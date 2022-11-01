ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

 3 days ago

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit.

"Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed " free speech absolutist " who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.

"Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye," Rhimes tweeted to her nearly 2 million Twitter followers Saturday afternoon, two days after Musk closed his $44 billion deal to purchase the service.

Sara Bareilles

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter tweeted to her nearly 3 million followers Sunday: "Welp. It's been fun Twitter. I'm out. See you on the other platforms, peeps.

"Sorry, this one's just not for me," Bareilles added, capping her post with heart and prayer-hands emojis.

Toni Braxton

In a tweet to her nearly 2 million followers Friday, the Grammy-winning R&B star decried the content she said she had seen on Twitter since Musk's takeover, writing in part : "I'm shocked and appalled at some of the 'free speech' I've seen on this platform since its acquisition.

Mick Foley

Foley, a retired professional wrestler and actor, said in a post on his public, verified Facebook page that he is taking a "break" from Twitter "since the new ownership — and the misinformation and hate it seems to be encouraging — has my stomach in a knot."

"I really do enjoy connecting with all of you on social media, but it can get overwhelming sometimes. I think I’ll be back on in a few weeks, but in the meantime, I will continue to post on Facebook and Instagram," Foley wrote Friday. "I hope all of you will be kind to one another.

"Please vote if you can too — our democracy seems to be hanging on by a thread," he added. ( Foley's Twitter account appears to have been deactivated.)

Téa Leoni

Leoni, an actor best known for starring on the CBS political drama "Madam Secretary," tweeted to her roughly 124,000 followers Saturday: "Hi everyone. I’m coming off Twitter today—let’s see where we are when the dust settles.

"Today the dust has revealed too much hate, too much in the wrong direction," Leoni added. "Love, kindness, and possibilities for all of you."

