ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, AL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alabama Now

As Powerball jackpot tops $15.5 billion, does Alabama have lottery envy?

Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
ALABAMA STATE
Athlon Sports

Deer Swims Across Alabama's Lewis Smith Lake

If you would have told us deer can swim, we would have called you crazy at the very least. Even if we believed you and bought into the whole deer can swim thing, we would have never guessed they can get up to about 15mph in the water. Mind blown.   Smith Lake, the largest and deepest lake ...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabamians flock to GA for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot

TALLAPOOSA, Ga. — The Powerball jackpot is astronomical right now. It’s the fourth largest in Powerball history, sitting at $1.2 billion. That's enough to get the attention of those who don't normally play the lottery, including Alabamians who have to travel to border states to play. In Tallapoosa,...
TALLAPOOSA, GA
AL.com

Cost of diesel and electricity: Down in Alabama

A lot is being made about the price of diesel right now. Alabama Power customers will will see a slightly higher bill come December. The print newspapers that are owned by Alabama Media Group will cease publication after February 26. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
ALABAMA STATE
ValueWalk

Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now

If you live in Alabama, some money could soon be coming your way, thanks to the state’s historic revenue surplus. Over the past few months, lawmakers have been discussing how to use the $2 billion revenue surplus. Though nothing has been finalized as of yet, many seem to favor sending one-time tax rebate checks from Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

State lawmaker says Alabamians should get to vote on a lottery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Powerball jackpot now stands at over $1.5 billion and Alabamians hoping to get a chance at winning will have to drive to another state to buy a ticket. Alabama is only one out of five remaining states in the country without a lottery, so while...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Lawmakers reaction to the second largest jackpot in Powerball history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Powerball jackpot is tonight and the pot is up to $1 billion. For years lawmakers have pushed to get a lottery in Alabama but it always comes up short. The latest push was last session. State Senator Greg Albritton’s comprehensive gambling bill failed to pass. But each year Alabamians still […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Round 1: AHSAA playoffs begin for central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The playoffs have officially arrived in high school football as several schools across all regions look to bring home the blue map. The CBS 42 Game of the Week is in the 6A Region as the Mountain Brook Spartans (8-2) will host the Pinson Valley Indians (6-3). In 7A, the Hoover […]
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions

Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WAAY-TV

Mississippi Valley State beats Alabama A&M 30-20 for 1st win

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jalani Eason threw for a career-high three touchdowns, to three different receivers, and Mississippi Valley State beat Alabama A&M 30-20 on Thursday night for its first win of the season. MVSU (1-8, 1-5 SWAC) held its first halftime lead of the season at 17-7....
ITTA BENA, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama Power increasing monthly rates by $10 starting Dec. 1st

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will soon be paying more for their energy bills, as the company works to offset rising fuel costs. Starting December 1, you’ll pay an extra $10 because of rising fuel costs. Officials say the price they’re charging you for energy right now,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy