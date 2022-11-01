Read full article on original website
Indian Boy Escapes Cobra Attack by Biting Snake to Death
A boy in India managed survive a terrifying cobra snake attack when the quick-thinking youngster killed the creature by biting it to death. According to a local media report, the very strange incident occurred this past Monday in the village of Pandrapath as the eight-year-old named Deepak was playing in his backyard. Suddenly, the boy found himself in a perilous predicament when a cobra snake pounced upon him. The venomous reptile "got wrapped around my hand and bit me," Deepak recalled, "I was in great pain." Despite the agony he was experiencing, the boy proved to be remarkably cool under pressure and quickly turned the tables on the cobra snake with an attack of his own.
Russia detains two after bar inferno kills 13
Russian police on Saturday detained two people, including the suspected perpetrator, after a fire killed at least 13 people at a bar in the historic city of Kostroma. "Police officers identified and detained the suspect (behind) unlawful acts in an entertainment establishment in the city of Kostroma, which resulted in a fire and the death of people," Russian police said.
Video: Legendary Lake Monster Ogopogo Photographed by Canadian Couple?
A couple sailing on Canada's Okanagan Lake captured a remarkably clear photograph of a strange anomaly in the water that some suspect could be the site's resident 'monster' known as Ogopogo. The intriguing sighting reportedly occurred in mid-October as Dale and Colleen Hanchar were out on their boat with their friend Myrna Germaine Brown. Their proverbial pleasure cruise took an unusual turn when they noticed something odd had emerged from the water off in the distance. Concerned that the curious object could be a hazard to other boaters, Dale promptly steered the vessel towards the oddity, while Colleen prepared to photograph whatever the weird thing was.
Russia cafe blaze north of Moscow kills 13, injures 5
MOSCOW (AP) — A fire in a large cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 13 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said. The governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, said 13 people died in the fire and five more were slightly injured. Kostroma, a riverside city of 270,000, is 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun, according to the authorities. The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that a brawl erupted in the cafe shortly before the fire, but it wasn’t immediately clear if it had anything to do with the flare gun. Russia’s Investigative Committee, which investigates major crimes, said a suspect had been detained for allegedly firing the flare gun and that the cafe’s director also was being held.
