Franklin County Times
Leadership Committee announces return of Cottons for Christmas Sock Drive
The Franklin County Women’s Leadership Committee, a division of Alabama Farmers Federation, is once again seeking donations for the annual Cottons for Christmas Sock Drive. Donations requested are for new socks that will be distributed to residents in one of the county’s nursing homes. Each year the committee...
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2010, Emma McDowell
As the “last Junior Miss” for Franklin County – before the program rebranded as Distinguished Young Women – Russellville High School’s Dr. Emma McDowell remembers her experience as a great one. McDowell said she “was involved in everything in high school.” She was the majorette...
Alabama House candidate Kerry Underwood sued by Tuscumbia business over accounting work
Alabama District 3 House candidate and Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood is being sued for more than $75,000 in a lawsuit alleging negligence and malpractice, according to court records.
Franklin County Times
RCS plans Veterans Day program
Russellville City Schools are getting ready for their annual Veterans Day program to honor those who have served in the armed forces. It will take place Nov. 10, kicking off with a breakfast from 8-8:25 a.m. for veterans and their guests in the small rehearsal hall in the fine arts building next to the RCS Auditorium. RHS FACS teacher Cindy Coan and her event planning students are handling the reception.
Franklin County Times
Phil Campbell Arts, Historical Society holds second annual Christmas Bazaar
The Phil Campbell Arts and Historical Society will host its second annual Christmas Bazaar fundraiser this Saturday at the Phil Campbell Community Center, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors will include both licensed and craft vendors displaying their goods for purchase. Hackleburg’s Rowdy Hogs will have barbecue sandwiches, chips...
Franklin County Times
FCBOE recognizes Pat Cochran
The Franklin County Board of Education recognizes Larry “Pat” Cochran, board member from District 3, for completion of Level 3 in the Alabama Association of School Boards School Board Member Academy.
Lauderdale County polling location changes after vehicle crashed into it
A polling location in the Central Heights community has been moved after a vehicle crashed through the front of the original polling station.
Franklin County Times
West Elementary students learn school traditions in English, Spanish
“There are some pretty big words in our ‘Alma Mater,’” noted West Elementary music teacher Emily Rush during a meeting of the Russellville City Schools Board of Education Oct. 27. Rush said that in teaching the school songs to her kindergarten through second-grade English-learner students, she noticed...
Stash House to host inaugural Alabama Fall Rod Run
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Stash House restaurant in Good Hope is holding its inaugural Alabama Fall Rod Run, a three-day sell, swap or trade event, Nov. 4-6, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. The Rod Run will allow anyone to drive in or pull their vehicle in on a trailer to park in a designated spot for the three-day period for a $200 donation to 2nd Chance Ministries. One-hundred spots are available. Patrick “Katdaddy” Watson, owner of The Stash House, explained, “We’re asking for a $200 donation if someone wants to park a classic, a hot rod, parts, etc. in...
Medical cannabis is coming to Florence
The Florence City Council unanimously voted to adopt a state ordinance that would allow medical cannabis dispensaries to operate in the city.
New poll released gives inside look at election day
Likely – 6% Somewhat Likely – 3% Do you consider yourself a Republican, Democrat or Independent?. Relating to Cullman County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to provide that the county superintendent of education shall be elected by the qualified electors of the county in 2024 for a four-year term. (Proposed by Act 2021-343)
WAAY-TV
Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire
UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
WAFF
Lexington residents voice opinions on annexation proposal
Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested. New traffic light to activate at Steger Rd. New traffic light to activate at Steger Rd. Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested. Updated: 9 hours ago. Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested.
Dollar General faces another $2.7 million in fines over safety issues in Alabama stores
Federal inspectors issued more than $2.7 million in fines yesterday over safety violations at Dollar General stores in Clay, Odenville, Town Creek and Dothan, along with stores in Georgia and Florida. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced the fines less than a month after...
Rock the South expanding to 3-day festival in 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Just a few months removed from Rock the South 2022, festival partner Shane Quick on Friday announced that next year’s event will be the biggest one yet, growing from two days to three. “Going to three days allows us to continue to compete on a national level with other festivals, bring more bands to Cullman and spread our expenses over another festival day,” said Quick. RTS 2023 will be held Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22. In previous years, RTS was held in early summer, and most recently, in August. Said Quick, “Doing the festival in July allows us to be further away...
WAFF
Town Creek woman killed in crash
TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning near Town Creek. Stephanie Langham was fatally injured when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a truck. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Langham was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Freestanding emergency department could be coming to Hartselle
Cullman Regional Hospital is working to bring a new freestanding emergency department to Hartselle.
Mobile home crashes into power pole in Morgan County
A truck pulling a mobile home crashed into a power line in Decatur on Wednesday.
Franklin County Times
Electric Board hears report from auditor
September’s meeting of the Russellville Electric Board was held Sept. 20. At that meeting, REB general manager Charles Canida requested the next meeting be moved forward a week to Oct. 25, and the board approved. Before the Oct. 25 meeting, the board held a special called meeting at noon...
Man airlifted to hospital after crash with garbage truck in Limestone County
A man was flown to the hospital after a truck crashed with a garbage truck on Hwy 72 on Thursday.
