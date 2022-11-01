Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Steven Nothem II
Police Officer Steven Robert Nothem II, 36, of Celina, Texas was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Steven was born June 28, 1986, in West Bend, son of Steve and Peggy Nothem of Kiel and Sharon Nothem of Sheboygan. Steven attended Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Grade School and graduated from Kiel High School in 2005.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee election official fired over fraudulent request for ballots sent to Rep. Brandtjen
A Milwaukee County elections official has been fired from her role as deputy director the Milwaukee Election Commission for fraudulently requesting military absentee ballots and having them sent to the home of state Rep. Janel Brandtjen of Menomonee Falls, according to Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The mayor held a press...
Greater Milwaukee Today
City of Waukesha leaf pickup behind schedule
WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha Public Works Department is behind schedule on leaf pickup due to a heavier than normal amount of leaves ready for pickup so far this fall. According to the city of Waukesha Facebook page, crews are a day behind schedule on Friday. Last year...
Greater Milwaukee Today
'Red Letters': Carroll alum pens poetry book inspired by studying abroad, social justice
WAUKESHA — Yvonne Ochilo was born and raised in Kenya. Her experiences with living there, studying abroad and social justice inspired her to write a book of poetry called “Red Letters: An Anthology.”. Ochilo was recruited to attend Carroll University. She loved her professors and made friends with...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director ‘wanted to make a point about voter fraud,’ complaint says
WAUKESHA — A former Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director has been charged after she allegedly sought military absentee ballots and had them sent to the home of state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls. The election official said she wanted to make a point about voter fraud, according to the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg School Board approves Second Step resources for Bullying Prevention
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg School Board approved using Second Step resources for its Bullying Prevention curriculum for this school year. After this year, the resources will need approval from the Curriculum Committee and the School Board for the 2023-24 school year. In its approval, the board added that no changes can be made to the existing curriculum that is being taught this year.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Koziczkowski earns white coat
LA CROSSE — Danielle Koziczkowski, the 2017 Grafton High School valedictorian, recently celebrated in a white coat ceremony and took the oath of becoming a physician assistant. Koziczkowski graduated from Carthage College summa cum laude in December 2020 and is enrolled in the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse physician assistant...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books
Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books is returning in-person Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 at 1500 N. University Drive, Waukesha. The Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books is an annual community celebration of literacy and the arts, where local and national authors and readers of all ages come together to enjoy presentations, performances, creativity, and conversation.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Thomas Richard Hoesly
July 29, 1950 - Oct. 26, 2022. Thomas Richard Hoesly of Oconomowoc passed away October 26, 2022, from complications of pulmonary fibrosis. Tom was born on July 29, 1950, in Madison, to Richard (Dick) and Mavis Hoesly of Wauwatosa. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha South head coach seeks change
The last two decades of football at Waukesha South have been filled with losses, disappointments, moments of humiliation, and injuries that will remain with our community for a lifetime. Football has the power to inspire change in its participants; unfortunately, when that participation is filled with humiliation and disappointment, the change is not always for the better. Some are driven away from a game that could break them out of a negative cycle, that could take them to places they never thought possible. Most miss opportunities for a future in the sport because no matter how good you are, what matters most is winning, and South has not been able to do that since the 90s. Through all of this, our athletes show up, work hard, and play until they have nothing left because they don’t know how to do it any differently.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend's Regner Park becoming enchanted
WEST BEND — Regner Park is being transformed as Enchantment in the Park is once again being built there to create an experience of holiday lights and decorations that will open at the end of this month. Enchantment in the Park is set up in Regner Park in West...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend man charged for allegedly posting hate speech
WEST BEND — Michael J. Miecielica, a 38-year-old West Bend man, has been charged for allegedly posting in downtown West Bend notes containing hate speech and threats to Democratic candidates in the Wisconsin gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races, as well as sending notes via email to Senator Ron Johnson’s campaign, on Monday.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pauline Ethel Underwood, 87
Pauline Ethel Underwood passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Lincoln Village in Port Washington where she resided. She was 87 years old. Pauline was born on June 20, 1935, in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of James and Dorothy Innis. On January 23, 1953, she married Ronald Underwood (1936-2022) in Earlville, IL. The couple lived in Earlville until moving to Cedarburg in 1974.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Horizon West Condo owners express frustration almost one year later
WAUKESHA — Almost one year ago the condo owners and residents of Horizon West Condominiums were evacuated from their homes with 15 minutes’ notice Dec. 2 due to risk of imminent collapse. Some have fared all right since, while other owners have struggled immensely. Carl Bergin, a condo...
Greater Milwaukee Today
James Edward Otey, 86
Mr. James Otey of Mequon passed away at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 86 years old. Jim was born on June 19, 1936, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and was the only child of Charles and Corrine (Butler) Otey, who preceded him in death. He was educated in the Niagara Falls, N.Y., Catholic schools, where he was the first African American to graduate Bishop Duffy Boys High School. Jim graduated high school in 1952 at the age of 16.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rockwell project advances after commission casts pivotal votes
OCONOMOWOC — One year ago, a proposed high profile, mixed-use development near Fowler Lake bubbled to the surface. After pivotal votes cast Wednesday, the project is on track for final approval by year’s end. The Plan Commission on Wednesday cast five votes in favor of Rockwell Partners’ proposal...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Peace at the pump: Settlement reached in lawsuit over Woodman’s gas prices
WAUKESHA — A year and a half after competitors sued Woodman’s, alleging the latter illegally sold gasoline below state-mandated minimums, the parties reached a confidential settlement during the second day of trial last month. In March 2021, Gogo Petroleum LLC, based in Wauwatosa, and Super Four Corp. of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ronald E. ‘Ron’ Ellefson
Ronald E. “Ron” Ellefson, 81, of Kewaskum, passed away with his family at his side on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital in the Town of Polk. Ron was born on March 31, 1941, in Appleton, the son of the late Edwin and Geraldine (nee Reinke) Ellefson. On July 20, 1963, he was united in marriage to Karen Rady at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. After 10 years of being employed by Gehl Company in West Bend, he became an entrepreneur beginning with establishing Kettle Park Campground in 1964 (which was on the corner of Ridge Road and Kettle View Drive in the Town of Kewaskum). Ron partnered with his wife, Karen, owned and operated multiple businesses over the years, the last of which was the Country Ridge Inn Bed and Breakfast also on the corner of Ridge Road and Kettle View Drive in the Town of Kewaskum. Since the bed and breakfast, Ron and Karen traveled and have enjoyed retirement with family and friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A special performance
MILWAUKEE — Medical employees, patients and more gathered at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, 2900 W. Oklahoma Ave. on Thursday morning to support the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, who confidently marched their way down the crowd in celebration of how far they’ve come since the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc Area Senior Center to host craft fair Saturday
OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Area Senior Center is hosting a craft fair on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The senior center is located at 210 S. Main St. The event will feature a large array of crafts, food and a silent auction to raise funds for the center.
Comments / 0