Dodge has unveiled an updated version of its new electric muscle car, the Charger Daytona SRT, at SEMA, and for the first time, possible power specifications for the electric motors of the future production model were published with up to 670 horsepower. Additionaly, Dodge CEO Timothy Kuniskis hinted it would be technically possible to offer the new Charger with an inline six-cylinder, which raises hopes that the era of ICE muscle cars at Dodge is not over yet.
Dodge is ending production of the V-8 powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars, and was scheduled to unveil the final versions of its "Last Call" models at the 2022 SEMA Show. However, the official debut of the models was delayed until the end of the year because the engine keeps blowing up. With or without a final model to say goodbye to the current muscle car lineup, the future is going to be all electric. Back in August, the first images and details of the Charger Daytona SRT Concept were revealed, and now, the 2022 SEMA Show brings an updated version of the concept. Better yet, it gives us a first look at a possible powertrain lineup.
Crate engines have always been a massive part of the aftermarket community, allowing car owners to install new, and usually more performance-centric powerplants into a car they already love. Dodge has always been a supporter of this with its Direct Connection system and network of "Power Brokers," and the automaker has just announced two new crate engines to shake up its lineup - new lines of the Hellephant capable of over 1,000 horsepower, and the twin-turbo HurriCrate.
At the end of October, Ringbrothers announced it will bring more than 3,000 horsepower to the 2022 SEMA Show. It wasn't talking about just one car, but a total of four custom build projects that required more than 35,000 hours of hard work. One of these projects is called the "Patriarc," and according to the company, it was built to push "the limits of performance and aesthetics of one of America’s most iconic muscle cars, the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1." While retaining the Mach 1’s familiar look, the Patriarc adds a modern drivetrain, suspension, and chassis.
The Ford F-150 pickup truck is a household name in the US, and its EV version, the F-150 Lightning, has been in production since the spring of 2022. This gives it a considerable head start in relation to its Chevy counterpart, with the Silverado EV due to hit showrooms in spring 2023. But does this mean Chevrolet has been lagging behind, or has it been biding its time to bring to market a more robust product? Is it bound to steal the limelight away from its main competitor? As we draw closer to the release of the Chevrolet Silverado EV, let’s take a look at what the new offering from Chevy brings to the electric pickup table, and how it compares with its main rival from the Blue Oval.
1968 brought about Ford's surge of mid-sized muscle cars onto the market, with the Ford Torino being created as a top-level offering of the Ford Fairlane. Because of the popularity of the Torino, the Fairlane was discontinued in 1970, making it the only mid-sized option with luxury and muscle all wrapped up into one. Groups of people around the nation love this car, especially the one out of three generations that they prefer, but the point to them is simple; the Torino GT was a track-worthy Ford that was not a Mustang.
The SEMA show always delivers some interesting vehicles both from manufacturers and private builders. The 2022 SEMA show is no exception, with interesting reveals in the off-road, on-road, as well as the adventure niche. Something that has caught our attention is the Toyota Tundra Trailhunter. At a first glance, this looks like an all-new Tundra that has been modified for camping and off-roading. However, all the accessories that can be seen on this vehicle are factory fitted from Toyota. So, we have an adventure-ready vehicle that is already modified without affecting the warranty. Sounds interesting, right?
The Honda Accord is in its 10th generation and there have been a few noteworthy versions along the way, that spiced up this otherwise quite average mid-size sedan. An arch-rival of the Toyota Camry, it competes in a segment that's no longer associated with excitement and performance as it once used to be. While the Toyota Camry TRD was a decent attempt to turn a boring family sedan into a mild performance model, the 10th-gen Accord never had any claims to be a performance sedan. Well, we beg to differ, and here's why the current-generation Honda Accord 2.0 T is Honda’s hidden gem.
After making his Formula One debut with the Irish Jordan-Ford team back in 1991 and enjoying huge success over the following years, Michael Schumacher finally signed with Ferrari in 1996. The Italian company has competed in the Formula 1 World Championship since 1950, but its presence in the competition truly flourished with Schumacher in the team. Under Jean Todt's lead, Scuderia's "superteam" was unstoppable. Starting in 2000, it overcame rivals like McLaren and won five consecutive Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships. One of the cars that brought most of the wins is this F2003-GA - that can now be yours for the right money. The racer will be auctioned by RM Sotheby's on Nov. 9, and it is expected to go under the hammer for anywhere between $7.5 to $9.5 million.
The 2022 SEMA Show is this week, and as expected, tons of old cars with as much old tech shoved in as humanly possible are on display. We've seen Mazda RX-7s with Pagani V-12s, a Nissan LEAF-powered Nissan Sunny pickup, and a rallying concept of the GR Corolla. Ringbrothers decided to add to the mix by rebuilding a 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer and turning it into a 1,200 horsepower monster called "Bully."
Not many cars go together with a road as perfectly as an AMG and a German autobahn. While some sports cars like the Miata or the Corvette may be champions on winding roads, the brutal V8 power found in the AMG models makes it perfect for high-speed blasts down the highways. With some AMG models are going to smaller engines, the twin turbocharged V8 found in the majority of current AMG models are perfect for full throttle pulls, especially on the unrestricted section of the Autobahn in Germany - the home turf for BMW M, Mercedes-AMG , and Audi’s RS.
TTS Performance is a specialist in superchargers, and not long ago it did its magic on a 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa. The result was a manic 370-horsepower SuperBusa (as called by TTS), and it was only fair to imagine what this beast would do in a straight line considering TTS’ supercharged 200-HP Harley-Davidson Road King was insanely fast. Lucky for us, the wondering ends now as the TTS team has finally taken the SuperBusa on a drag strip, and to no one’s surprise, it set some blistering times.
If you thought the GMC Hummer EV was excessive,wait until you see the Aznom Palladium. This massive, RAM 1500-based hyper-limousine is outrageous! It's excessive! It's ridiculous! All these are just a few words that may come to mind when you set eyes on the vehicle for the first time. This Monza native was designed and built in Italy and is the brainchild of Alessandro Camorali from Studio CAMAL in Torino. Well, the Italian craftsmanship in him managed to shape aluminum into a ludicrous automobile design and did it with flair and panache! The formidable beast can maneuver smoothly and stylishly across any terrain. What's more, it features a lot of aluminum and a steel frame to increase rear-end flex of the car. It's said that the car was made by hand, using "artisanal production skills" that have been passed down from generation to generation of Italian craftsmen. The result is a work of art that is as functional as it is baffling.
The Lexus LFA is the absolute pinnacle of Japanese supercars. It has now been over a decade since the LFA's initial production started in 2010. With only 500 models the LFA is the definition of bespoke. There still has not been a Japanese Supercar to match the driver's package found in the LFA.
The 2022 edition of the SEMA show is showcasing some of the craziest builds ever seen. One of the most obscene builds that is sure to spark a heated debate is a 1967 Ford Mustang created by B is for Build. Custom-built Mustangs are nothing new to the automotive world. In fact, they are a bit of a cliché, but that doesn't stop inspired builders to reimagine the pony car in new ways. This one, however, is different as it combines a lot of… let’s say unusual decisions. The custom one-off is a purist’s worst nightmare and, according to some, the build is highly “unethical”.
Toyota’s GR86 is the coupe mid-level of the Japanese auto giant's performance division, and a strong candidate for those who don’t need 600 horsepower to have fun while driving. However, while it is in its fresh new avatar, the engine is not the peppiest. So, how about an all-electric GR86 with more power and instant torque? Scalar Performance has done just that at the 2022 SEMA Show, proving that electrification could make the Toyota GR86 even better.
Volvo has a history of making boxy, sensible cars. So, when the automaker wanted to tweak its image back in the early 90s, it released the 850, which was unlike anything the company had made before: it was sporty, exciting, and fast. The 850 was also Doug DeMuro’s first car, and we all know how his automotive career has developed since then. Clearly, he couldn’t have been wrong. Here's what makes owning an 850 Turbo so special – and why it’s the perfect first addition to any gearhead’s garage.
A new day is dawning for EVs all over the globe. After its 130-year reign, the global elites and environmentalists have taken power away from the oil industry. America runs on trucks, and all-electric trucks are popping up like weeds. Dodge entered the party fashionably late with their unveiling of the Ram Electric for 2024. Meanwhile, Ford has already sold 11,196 Lightnings in 2022. The Chevy Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV are scheduled to go on sale next year. They too, have some catching up to do. Will the Tesla Cybertruck ever go into production? The Rivian R1T is already out. So, it's fair to say that the electric pickup truck market is getting crowded. Here's a list of every electric pickup truck that is present, announced, or conceptualized so far.
Nissan updated its compact sports car lineup with the new Z, the spiritual successor to the legendary 370Z and its predecessors. While the new Z model is a great overall upgrade, it does not offer the performance many desired from the $40,000 sports car. This is where the Nissan Z GT4 race car enters with a staggering $230,000 price tag and some performance goodies to attack the track.
With SEMA well under way, we get to see the wildest upgrades both from OEMs, tuners, car designers, and performance groups testing their mettle with creative and unique builds. Though some of these builds are fairly reserved and conservative in nature, such as the Toyota Trailhunter concept based on the Tundra full-size truck, others go well beyond. This year, Japanese oil company Eneos has certainly landed in the out-of-left-field camp with a wild interpretation of the Porsche 911 GT3.
