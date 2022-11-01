ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Billings West, Missoula Sentinel set for another clash in AA playoffs

BILLINGS- On Friday night, another chapter will be written in what's become a battle between two of the top football programs in the state, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel. When the Class AA powers clash at Daylis Stadium in this year's quarterfinals, it'll be the third straight season they've met...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSU Billings men's soccer's match at Simon Fraser postponed due to weather

BURNABY, British Columbia — The Montana State Billings men's soccer match at Simon Fraser on Thursday was postponed due to weather, per both teams' Twitter accounts. The match was shelved "to a later date," per the SFU Athletics Twitter account, with an additional posting earlier Thursday of a photo of a snowy SFU Stadium.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

U.S. Military experiencing enlistment shortages

BILLINGS, Mont. - The U.S. Military Is experiencing enlistment shortages. Service branches like the Army, Air Force, Marines, National and Coast Guard are struggling to hit their enlistment goals. Now, many are looking at how younger generations fit into the solution. According to The Associated Press, the enlistment crisis isn’t...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Motorcyclist strikes train on King Avenue

BILLINGS - A 27-year-old motorcyclist clipped a slow moving train shortly after 9pm Wednesday night. Billings Police Sergeant Brad Mansur says the the accident happened about a block east of Daniel St. The train was moving at about 5 mph along the tracks on King Avenue E. Mansur says Montana...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Threat made to West High School in Billings found to not be credible

BILLINGS, Mont. - A threat made to West High School Thursday has been found to not be credible. School officials and Billings police were made aware of a possible threat at the school Thursday. An investigation was launched and the Billings Police Department says the threat does not appear to...
KULR8

Yellowstone County reports uptick in respiratory illnesses

BILLINGS, Mont. – Respiratory illnesses are increasing in Yellowstone County with at least one local flu patient hospitalized in October and an average of a dozen COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Billings every day in last week. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is going around, resulting in a few hospitalizations of children.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Billings Clinic ER shooting suspect ID'd, charged

BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was shot and arrested after a shooting outside the Billings Clinic Emergency Room Sunday, according to police. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter officers responded to a report of shots fired, and the suspect and police officers exchanged fire. BPD said the suspect fired one round as officers got to the scene.
KULR8

Suspect accused of shooting at a woman in Laurel charged

LAUREL, Mont. - People are being asked to avoid the area of the 300 block of 3rd Ave. in Laurel after a woman was shot at. The Laurel Police Department (LPD) reports they responded around 5:20 pm Thursday to a residence on 3rd Ave. where a victim said she was fired at from when she arrived.
LAUREL, MT
KULR8

Suspect flees after robbery at Holiday gas station in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect fled the scene of a robbery at a Holiday gas station in the 700 block of South 20th Street in Billings Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Sgt. Peterson with the Billings Police Department told Nonstop Local the suspect stole small fundraising buckets. The victim received minor...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

First responders mental health workshop in The Magic City

BILLINGS, Mont – Friday morning, the Billings Police Department partnered with T-6 Advanced Training and Career Development Group a nonprofit to host a “getting through the grind” — a workshop for mental health management. First responders across the nation willingly put themselves in harms way on...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Rimrock Foundation warns people about Fentanyl presence

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Rimrock Foundation in Billings is seeing an increase in clients, who may have gotten started using illegal marijuana, cut with other drugs. Since cannabis has become legalized for recreational use in the state, authorities at the Rimrock Foundation believe that there is a misconception about the authenticity of marijuana that people have access to.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Man admits illegally possessing firearms used in Billings casino robbery

BILLINGS — A man today admitted to illegally possessing firearms after two guns used in a casino robbery were recovered from an elementary school playground, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Darwin Dalton Sutherland, 29, a transient, pleaded guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Sutherland faces a...
BILLINGS, MT

