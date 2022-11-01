ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland school killer formally sentenced to life in prison

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been formally sentenced to life in prison without parole. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced him Wednesday for the 2018 murder of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Scherer could not sentence him...
