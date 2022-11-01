ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

WTRF- 7News

Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
WOWK 13 News

2-year-old drowns in Ohio backyard pond

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard pond in Jackson County, Ohio. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson after the child’s brothers found her unresponsive in a backyard goldfish pond. The sheriff’s office say the girl’s mother […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Athens County woman indicted after leading police on 30-minute chase

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Nelsonville woman has been indicted on several charges Monday after leading police on a 30-minute chase in Athens County last week. Hannah Warren, 25, was indicted by an Athens County Grand Jury for charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, felonious assault and vandalism.
iheart.com

Evidentiary Hearing Held In Pike County Massacre Trial

(Waverly) -- A hearing over evidence in the Pike County massacre trial of George Wagner the Fourth was held Friday. It will determine if wiretapped conversations of George and his brother Jake Wagner as they drove a semi cross-country will be played for jurors. Jake has pled guilty to murder...
WOWK 13 News

Ohio superintendent praises staff, authorities on quick response in lockdown, no threat found

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Gallia County, Ohio, say they found no viable threat after an alleged suspicious statement put a high school on lockdown. According to Gallia County Local Schools Superintendent Phillip Kuhn and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, administrators at River Valley High School were alerted around 1:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. […]
WLWT 5

Ohio’s free Christmas Cave is the true meaning of the season

Just a short drive east of Cincinnati, a unique and mysterious Christmas display is set to dazzle in 2022, and the reason for the season is at its heart. The Christmas Cave is located in Minford, Ohio. Now in its fifth season, the display features nearly a mile of light displays – both above and below ground.
Ironton Tribune

Death penalty not sought in Pleasant case

The Lawrence County prosecutor will not be seeking the death penalty in the case of a grandson accused of murdering his grandfather in Ironton. Kace Deleon Pleasant was indicted on Tuesday during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
iheart.com

Ross County Grand Jury: Triple Assault, Armed Car Robber

Friday's Ross County Grand Jury returned all 14 of their cases, with two open. According to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. In one, Chillicothe Police officers responded to Caldwell Street the night of September 10th. A resident said he was on his porch and witnessed a man breaking into cars, and when confronted, the suspect brandished a handgun and threatened him before walking away.
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in October:. • Joseph Paul Sexton, 27, who works in sales, and Megan Linn Jones,...
WSAZ

Young child dies in drowning

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier confirms to WSAZ a young child died in a drowning. Frazier says the incident happened Wednesday on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson on private property. He says the child was a young girl. In a news release issued Thursday by the...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested for rape of eight-year-old

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man and charged him with two counts of rape of an eight-year-old. John Smith, 40, has been charged with two counts of rape in addition to one count of a violation of a protection order and was served a warrant for failure to […]
