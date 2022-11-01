Utica University will hold its Fall Open House on Nov. 11, 2022 at 10 a.m., beginning in the Harold T. Clark Athletic Center. Open House offers prospective students and their guests an opportunity to explore the campus and discover all the university has to offer. There will be a variety of in-depth discussions regarding admissions, financial services, academics and student life, as well as a campus tour featuring the new, state-of-the-art Esports arena. There will also be information sessions and presentations from different departments giving prospective students the opportunity to ask any questions they may have or receive help completing their applications.

