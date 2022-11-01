ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jaycee Park to host holiday art sale

Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts on 2000 Cedar Lane in Greenville, North Carolina, will be hosting its ninth annual Jaycee Park Holiday Art sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5. According to the Greenville, NC website, the holiday art sale has free admission and will...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Red-light camera program could be on way out in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville’s red-light camera program could be on its way out. Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school system, the state Court of Appeals ruled. Now, the Greenville City Council could […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County bridge repair requires temporary closure

BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck. This kind of work, which is normal for […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors

Businesses across the east are trying to make up for losses from both the pandemic and inflation. What better time to do that than the holiday season?. The Down East Holiday Show in Greenville just kicked off their first night at 5 p.m. WITN stopped by this morning to talk to business owners about how recent years have affected their bottom line and how they hope this weekend helps.
GREENVILLE, NC
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Residents Report — Alderman Lives in a Different Ward than Elected to Represent

New Bern Now has received reports from 30+ citizens and city personnel, stating a recently reelected alderman owns a house in the ward they were elected to serve, but lives outside the jurisdiction. The claims began several months ago, but no one was willing to go on the record or give us the location of where the alderman is now staying, until last month.
WITN

Jacksonville Christmas Parade returns this month

Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - ’Tis the season for holiday parades. The first one to kick off the celebrations in Eastern Carolina is the Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade. Thousands of people were expected to line the parade route down Western Boulevard. The parade is the Saturday, Nov....
JACKSONVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Town offers reward to catch tree vandal

WASHINGTON PARK — When Washington Park mayor Tom Richter was alerted that a group of trees had been cut from the town’s waterfront, he was perplexed. The trees, around 20 small pines planted around 15 years ago, offered protection against storm erosion. Their root mass had helped preserve the riverbank soils along a stretch of moss-covered tree line, the signature feature of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Beaufort County.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

Greenville ranked one of the poorest cities in the country

Greenville, North Carolina, ranked as one of the poorest big cities in the country by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Community Survey of 2021. According to the U.S. Census, a typical household in Greenville earns around $44,450 a year, ranking the fifth lowest in their survey, with around $25,000 less than the national median household income of $69,717 a year.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

City of Jacksonville to host Veteran Pow Wow

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host the second annual Veteran Pow Wow on Saturday. The event will honor veterans and celebrate Native American culture at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 146 Broadhurst Rd. There will be a Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. on Western Boulevard...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Broadband internet access expanding in Beaufort County

Starting this fall, about 1,070 homes and businesses in Beaufort County will have access to broadband high speed internet access thanks to a partnership between county government and BrightSpeed. The pair submitted an application to the GREAT (Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology) grant program which is given through...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

KNOW US? Police say man & woman stole from liquor store

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a theft from a liquor store. The Snow Hill Police Department says the suspects stole from the ABC store in town. Police say the suspects’ vehicle is more than likely a 1999...
SNOW HILL, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

BCCC scholarship recipients announced

The Beaufort County Community College Foundation is proud to announce these scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. Other recipients will be announced throughout the fall. Registration is open for the Spring 2023 semester. This will be the final semester of the Beaufort Promise in its current form. Qualified students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties can still receive free tuition and fees beyond 2023. All students can apply for Pell Grants and scholarships by filling out a FAFSA. Students can apply for scholarships for Spring 2023 after they have applied for financial aid by filling out a FAFSA. Scholarship applications are due on Nov. 5.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

