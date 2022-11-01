Read full article on original website
Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving
Kanye West has laid into Shaquille O'Neal and Amar'e Stoudemire for criticizing kyrie Irving for his anti-semitic comments.
Kyrie Irving's full explanation for why he promoted an antisemitic film
Kyrie Irving took questions from the media on Saturday night for the first time since he became involved in another off-court controversy, after sharing a link on Twitter to an antisemitic film, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.”. Nets governor Joe Tsai publicly rebuked Irving on Twitter on...
CBS Sports
Nets' Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal: 'I just didn't like anything that went on'
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to take on the Washington Wizards Friday night, Kevin Durant spoke to reporters following the team's shootaround in D.C. Durant shared his thoughts on Kyrie Irving's conduct in recent days and the organization's decision to suspend him for a minimum of five games. "I'm not...
CBS Sports
The Brooklyn Nets are trying to find the guy who did this
NEW YORK -- On Monday, just before Steve Nash coached his final game for the Brooklyn Nets, a reporter asked him if he thought the Kyrie Irving situation had been resolved. Nash did not directly answer that question. He said: "I just hope that we all grow through this together."
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Steve Kerr Reacts to Steve Nash Getting Fired as Nets Coach
Steve Kerr doesn't believe Nash had a fair shot in Brooklyn.
Lakers News: Free Agent Ex-Laker Dwight Howard Makes Pitch For Possible Next Destinations
The 2020 Lakers champ thinks he still has more to give.
Charles Barkley Calls For Kyrie Irving’s Suspension Amid Controversy
Charles Barkley continues to voice his criticism of NBA star Kyrie Irving, calling for the Brooklyn Nets guard’s suspension amid his promotion of a film with anti-semitic themes. During a broadcast of NBA on TNT, Barkley lashed into Irving, referring to him as an “idiot.” He also lambasting the league for their failure to impose any consequences in light of Irving’s comments and actions. “I think the NBA dropped the ball,” the Hall-of-Fame forward argued while discussing the current controversy surrounding the mercurial talent. “I think he should have been suspended. The 59-year-old also noted that NBA commissioner Adam Silver...
ESPN
Becky Hammon calls Brittney Griner detainment a 'gut punch'
Becky Hammon, the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year and a champion with the Las Vegas Aces, spoke out against the now-nine-month detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia during a conversation with Hannah Storm on Wednesday at the espnW Women + Sports Summit in Ojai, California. Hammon, who...
Steve Kerr speaks out about Kyrie Irving’s anti-semitic social media post
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke out about Kyrie Irving’s social media post promoting an anti-semitic film by highlighting the impact of words. Steve Kerr usually isn’t shy about commenting on societal issues, even ones not directly connected to the NBA. This week, he had the chance to weigh in on an issue that has sadly been at the forefront: Anti-semitism.
Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for Terry Rozier
The Los Angeles Lakers may not seriously pursue any trades involving Russell Westbrook for at least a few more weeks, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have any ideas or that they aren’t kicking the tires on any potential deals. One possible trade partner that has been...
NBC Sports
Report: Warriors don't plan on trading Draymond 'as of now'
There’s plenty of uncertainty hanging over Draymond Green’s head when it comes to what uniform he’ll be wearing next season, but it doesn’t look like the Warriors plan on shipping him away any time soon. The 32-year-old is eight games into a contract year with Golden...
LeBron James' Injury Status For Pelicans-Lakers Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers.
Doc Rivers: 76ers Focused Too Much on Lack of Calls vs. Wizards
Doc Rivers felt 76ers let frustration get the best of them against the Wizards.
