Camping World: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) _ Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $41.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.82 billion.

