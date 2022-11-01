Read full article on original website
Man faces life in prison for beating wife to death in Columbus park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio Metro Park in 2021 faces up to life in prison. Santiago Martinez was found guilty of murder in Franklin County Court Friday in the death of his wife, Alexandra Berrios. According to the prosecutor’s office, Martinez testified that on March 22, […]
Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
2-year-old drowns in Ohio backyard pond
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard pond in Jackson County, Ohio. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson after the child’s brothers found her unresponsive in a backyard goldfish pond. The sheriff’s office say the girl’s mother […]
Athens County woman indicted after leading police on 30-minute chase
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Nelsonville woman has been indicted on several charges Monday after leading police on a 30-minute chase in Athens County last week. Hannah Warren, 25, was indicted by an Athens County Grand Jury for charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, felonious assault and vandalism.
Evidentiary Hearing Held In Pike County Massacre Trial
(Waverly) -- A hearing over evidence in the Pike County massacre trial of George Wagner the Fourth was held Friday. It will determine if wiretapped conversations of George and his brother Jake Wagner as they drove a semi cross-country will be played for jurors. Jake has pled guilty to murder...
2-year-old girl drowns in backyard pond in Jackson County
JACKSON, Ohio (WCMH) – A 2-year-old girl is dead after being found unresponsive in a backyard pond near Jackson. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 10300 block of Chillicothe Pike, where deputies found a woman administering CPR to the 2-year-old, who was pulled out of a […]
Ohio superintendent praises staff, authorities on quick response in lockdown, no threat found
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Gallia County, Ohio, say they found no viable threat after an alleged suspicious statement put a high school on lockdown. According to Gallia County Local Schools Superintendent Phillip Kuhn and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, administrators at River Valley High School were alerted around 1:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. […]
‘Outrage’: Man charged with his father’s murder in Athens County
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was charged with the murder of his father in Athens County Monday. An Athens County Grand Jury indicted Brian Hart, 32, of Albany, on multiple felony counts for the death of his father, 54-year-old Brian Swart, according to the Athens County prosecutor’s office. Hart is accused of purposely causing […]
Woman attacked by dogs in Vinton County grateful to rescuers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County said she is grateful for the passersby who saved her. Eva Simons, 64, was attacked by three dogs identified as “pit bull mix canines” Saturday near Lake Hope State Park while riding a mountain bike on Shea Road. […]
Ohio’s free Christmas Cave is the true meaning of the season
Just a short drive east of Cincinnati, a unique and mysterious Christmas display is set to dazzle in 2022, and the reason for the season is at its heart. The Christmas Cave is located in Minford, Ohio. Now in its fifth season, the display features nearly a mile of light displays – both above and below ground.
Angela Wagner says son George offered to be first to confess to Pike County massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio — Angela Wagner, 52, was back on the witness stand Wednesday, testifying against her son, George Wagner. Both are accused of executing a murderous plan in April 2016 — along with Angela's husband Billy and their youngest son Jake. The carnage that transpired during the course...
Death penalty not sought in Pleasant case
The Lawrence County prosecutor will not be seeking the death penalty in the case of a grandson accused of murdering his grandfather in Ironton. Kace Deleon Pleasant was indicted on Tuesday during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
Ironton puts 40 on Portsmouth
The powerhouse Ironton hosted Portsmouth for the second round of playoffs in Ohio, and scored 3 TDs in 6 offensive plays.
Angela Wagner claims her family planned alibi together for Rhoden murders
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – For a second day, Angela Wagner testified against her son George Wagner IV, in the Pike County massacre trial. While on the stand Wednesday, Angela said she stayed at home on the night of the murders, but admitted to helping her sons — George IV and Jake Wagner — and husband, […]
George Wagner's murder trial paused temporarily, attorneys to review wiretap evidence
WAVERLY, Ohio — A black 2010 GMC pickup truck sent sparks flying Friday morning in George Wagner's murder trial. George's brother Jake Wagner testified last week that he, his brother George and their dad, Billy Wagner, used the truck on the night the three men killed eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on Shea Road. As she was passing a house, three dogs, identified as "pit bull mix canines", attacked the woman.
Ross County Grand Jury: Triple Assault, Armed Car Robber
Friday's Ross County Grand Jury returned all 14 of their cases, with two open. According to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. In one, Chillicothe Police officers responded to Caldwell Street the night of September 10th. A resident said he was on his porch and witnessed a man breaking into cars, and when confronted, the suspect brandished a handgun and threatened him before walking away.
CLINTON COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in October:. • Joseph Paul Sexton, 27, who works in sales, and Megan Linn Jones,...
Young child dies in drowning
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier confirms to WSAZ a young child died in a drowning. Frazier says the incident happened Wednesday on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson on private property. He says the child was a young girl. In a news release issued Thursday by the...
Ohio man arrested for rape of eight-year-old
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man and charged him with two counts of rape of an eight-year-old. John Smith, 40, has been charged with two counts of rape in addition to one count of a violation of a protection order and was served a warrant for failure to […]
