England’s clash with New Zealand can send women’s rugby into stratosphere
There are some big games of rugby this month but Saturday’s World Cup final between the Black Ferns and England is now right up there. Interest has skyrocketed to such an extent over the past 24 hours that a world-record attendance is now assured at Eden Park for a sold-out contest with the potential to launch women’s rugby into another commercial stratosphere.
