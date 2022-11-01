Read full article on original website
Beautiful North Dakota Home Found Full Of Dead Animals
You will be shocked and AMAZED in what you will see here.
Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names-VOLUME THREE
Here we go into Elgin, Camp Grassick, Steele, yes Tuttle, Jud...wait for these- Kulm, Anamoose, Fredonia, and a whole bunch more!. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
Small North Dakota City Named The Ugliest In The Entire State
A website has named the city in each state that needs a makeover.
This Is The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In All of North Dakota
Thanks, but no thanks?
MUSTS for North Dakota Deer Hunting
The time is here! North Dakota deer rifle opener is almost revered as a state holiday for many hunters. Opening at noon on Friday, November 4th, 2022; the anticipation of what the upcoming weeks may hold and how much time will be spent, we have musts to not leave for the field without. With numbers believed to be down after the effects of the 2021 EHD outbreak, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department issued only 64,000 deer gun licenses. This is 8,000 fewer tags than last year. As a result of the 2021 EHD outbreak and the similarities between it and CWD, North Dakota Game and Fish has added some new regulations, mainly in the areas noted previously or newly added CWD units. Hunters remember it is your responsibility to be aware of all state rules and regulations, and are highly encouraged to review the latest hunting guide. Especially regarding restrictions in units that one may not have been aware of having been added to the CWD unit list.
valleynewslive.com
Prevalence and future of term limits in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Election day is Tuesday and one of the questions in North Dakota is measure number one, which covers term limits for officials such as the House, Senate and Governor positions - limiting all of them to 8 years. As it stands, North Dakota is...
A new helping hand is here to help locate missing persons in North Dakota — check it out
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A new database is being established by North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley to help find missing persons statewide. According to the office of the Attorney General, the publicly accessible database will provide law enforcement and concerned citizens with detailed information regarding persons who have been reported missing in North Dakota. […]
Will Diesel Shortages Leave North Dakota Shelves Bare?
Diesel fuel has been the headline across news channels, press conferences, and talked about endlessly on social media. The Simple suggestion is that if there is no diesel fuel, no trucks. No trucks, then of course supposedly no goods on the grocery store shelves. The same antics of issuing reasons for worry, stress, and anxiety always seem to stem right around Midterms (or elections in general), and with the 2022 Midterm Elections on the horizon, Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, this too should be no surprise.
The Most Expensive Homes In North Dakota Are In These Cities
Let's pretend we're rich and see how some of the highest earners in our state have been living.
8 Annoying Things North Dakotans Do At The Grocery Store
Many North Dakotans choose to ignore the unwritten rules of grocery shopping.
Times-Online
Charles Tuttle candidate pledges election integrity, self-governance for North Dakota
Charles Tuttle is seeking election to be North Dakota’s Secretary of State, as an Independent candidate in a three-way race for a little-advertised, but important position within the state government. “I’m from Minot ND, I’m a political activist, a political junkie and I know just about everything there is...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Republican Party chairman issues warning about "deceitful group" on Facebook
(Fargo, ND) -- The chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party is warning party members about what he calls a "deceitful group" on Facebook .. that appears to be affiliated with the NDGOP. State party chairman Perrie Schafer says the group "North Dakota Republicans" is promoting support for Measure 1, which calls for term limits for elected state officials serving in Bismarck.
The only electric Cadillac in North Dakota is now in Mandan
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — According to the Department of Transportation, there are less than 300 electric vehicles registered in North Dakota, but that number is going up every single year. And just like our state expanded into green energy, we’re starting to change gears on electric vehicles too. “First and foremost, it’s a Cadillac, second […]
KFYR-TV
Woodburning stoves increase in popularity, North Dakota bucks the trend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Energy costs are expected to significantly increase this winter, and that has many people searching for more ways to make their energy dollars stretch a bit further. With a cold winter predicted for North Dakota, lighting up a fire would be one way to lower thermostats....
Deer gun hunting season off to good start in North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Deer hunters parked the pickups to head out to try and fill a tag. Deer gun season opened statewide at noon today. Most hunters with tags have been stocking up on what they need for the last few weeks. Today, we stopped by HH Gun Shop in Bismarck. Owner Darryl Howard […]
Where To Get The Perfect Christmas Tree In North Dakota
Halloween is over; now it's time to shamelessly move into Christmas. #NotSorry. I know it's still a little early, but we're doing it. We're preparing for holidays now, because before you know it, they will be here. You don't want to wait until the last minute to figure out where to get a good tree; that could make it where you end up with a "Charlie Brown's Christmas" kind of tree.
kvrr.com
Study: Minnesotans and North Dakotans rank high in voting power
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — According to a study from WalletHub, Minnesota and North Dakota voters are some of the most powerful for the midterm elections. North Dakota is in the top five for voting power in the senate and gubernatorial elections. WalletHub created a voting power index to calculate...
North Dakotans 19+ May Soon Be Gambling At Tribal Casinos.
After missing out on the grand prize, casinos may have still hit the jackpot. On Wednesday, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum rejected a proposal from North Dakota's American Indian tribes that requested full control over future online betting in North Dakota. It was an ambitious attempt. One that didn't work....
North Dakota Bed & Breakfasts You Have To See
You might not know it, but there are some pretty adorable bed and breakfasts scattered throughout North Dakota. Staying at a bed and breakfast is truly a unique experience. While I know Airbnbs are all the rage right now, and seem to be getting all the attention, I feel I have to shine a light on the first type of in-home staying/lodging.
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
