Meet Mississippi’s 4th district congressional candidates
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The results of Tuesday’s mid-term elections could alter the balance of power in Congress. Mississippians will elect representatives in each of the state’s four congressional districts. To help you make an informed choice, here are our in-depth interviews with each of the three candidates...
Sardis woman sentenced in exploitation of vulnerable adults case
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch this week announced recent sentencings in cases across Mississippi investigated and prosecuted her office for exploitation of vulnerable adults. On Sept. 19, William Joseph Bayes of Hattiesburg was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Judge Robert Helfrich to five years in the custody of the Mississippi...
What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 midterm elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still undecided as well in east Mississippi. There’s a special election for coroner in Newton County. Three candidates are on the...
Meet the Candidates: Johnny DuPree
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Elected as the first African American mayor of the city of Hattiesburg in 2001, Johnny DuPree running as a Democrat for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. DuPree is the longest-serving mayor of Hattiesburg, serving 16 years from 2001 to 2017. He was the Democratic Party nominee for Governor of Mississippi in 2011, which […]
$2.5M available for Mississippi human trafficking victims
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the application period for the first distributions from the Victims of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation Fund opened on November 1, 2022. According to Fitch, as much as $2.5 million will be available for organizations that provide services to victims of human trafficking. “An […]
Mississippi Department of Human Services rejects Southern Mississippi's offer to make campus facilities available
The Mississippi Department of Human Services on Thursday rejected a proposal from the University of Southern Mississippi to make campus facilities, including a volleyball facility at the heart of the state's ongoing welfare investigation, available to the government agency, which serves the state's poor. The university announced the proposal earlier...
Gov. Reeves and Miss. Legislature finalize largest economic development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Legislature finalized the largest economic development project in state history Wednesday. The project is a $2.5 billion corporate investment by Steel Dynamics, Inc. Its subsidiaries and its partners expect to create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 in Lowndes County.
UMMC receives federal grant to expand addiction treatment services
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center will be putting a new $6 million dollar grant towards addiction treatment services in the state. Addiction treatments can be life-changing but aren’t always within reach for some. Others don’t know where to turn for help. Dr. Jefferson Parker explains that this latest $6 million dollar federal grant will allow more Mississippians to access UMMC’s expertise.
Mississippians struggle to pay utility bills amid inflation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the high inflation, many Americans, including Mississippians, are facing economical issues. One of those includes being unable to afford utility bills. According to Lending Tree, nearly 34% Americans are forced to forge or skip other necessities for their households because of the increase of utilities due to inflation. They analyzed […]
Mississippi's Most Dangerous Cities
Mississippi has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of the state of Mississippi, USA.By the Office of the Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Diabetes cases up 23% over the past decade
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t escape your genes. That’s the cold hard truth.”. For Mississippians, that is the cold hard truth. According to Assistant Director of the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, Irena McClain, one out of three Mississippians are diabetic and the number of diabetics in the state has grown 23 percent since 2012.
Meet the Candidates: Bennie Thompson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Currently serving his 13th term in the United States House of Representatives, Congressman Bennie Thompson is aiming for a 14th term in Mississippi’s Second Congressional District on Tuesday, November 8. Thompson is a native of Bolton, Mississippi, and is a graduate of Tougaloo College in Jackson. Thompson is the longest-serving African […]
Brantley awarded Superintendent of the Year
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lundy Brantley, superintendent of the Neshoba Central School District, is the Mississippi Superintendent of the Year. He has been the superintendent for six years and was nominated this year for the award. Although Brantley put in a lot of hard work and effort to get this award, he said he still believes he didn’t do it alone.
What to know before you head to the polls in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s General and Special Election Day is less than a week away. The November 8 ballot features congressional, state judicial, and school board races, in addition to a handful of special elections. To familiarize yourself with the upcoming election, all congressional and state district races can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s […]
10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
Mississippi lawmakers approve incentives for aluminum plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers met in special session Wednesday and quickly approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that is supposed to bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state by 2029. Many legislators voted on the incentives without knowing the...
State teachers feel more appreciated
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A majority of Mississippi teachers say they feel more appreciated for their work after recent pay increases from the Legislature. The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of its teacher retention survey designed to learn more about finding, retaining and supporting local educators. About...
Only one Mississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment for this Fall. Here are the numbers for all of the state’s schools.
Only one Missississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment when compared to last year’s Fall enrollment numbers. Overall, Mississippi’s public universities saw a slight decrease in students for Fall 2022, compared to Fall 2021. Fall enrollment for 2022 is 75,755 for the Mississippi university system, compared to...
ESG sows trouble for Mississippi farmers
I’ve talked a lot recently about the impact of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards on Mississippi’s investments, citizens’ college savings accounts, and the state’s pension system. But the truth is that the effects of these politically correct metrics won’t stop at the state government’s doorstep.
