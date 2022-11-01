What's Up: West to discuss 'Remarkable Women of the Outer Banks' at History for Lunch

TODAY

One-stop voting

One-stop voting for the Tuesday General Election continues at the K.E. White Center in Pasquotank County and at county boards of election in the rest of the area. Check county board of elections websites for hours.

Computer programs

The Pasquotank County Library will host the following computer programs: keyboarding today, Excel 1 Thursday, PowerPoint Friday. All programs are at 4 p.m.

Library program

The Pasquotank County Library will host a visit from the Elizabeth City Fire Department for kids ages 1-2 at 10 a.m.

History for Lunch

Museum of the Albemarle will host the History for Lunch program, “Remarkable Women of the Outer Banks,” in the Gaither Auditorium at noon. Author Hannah Bunn West will be the speaker. Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive link to attend lecture virtually.

THURSDAY

Active adults

The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a cooking demonstration and tasting at 10 a.m.

Red Cross blood drives

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Currituck County High School in Barco Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and one at Perquimans County High School Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

COA Star Nights

College of The Albemarle will hold its second Star Nights event for 2022-23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at COA-Currituck at 107 College Way, Barco. COA Star Nights is an educational event featuring astronomy-themed activities for all ages.

SATURDAY

First in Flight fest

The Elizabeth City Regional Airport will host its First in Flight Festival starting at 9 a.m. The event will host a visit by the Candy Bomber, free airplane rides, tours of the “Spirit of Freedom,” commemoration of the airport’s 50th anniversary, and a re-enactment of the Berlin Airlift’s Candy Drop.

Holly Days festival

The Camden Women’s Club’s Holly Days Festival of Gifts will be held at Camden Intermediate School Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 with an expired canned goods; $2 for students ages 6-18; and free for children younger than 5.

Church fundraiser

First Christian Church at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Cost is $8. For advance tickets, visit the church office or call 338-6506.

Glow Run in EC

The Villages of North Carolina will hold its inaugural Glow Run for Mental Health & Community Wellness Fair at College of The Albemarle, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, free for participants younger than 17. Register prior to the event. Money raised will support the local nonprofit, The Villages of North Carolina. Contact: Erin Crites at 252-548-6865 or at villagesofnc@gmail.com.

Decoys and Carvers

Museum of the Albemarle will open its new exhibit, “Working Birds: Decoys and Their Carvers,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Computer programs

The Pasquotank County Library will host the following computer programs: Facebook on Monday, Word 2 on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Excel 2 on Wednesday, Nov. 9. All programs at 4 p.m.

Library programs

The Pasquotank Library will host a “Life on a Farm” program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult, Tuesday, Nov. 8. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9. Both programs are at 11 a.m.

TUESDAY

General Election

The 2022 General Election will be held in North Carolina. Polls open statewide at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.

Sure Stay Plus

A ribbon cutting and Business After Hours will be held for the Sure Stay Plus by Best Western at 848 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Northeastern High School Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Inter-County Ruritan Club Thursday, Nov. 10, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Designers Workshop

Museum of the Albemarle will host a Designer Workshop at which participants will create no-sew quilted Christmas ornaments Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Cost before Monday is $20 for Friends of the Museum members, $25 for non-members. Cost goes up $5 for both after Oct. 31. Materials to make two ornaments and a light catered lunch are included in the supply fee. Registration forms are available in the lobby of the museum and its Facebook page and website. Contact: 252-331-4054.

Eureka Lodge

Eureka Lodge will hold a banquet to celebrate its 150th birthday Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett, an Honorable and Past Grand Master of Masons in North Carolina, will be the guest speaker.