Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Related
Car crashes into home in early morning high-speed chase on Piney Grove Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A driver trying to elude a traffic stop caused an early morning high-speed chase in Lexington County that didn't end even when the driver crashed into a home on Piney Grove Road. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department incident report, at around 12 a.m....
AOL Corp
One dead in fatal Midlands motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist died in a collision in Richland County on Wednesday night, according to a statement released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The fatal crash took place on Interstate 20, near mile marker 77. That’s just east of Columbia, near Sesquicentennial State Park. Around 6:57 p.m., the rider...
Accident on Platt Springs Road leaves one dead
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington woman is dead after an accident on Platt Springs Road Tuesday morning. 37-year-old Takkia Sierra Dawkins of Lake View was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. Officials say the two-car accident happened at the intersection of Platt...
wfxg.com
Driver killed in single-car crash on Hwy. 278
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday afternoon in Aiken County. According to SCHP, a 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling east on Hwy. 278 near Jaywood Rd. at around 3:20 p.m. when it crossed the center line and went off the other side of the road, hitting a culvert.
Man killed in Kershaw County fire identified
BETHUNE, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died in a fire on Monday morning. Coroner David West said the fire happened around 5:20 a.m. on Waters Road in an outside building in the backyard of a house. West said that by the time someone spotted the fire just outside of Bethune, the building had been burning for some time already.
Man dies in rollover crash on Highway 278 in Aiken County
One man is dead after a crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 278 in Aiken County.
Orangeburg officials ask drivers to avoid intersection near large fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Drivers in the City of Orangeburg are being asked to avoid one area of town as crews work to get a fire under control. A city spokesperson said that firefighters are working in the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive where an intense fire is currently burning. Fire officials said the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road is currently closed as a result.
WIS-TV
Columbia Police investigating deadly overnight shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that left a man dead. CPD said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling...
wach.com
Coroner identifies woman who died at Columbia Pepsi warehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the Pepsi warehouse employee who died at the plant late October. Officials say 21-year-old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse on North Main street on October 24. An incident report says Lockett was operating...
abccolumbia.com
Overturned tractor-trailer to cause delays on I-77 in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Fairfield County fire officials are working to clear an overturned tractor-trailer on I-77 this morning. Highway Patrol said it happened after 7 a.m. on I-77 South near mile marker 41. Firefighters say one lane of traffic is open but to expect delays this morning.
WRDW-TV
Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities. The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.
WIS-TV
Lexington announces road closures for Veterans Day parade
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department announced Friday road closures for Sunday, Nov. 6 during the Lexington County Veterans Day Parade. Chief Terrence Green said road closures will begin at 1 p.m. at West Butler St. from Columbia Ave. to North Church St. Part of Haygood St. and part of Meetze St. will also be closed to allow the parade to stage and prepare. Green urged participants to arrive early.
One dead in overnight shooting near North Main Street in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are still on the scene hours after a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight on Thursday morning. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue near North Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Authorities said a male was shot and...
WIS-TV
Video shows gunshot and attempted vehicle theft, RCSD searching for man and woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding two suspects caught on video trying to steal a car. On Oct. 17 at the El Cheapo gas station on Percival Rd. a man and woman were seen on security footage. The victim was inside the station when he noticed the two were attempting to take his car.
coladaily.com
RCSD searching for male and female suspects who attempted to steal a car
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who attempted to steal a vehicle. According to RCSD, the incident occurred Oct. 17 outside the El Cheapo gas station on Percival Rd. Officials said the victim was inside the store when he saw the man and woman in this video trying to take his car.
WRDW-TV
Suspect in chase, fatal crash was wanted in several states
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a crash that killed an innocent driver whose car was struck by a vehicle fleeing deputies Wednesday night – one of three fatal crashes across the CSRA in less than 24 hours. Ashley Irvin, 33, of Ridge Road, was killed...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington police search for suspected shoplifters
Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington police say they are searching for three women who stole several liquor bottles. Investigators say the women took the alcohol from Knock Knock Spirits on Sunset Blvd. on October 28th. Police say they left in a silver SUV. If you have information about this case,...
wach.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Columbia, police said
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are investigating an overnight deadly shooting. Police say a man died at the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue. Officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Neighbors living in the area tell WACH FOX News, they saw the slew of...
Suspect in deadly police chase crash has felony warrants in several states
A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash that occurred from a suspect fleeing deputies along Gordon Highway.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: suspect wanted for alleged Walmart shoplifting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying an alleged Walmart shoplifter. The suspect took an iPhone from the Sunset Blvd location on Oct. 24 without paying for it, say deputies. If you have information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or...
Comments / 2