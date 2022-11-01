If you thought the GMC Hummer EV was excessive,wait until you see the Aznom Palladium. This massive, RAM 1500-based hyper-limousine is outrageous! It's excessive! It's ridiculous! All these are just a few words that may come to mind when you set eyes on the vehicle for the first time. This Monza native was designed and built in Italy and is the brainchild of Alessandro Camorali from Studio CAMAL in Torino. Well, the Italian craftsmanship in him managed to shape aluminum into a ludicrous automobile design and did it with flair and panache! The formidable beast can maneuver smoothly and stylishly across any terrain. What's more, it features a lot of aluminum and a steel frame to increase rear-end flex of the car. It's said that the car was made by hand, using "artisanal production skills" that have been passed down from generation to generation of Italian craftsmen. The result is a work of art that is as functional as it is baffling.

1 DAY AGO