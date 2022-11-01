ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

CBS Sports

The Brooklyn Nets are trying to find the guy who did this

NEW YORK -- On Monday, just before Steve Nash coached his final game for the Brooklyn Nets, a reporter asked him if he thought the Kyrie Irving situation had been resolved. Nash did not directly answer that question. He said: "I just hope that we all grow through this together."
BROOKLYN, NY
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Vibe

Charles Barkley Calls For Kyrie Irving’s Suspension Amid Controversy

Charles Barkley continues to voice his criticism of NBA star Kyrie Irving, calling for the Brooklyn Nets guard’s suspension amid his promotion of a film with anti-semitic themes. During a broadcast of NBA on TNT, Barkley lashed into Irving, referring to him as an “idiot.” He also lambasting the league for their failure to impose any consequences in light of Irving’s comments and actions. “I think the NBA dropped the ball,” the Hall-of-Fame forward argued while discussing the current controversy surrounding the mercurial talent. “I think he should have been suspended. The 59-year-old also noted that NBA commissioner Adam Silver...
PHOENIX, NY
ESPN

Becky Hammon calls Brittney Griner detainment a 'gut punch'

Becky Hammon, the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year and a champion with the Las Vegas Aces, spoke out against the now-nine-month detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia during a conversation with Hannah Storm on Wednesday at the espnW Women + Sports Summit in Ojai, California. Hammon, who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors don't plan on trading Draymond 'as of now'

There’s plenty of uncertainty hanging over Draymond Green’s head when it comes to what uniform he’ll be wearing next season, but it doesn’t look like the Warriors plan on shipping him away any time soon. The 32-year-old is eight games into a contract year with Golden...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

