Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Related
architecturaldigest.com
Dr. Dre Lists Contemporary-Style Oceanfront Malibu Mansion for $20 Million
Iconic rapper and producer Dr. Dre—who has become quite the real estate savant over the years—has listed his stunning Malibu mansion for a whopping $20 million, reports Dirt. The co-founder of game-changing audio products company Beats Electronics bought the nearly nine thousand square-foot stunner for a mere $4.8 million back in 2000.
architecturaldigest.com
Inside Rock Legend Flea's $8,800,000 Hilltop Compound
Today Architectural Digest takes you to La Crescenta, California to tour a 5.7 acre hilltop compound owned by legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, currently on the market for $8.8M. [chill pulsating music]. [Anthony] Welcome to 3947 Markridge Road. located in La Crescenta, California. This home is currently owned...
Kanye West Leaves LA Bagel Shop As Patrons Whisper That He Should ‘Go Home’, Eyewitness Says (Exclusive)
Kanye West did not have a good week — and justifiably so. On the same day that the 45-year-old fallen rapper and fashion designer was turned away from Sketchers for “unauthorized filming,” he also got the same sort of reaction from patrons at an LA bagel shop. An eyewitness, who asked to not be named, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that customers at the bagel shop, which is popular among Jewish residents due to its close proximity to a synagogue, were “not at all welcoming” of Kanye during his Oct. 26 visit.
architecturaldigest.com
Rapper Future Buys Modern Waterfront Miami Mansion for $16.3 Million
Atlanta-born Grammy award-winning rapper Future just became a Miami resident with the purchase of a $16.3 million property on Allison Island. On the exclusive island in the city’s North Beach section, every one of the forty-nine homes is a waterfront property.“The neighborhood is already home to a significant list of high profile names and I’m sure the new owner will enjoy this incredible new modern home and his new neighbors,” said Dina Goldentayer, the Douglas Elliman agent who held the listing. The asking price of the home was reportedly $19.9 million.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Worldly Manhattan Apartment That’s All About “Pinking It Out”
Walking into this 3,000-square-foot Manhattan apartment slightly above Madison Square Park’s tree canopy, one can sense that they are walking into the cozy home of a seasoned traveler and collector, who has perhaps occupied the space for decades. But even though it’s not difficult to ascribe the traveler and collector descriptors to the photographer and mental health youth advocate who lives here, she only moved into her new home this past summer.
architecturaldigest.com
The Drop List: New Releases From Tom Sachs, Marimekko x West Elm, Our Place, and More
Welcome to another edition of The Drop List, where we, self-proclaimed shopping obsessives, give you the lowdown on the most highly anticipated releases and intriguing launches of the past few weeks. We hope you’ll think of this as a one-stop shop to discover your new favorite brand, an emerging designer, or a fun collaboration straight out of the gate. (And, if you’re craving even more Clever content, don’t forget to sign up for our newsletter.)
architecturaldigest.com
Step Inside a Colorful Punta Mita Estate That Pays Homage to Past and Present Mexico
As its name implies, Hacienda Los Milagros is a haven of magic and wonder. Perched directly on the azure waters of the Bay of Banderas in Punta Mita, Mexico, the house synthesizes myriad narrative threads and cross-cultural influences, which collide and coalesce to exhilarating effect. The deftly layered decor speaks to Mexico’s ascendant status on the contemporary art-and-design scene; the enduring appeal of the country’s extraordinary craft traditions; the fusion of American and Mexican attitudes toward hospitality; and, perhaps, most of all, the power of place. At the end of the day, it’s also a pretty swell spot to sip a copita of mezcal while gazing out on a pristine stretch of the Pacific Ocean.
Comments / 0