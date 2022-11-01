Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Meth charge leads to 12+ years in prison for Hardin Co. woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hardin County woman has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announces 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings has been sentenced for conspiring with others to possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine. According to information...
Man accused of 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection with 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington. Keshawn Ayers, 19, is facing several theft of property charges, as well as several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office met with a man who said that […]
radionwtn.com
Dyersburg Man Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison For Violent Assault On Officer
Jackson, TN – Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr., 41, has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for. assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during and relation to a. crime of violence. United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentence today. United...
thunderboltradio.com
Hardin County woman sentenced to over 12 years for meth charge
A Hardin County woman will spend over 12 years in federal prison on a meth charge. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings was sentenced Thursday in Jackson federal court to 151 months in prison followed by five years’ supervised release for conspiring with others to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.
WBBJ
2 arrested for fatal shooting at Rodeway Inn; 3rd suspect wanted
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at Rodeway Inn. According to JPD, 32-year-old James Brown and 20-year-old Keyanna Massengill were taken into custody Monday night about two hours after the shooting. Police say around 6 p.m....
KFVS12
Man accused of shooting Steele, Mo. man in stomach arrested
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 50-year-old Steele man was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured another man. According to Steele Police, Frank Sanders is accused of shooting a 33-year-old, also from Steele, in the stomach. The shooting happened late Wednesday night, November 2 at a home on North...
Kait 8
One hurt in Pemiscot County shooting, suspect arrested
STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) – A 50-year-old Steele man is behind bars after police said he shot another man. According to Police Chief Billy Stanfield, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a home on North Locust Street about someone being shot. He said they found the 33-year-old victim, also...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 11-02-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying and capturing the individual shown in these photos. The perp broke into the BP Station located on North Parkway across from Jackson State. He pried open the front door to gain entry and stole over 150 packs of Newport cigarettes plus a large amount of cash.
wtva.com
Corinth police seek help solving case of injured woman walking on Highway 45
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Corinth hope someone saw something that can help detectives piece together what led to an injured woman walking south on the northbound side of Highway 45. An officer found the woman early Sunday after midnight near the state weigh station with multiple injuries.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/03/22 – 11/04/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/03/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/04/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
100+ inmates prepare for release at TDOC re-entry event
TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — More than 100 men incarcerated at the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) are learning what it takes to remain crime-free as they prepare for their release. The men recently participated in the Tennessee Department of Correction’s re-entry resource fair. The event gives the inmates the opportunity...
WBBJ
Jackson police say man killed during motel shooting
JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement is looking into a shooting that took place at a west Jackson motel. On Monday around 6:13 p.m., a shooting took place at the Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson. Our crews arrived at the scene to find that law enforcement agencies had...
Kait 8
Police investigating shooting search for SUV
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police need help finding a vehicle possibly used in a shooting. According to a news release from the Hayti Police Department, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the area of Walnut, Grant, and Cedar Streets. Surveillance video captured a gray SUV...
Gun found in baby crib during operation in Dyersburg
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A firearm found in a baby’s crib was one of the items seized during a special operation in Dyersburg Friday afternoon. Dyersburg Police said they worked with the members of the Tennessee Department of Correction Apprehension Unit in a joint effort to conduct probation and parole searches in addition to serving warrants on […]
actionnews5.com
SCSO investigating after dozens of cars broken into Halloween night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of car break-ins that took place Halloween night. Detectives say there were 44 reported incidents of cars being broken into between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday night in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas.
Driver killed in crash with school bus in Dyer County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Milan, Tennessee man was killed in a collision with a school bus in Dyer County on Wednesday. Aaron Barksdale, 21, was killed when his Chevy Malibu hit a school bus at the intersection of Hogwallow Road and Jones Road around 7 a.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a report. No […]
Clifton community praying for safe return of missing 19-year-old woman
Michaelle's family gifted the town a community art gallery and coffee bar back in August.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dyer County (Dyer County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dyer County on Wednesday morning. The accident involved a Chevy Malibu and a School bus. The crash happened at around 7 a.m. on the intersection of HogWallow Rd and Jones Rd,.
WSMV
Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
WBBJ
Police respond to shooting at west Jackson motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — There was a large police presence in west Jackson on Monday. When our crews arrived at the Rodeway Inn, law enforcement officers were already on the scene. We reached out to the Jackson Police Department who can confirm that there was a shooting. However, at this time, there are no further details that they can provide.
Comments / 1