reduction Strategy is...
Baltimore County provides $2M to bring new supermarket to Milford Mill
Baltimore County is giving $2 million to help open a new supermarket in the Milford Mill Shopping Center, the latest government contribution
Maryland authorities investigating why a teacher falsely reported multiple stabbings at a school before taking a class of students off campus
Maryland law enforcement and school district officials are investigating why an elementary school teacher made unfounded claims that multiple stabbings occurred at the school before walking 27 fifth-graders off campus to a local café.
Wbaltv.com
Honeygrow to open a dozen new restaurants in 2023 -- 5 in Baltimore area
Fast-casual chain Honeygrow is aiming to open a dozen new locations in 2023, with five planned for greater Baltimore. Honeygrow will open in Hanover in early 2023 at 76-48 Arundel Mills Blvd. The Philadelphia-based company is also finalizing leases for six other locations in 2023, four of which are in Maryland in Owings Mills, Columbia, Annapolis and Timonium. The other two are in the Philadelphia area.
Wbaltv.com
After lacking diversity initially, Maryland's medical marijuana industry now getting high marks
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -- When Maryland's medical marijuana program got up and running about five years ago, it lacked diversity. That has all changed, and now Maryland has one of the most diverse cannabis sectors in the country. Christina B. Johnson holds a special designation in the cannabis industry because...
