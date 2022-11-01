CULLMAN, Ala. – Just a few months removed from Rock the South 2022, festival partner Shane Quick on Friday announced that next year’s event will be the biggest one yet, growing from two days to three. “Going to three days allows us to continue to compete on a national level with other festivals, bring more bands to Cullman and spread our expenses over another festival day,” said Quick. RTS 2023 will be held Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22. In previous years, RTS was held in early summer, and most recently, in August. Said Quick, “Doing the festival in July allows us to be further away...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO