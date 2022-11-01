Harry Styles Reacts To Being Called 'Daddy' During 'Harryween' Show

Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles had a hilarious interaction with a fan during his annual Harryween concert in Los Angeles and it was all caught on camera. In a viral fan video reshared to Twitter by Pop Crave , a fan dressed as Danny Phantom made it onto the jumbo screen holding a sign that read "Daddy?"

When Harry noticed the sign, he pointed to it and cheekily responded, "Yes?" Naturally, the crowd went wild. "I think that there may be a communication breakdown from this distance but just know," he said before repeating, "Yes?"

For the Harryween show, Harry got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as Danny Zuko, John Travolta 's iconic character from the movie musical Grease . His bandmates completed his costume by dressing up as the Pink Ladies.

Harry also honored the late Olivia Newton-John , who played Sandy Olsson, by covering one of her biggest hits from the film, "Hopelessly Devoted To You."

As Harry continues to tour in support of the massively successful album , he's had some truly strange and memorable moments and fan interactions. At one show, Harry found himself being pelted with chicken nuggets by a fan who eventually asked the hitmaker to throw them back into the crowd. Harry was also caught on camera shaking off getting hit in the groin by a bottle on stage. For Love on Tour dates and more information click here .