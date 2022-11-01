Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
UVA Health presenting film at Virginia Film Festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is presenting a screening in this week's Virginia Film Festival. The system held a webinar Friday with special guests to preview it. The film, called "Stay Awake," highlights the impacts of the opioid crisis. On Friday, a team of...
cbs19news
Planetarium public nights return to the Rotunda
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After closing the University of Virginia Rotunda to the public, it is finally reopening the weekend after Thanksgiving. “Yes, we're excited that we'll be relaunching the return to Planetarium Public Nights on the Friday and Saturday evening of Thanksgiving weekend. Since the Rotunda is such a busy place for so many UVA events, we're excited that there's the opportunity for the community to come out and to see the return of the planetarium as it launched a few years ago,” said Andres Seese, the assistant director of promotions and events for the Jefferson Fund.
C-Ville Weekly
A force in her field
Joyce Chopra will be interviewed by Paul Wagner following a screening of Smooth Talk at the Virginia Film Festival on November 4 at Violet Crown Cinema. The filmmaker and author will read from Lady Director: Adventures in Hollywood, Television and Beyond at New Dominion Bookshop on November 11. Image courtesy of the Virginia Film Festival.
cbs19news
Community Investment Collaborative celebrates 10 years
Charlottesville, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --The Community Investment Collaborative will hold its 10-year anniversary and entrepreneur reunion this Saturday, Nov. 5. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ix Art Park in downtown Charlottesville. CIC launched its first workshop in 2012, which was 10 years ago. Over 500 entrepreneurs have served...
He used to sneak to the back of the library to learn about who he was — now this trans advocate has his own book
There aren’t many trans elders my age in Virginia, let alone in Charlottesville. As 62-year-old Black trans man, my path narrows — and it can sometimes be a lonely one. When the pandemic hit, the trans community, like many others, searched for how to stay connected. Many of us were no strangers to meeting online. We have used apps to meet the loves of our lives. Now, we were also using online platforms to connect on a Friday night — 20 Black trans men from all over the country on Facebook video just shooting the shit.
wmra.org
Greene County coven marks its first Samhain
Long before anyone donned a costume or carved a pumpkin for Halloween, this time of year was known to the ancient Celts as Samhain, and there are some who still observe that holiday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. In the small community of Dyke in Greene County, a new religious...
cbs19news
Star of VAFF documentary says she wants to change opinion on disabled people and having a family
CHARLOTTESVILLE. Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Film Festival (VAFF) is sharing an amazing medical and emotional story. The documentary “Dani’s Twins” details how Dani Izzie became one of the only quadriplegics to ever give birth to twins when she had her children at UVA Medical Center during the COVID-19 pandemic.
cbs19news
CAAR collecting money to support BRAFB
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-area association wants to help people facing food insecurity and it’s looking to the community for some help. The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS wants to raise $10,000 by the end of November. The funds will go to the Blue Ridge Area Food...
cbs19news
Honoring Veterans: Living Free Together helps military families return to the community
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Military service members are not the only ones showing courage. Their families have a lot of it too. Living Free Together is a local organization that helps bring military families back into the community and support them. "Family roles in the military can get...
cbs19news
Sentara Healthcare gives grants to local partners
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Community Climate Collaborative, or C3, is one of 17 Charlottesville-area groups to receive a Sentara Cares grant. Its grant is $50,000, which is part of the $5 million that will be distributed among 97 groups in Virginia and North Carolina. "As we're working toward climate...
cbs19news
Honoring Veterans: Supporting veteran mental health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Veterans face various issues when they return from service, but something most people don't realize is how many veterans suffer from mental health issues, such as PTSD. Region Ten and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Hospitals provides programs for veterans that can help them re-adjust...
cbs19news
Peace Frogs collecting coats to help refugees
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the eighth year, a local travel agency is collecting coats to help refugees. Peace Frogs Travel/Outfitters has teamed up with International Neighbors to help collect new and gently used coats. Over the years, Peace Frogs has donated about 1,600 coats to refugees in the...
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
cbs19news
Sentara Martha Jefferson HealthWise: Caregiver Center
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital offers special resources to help caregivers. For National Family Caregivers Month, the hospital is offering caregivers a space to breathe, relax and take time for themselves in the Caregiver Center. "The whole idea is to create an oasis for our...
cbs19news
Honoring Veterans: Local veteran's commitment to service remains strong
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Zikki Munyao has already given so much, but he isn't done yet. "My childhood dream was to be a soldier, and to also drive trucks," Munyao said. He chased that dream. Munyao came to the United States from Kenya and then joined the military. "I...
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
cbs19news
Kaine endorses Throneburg
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Senator Tim Kaine formally endorsed Democrat Josh Throneburg while the two were at the University of Virginia. They were participating in an event on the importance of the young vote. UVA’s College Democrats, NAACP and Black Student Alliance chapters hosted a "town hall" where students...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton’s LGBTQ community apprehensive about City Council, School Board candidates
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and topics affecting Staunton’s queer community have been on the table for discussion. Erika and Jordan Zipser of Staunton have three children in Staunton Schools. They are also part of the Queen City’s queer community. Both are queer, and Jordan identifies as transgender...
WHSV
Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
Comments / 0