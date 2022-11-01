ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersburg, TN

WBBJ

Meth charge leads to 12+ years in prison for Hardin Co. woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hardin County woman has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announces 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings has been sentenced for conspiring with others to possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine. According to information...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man accused of 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection with 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington. Keshawn Ayers, 19, is facing several theft of property charges, as well as several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office met with a man who said that […]
ARLINGTON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Hardin County woman sentenced to over 12 years for meth charge

A Hardin County woman will spend over 12 years in federal prison on a meth charge. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings was sentenced Thursday in Jackson federal court to 151 months in prison followed by five years’ supervised release for conspiring with others to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

2 arrested for fatal shooting at Rodeway Inn; 3rd suspect wanted

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at Rodeway Inn. According to JPD, 32-year-old James Brown and 20-year-old Keyanna Massengill were taken into custody Monday night about two hours after the shooting. Police say around 6 p.m....
KFVS12

Man accused of shooting Steele, Mo. man in stomach arrested

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 50-year-old Steele man was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured another man. According to Steele Police, Frank Sanders is accused of shooting a 33-year-old, also from Steele, in the stomach. The shooting happened late Wednesday night, November 2 at a home on North...
STEELE, MO
Kait 8

One hurt in Pemiscot County shooting, suspect arrested

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) – A 50-year-old Steele man is behind bars after police said he shot another man. According to Police Chief Billy Stanfield, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a home on North Locust Street about someone being shot. He said they found the 33-year-old victim, also...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
WBBJ

Crime Stoppers 11-02-22

Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying and capturing the individual shown in these photos. The perp broke into the BP Station located on North Parkway across from Jackson State. He pried open the front door to gain entry and stole over 150 packs of Newport cigarettes plus a large amount of cash.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

100+ inmates prepare for release at TDOC re-entry event

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — More than 100 men incarcerated at the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) are learning what it takes to remain crime-free as they prepare for their release. The men recently participated in the Tennessee Department of Correction’s re-entry resource fair. The event gives the inmates the opportunity...
TIPTONVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Jackson police say man killed during motel shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement is looking into a shooting that took place at a west Jackson motel. On Monday around 6:13 p.m., a shooting took place at the Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson. Our crews arrived at the scene to find that law enforcement agencies had...
JACKSON, TN
Kait 8

Police investigating shooting search for SUV

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police need help finding a vehicle possibly used in a shooting. According to a news release from the Hayti Police Department, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the area of Walnut, Grant, and Cedar Streets. Surveillance video captured a gray SUV...
HAYTI, MO
WJTV 12

Gun found in baby crib during operation in Dyersburg

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A firearm found in a baby’s crib was one of the items seized during a special operation in Dyersburg Friday afternoon. Dyersburg Police said they worked with the members of the Tennessee Department of Correction Apprehension Unit in a joint effort to conduct probation and parole searches in addition to serving warrants on […]
DYERSBURG, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO investigating after dozens of cars broken into Halloween night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of car break-ins that took place Halloween night. Detectives say there were 44 reported incidents of cars being broken into between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday night in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas.
ARLINGTON, TN
WREG

Driver killed in crash with school bus in Dyer County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Milan, Tennessee man was killed in a collision with a school bus in Dyer County on Wednesday. Aaron Barksdale, 21, was killed when his Chevy Malibu hit a school bus at the intersection of Hogwallow Road and Jones Road around 7 a.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a report. No […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Police respond to shooting at west Jackson motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — There was a large police presence in west Jackson on Monday. When our crews arrived at the Rodeway Inn, law enforcement officers were already on the scene. We reached out to the Jackson Police Department who can confirm that there was a shooting. However, at this time, there are no further details that they can provide.
JACKSON, TN

