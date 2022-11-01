Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KULR8
MSU Billings men's hoops races past Carroll to cap impressive exhibition slate
BILLINGS — Can you win a conference basketball title in November? Unless your league started months earlier, probably not. But can you also see the emerging signs of a contender in the season's first few days? Absolutely. And considering the week Montana State Billings men's basketball is having —...
KULR8
Missoula Sentinel makes fourth straight semifinal with 14-7 win over Billings West
BILLINGS--Missoula Sentinel and Billings West squared off at Daylis Stadium in the AA quarterfinals Friday. The Spartans have won the last four meetings including the season opener this year in Billings. The Golden Bears had an impressive start with an opening drive that lasted over five minutes. They capped it...
KULR8
Billings West, Missoula Sentinel set for another clash in AA playoffs
BILLINGS- On Friday night, another chapter will be written in what's become a battle between two of the top football programs in the state, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel. When the Class AA powers clash at Daylis Stadium in this year's quarterfinals, it'll be the third straight season they've met...
KULR8
Three local volleyball teams preparing for competitive Eastern A divisional tournament
BILLINGS--The Eastern A divisional volleyball tournament starts Wednesday in Sidney, and three Yellowstone County teams are gearing up for the postseason. Billings Central, Lockwood, and Laurel are all teams with very different stories, but the same goal--advancing to State. Billings Central is coming into the divisional tournament as the number...
KULR8
MSU Billings men's soccer's match at Simon Fraser postponed due to weather
BURNABY, British Columbia — The Montana State Billings men's soccer match at Simon Fraser on Thursday was postponed due to weather, per both teams' Twitter accounts. The match was shelved "to a later date," per the SFU Athletics Twitter account, with an additional posting earlier Thursday of a photo of a snowy SFU Stadium.
KULR8
Billings Central football using bye week to get 'back to basics' ahead of first playoff matchup
BILLINGS--The Class A football playoffs are underway, and the Billings Central Rams are preparing to head into the playoffs with just one loss during the regular season. They said they've used their bye week to get back to basics. "We're not really changing too much, just kind of getting focused...
KULR8
U.S. Military experiencing enlistment shortages
BILLINGS, Mont. - The U.S. Military Is experiencing enlistment shortages. Service branches like the Army, Air Force, Marines, National and Coast Guard are struggling to hit their enlistment goals. Now, many are looking at how younger generations fit into the solution. According to The Associated Press, the enlistment crisis isn’t...
KULR8
Motorcyclist strikes train on King Avenue
BILLINGS - A 27-year-old motorcyclist clipped a slow moving train shortly after 9pm Wednesday night. Billings Police Sergeant Brad Mansur says the the accident happened about a block east of Daniel St. The train was moving at about 5 mph along the tracks on King Avenue E. Mansur says Montana...
KULR8
Threat made to West High School in Billings found to not be credible
BILLINGS, Mont. - A threat made to West High School Thursday has been found to not be credible. School officials and Billings police were made aware of a possible threat at the school Thursday. An investigation was launched and the Billings Police Department says the threat does not appear to...
KULR8
Yellowstone County reports uptick in respiratory illnesses
BILLINGS, Mont. – Respiratory illnesses are increasing in Yellowstone County with at least one local flu patient hospitalized in October and an average of a dozen COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Billings every day in last week. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is going around, resulting in a few hospitalizations of children.
KULR8
Billings Clinic ER shooting suspect ID'd, charged
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was shot and arrested after a shooting outside the Billings Clinic Emergency Room Sunday, according to police. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter officers responded to a report of shots fired, and the suspect and police officers exchanged fire. BPD said the suspect fired one round as officers got to the scene.
KULR8
Suspect accused of shooting at a woman in Laurel charged
LAUREL, Mont. - People are being asked to avoid the area of the 300 block of 3rd Ave. in Laurel after a woman was shot at. The Laurel Police Department (LPD) reports they responded around 5:20 pm Thursday to a residence on 3rd Ave. where a victim said she was fired at from when she arrived.
KULR8
Suspect flees after robbery at Holiday gas station in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect fled the scene of a robbery at a Holiday gas station in the 700 block of South 20th Street in Billings Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Sgt. Peterson with the Billings Police Department told Nonstop Local the suspect stole small fundraising buckets. The victim received minor...
KULR8
High school students in Billings taken to hospital for drug related medical emergency
Billings police tell us the medical emergency that had West High School placed in a soft lockdown Wednesday was drug related. School resource officers responded to a complaint of three 14-year-old boys overdosing after ingesting a substance, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reports. Two students were taken to a local...
KULR8
First responders mental health workshop in The Magic City
BILLINGS, Mont – Friday morning, the Billings Police Department partnered with T-6 Advanced Training and Career Development Group a nonprofit to host a “getting through the grind” — a workshop for mental health management. First responders across the nation willingly put themselves in harms way on...
KULR8
Rimrock Foundation warns people about Fentanyl presence
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Rimrock Foundation in Billings is seeing an increase in clients, who may have gotten started using illegal marijuana, cut with other drugs. Since cannabis has become legalized for recreational use in the state, authorities at the Rimrock Foundation believe that there is a misconception about the authenticity of marijuana that people have access to.
KULR8
Man admits illegally possessing firearms used in Billings casino robbery
BILLINGS — A man today admitted to illegally possessing firearms after two guns used in a casino robbery were recovered from an elementary school playground, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Darwin Dalton Sutherland, 29, a transient, pleaded guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Sutherland faces a...
KULR8
Three Billings West High students admitted to medical emergency after drug overdose
BILLINGS, Mt: Billings West High was put under a lockdown due to a medical emergency following student drug overdose on Wednesday morning. The lockdown happened around 8:30 am and lasted about an hour. Billings Police Department confirmed that three 14-year-old students overdosed after ingesting what is called a Dab, a...
