piratemedia1.com
Jaycee Park to host holiday art sale
Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts on 2000 Cedar Lane in Greenville, North Carolina, will be hosting its ninth annual Jaycee Park Holiday Art sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5. According to the Greenville, NC website, the holiday art sale has free admission and will...
Wawa to Wilson? Popular gas station confirms it’s narrowing down potential building sites
With an anticipated opening in 2024, the popular gas station and eatery Wawa, Inc., could be coming to Wilson.
Red-light camera program could be on way out in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville’s red-light camera program could be on its way out. Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school system, the state Court of Appeals ruled. Now, the Greenville City Council could […]
Beaufort County bridge repair requires temporary closure
BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck. This kind of work, which is normal for […]
Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
WITN
Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors
Businesses across the east are trying to make up for losses from both the pandemic and inflation. What better time to do that than the holiday season?. The Down East Holiday Show in Greenville just kicked off their first night at 5 p.m. WITN stopped by this morning to talk to business owners about how recent years have affected their bottom line and how they hope this weekend helps.
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
newbernnow.com
Residents Report — Alderman Lives in a Different Ward than Elected to Represent
New Bern Now has received reports from 30+ citizens and city personnel, stating a recently reelected alderman owns a house in the ward they were elected to serve, but lives outside the jurisdiction. The claims began several months ago, but no one was willing to go on the record or give us the location of where the alderman is now staying, until last month.
193 mile kayak from Raleigh to New Bern raising money for fallen Wayne Co. Deputy
The annual fundraiser, Paddling For Pennies, a 193-mile kayak down the Neuse River is underway. The team of four kayakers departed Raleigh Wednesday morning at 8 am and will wrap up in New Bern, North Carolina Saturday around noon.
WITN
Jacksonville Christmas Parade returns this month
Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - ’Tis the season for holiday parades. The first one to kick off the celebrations in Eastern Carolina is the Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade. Thousands of people were expected to line the parade route down Western Boulevard. The parade is the Saturday, Nov....
thewashingtondailynews.com
Town offers reward to catch tree vandal
WASHINGTON PARK — When Washington Park mayor Tom Richter was alerted that a group of trees had been cut from the town’s waterfront, he was perplexed. The trees, around 20 small pines planted around 15 years ago, offered protection against storm erosion. Their root mass had helped preserve the riverbank soils along a stretch of moss-covered tree line, the signature feature of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Beaufort County.
Tractor-trailer carrying explosives closes part of U.S. 64 in Rocky Mount
Part of U.S. 64 in Rocky Mount is closed after a tractor-trailer carrying explosives crashes overturned Friday morning.
piratemedia1.com
Greenville ranked one of the poorest cities in the country
Greenville, North Carolina, ranked as one of the poorest big cities in the country by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Community Survey of 2021. According to the U.S. Census, a typical household in Greenville earns around $44,450 a year, ranking the fifth lowest in their survey, with around $25,000 less than the national median household income of $69,717 a year.
WITN
City of Jacksonville to host Veteran Pow Wow
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host the second annual Veteran Pow Wow on Saturday. The event will honor veterans and celebrate Native American culture at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 146 Broadhurst Rd. There will be a Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. on Western Boulevard...
'This can't be happening': Parents scramble after Johnston County day care closes with less than 24 hours' notice
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Dozens of families in Johnston County are scrambling to figure out options for their children after their day care shut down with less than 24 hours' notice. Parents who send their children to Aha Moments Learning Center at 284 Reedy Creek Road in Four Oaks...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Broadband internet access expanding in Beaufort County
Starting this fall, about 1,070 homes and businesses in Beaufort County will have access to broadband high speed internet access thanks to a partnership between county government and BrightSpeed. The pair submitted an application to the GREAT (Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology) grant program which is given through...
WITN
Craven County Habitat for Humanity among those hosting ‘Women Build Week’
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is inviting women to get involved during “Women Build Week’. More than 18,000 women volunteers are expected to unite nationwide to build up their communities with habitat homeowners, including one in New Bern. A bustling construction site...
WITN
KNOW US? Police say man & woman stole from liquor store
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a theft from a liquor store. The Snow Hill Police Department says the suspects stole from the ABC store in town. Police say the suspects’ vehicle is more than likely a 1999...
thewashingtondailynews.com
BCCC scholarship recipients announced
The Beaufort County Community College Foundation is proud to announce these scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. Other recipients will be announced throughout the fall. Registration is open for the Spring 2023 semester. This will be the final semester of the Beaufort Promise in its current form. Qualified students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties can still receive free tuition and fees beyond 2023. All students can apply for Pell Grants and scholarships by filling out a FAFSA. Students can apply for scholarships for Spring 2023 after they have applied for financial aid by filling out a FAFSA. Scholarship applications are due on Nov. 5.
WITN
Local fundraiser hopes to help Joy Soup Kitchen fight food insecurity
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville business and a restaurant are partnering up to help out a local soup Kitchen. On Wednesday, Evolve Inc. and Beeker’s Brisket & BBQ are hosting a lunch fundraiser at Evolve Inc. People in the community can buy a $15 plate of food to...
