Mercer County, WV

wvpublic.org

EPA Awards Grants To Monitor Air Quality In Ohio, Kanawha Valleys

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding grants to monitor air quality in the Ohio and Kanawha valleys. The FracTracker Alliance will get nearly $500,000 from the EPA to monitor air quality in Brooke, Hancock and Marshall counties. In part, the grant will help measure emissions from hydraulic fracturing,...
OHIO STATE
WVNS

Car wrecked into utility pole causing power issues in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer Dispatch reports a vehicle has struck a utility pole today, November 4, 2022, around 12:30 p.m. in Princeton, WV. A single car struck a utility pole on N. Walker St causing the surrounding area to have power issues. The street remains open and no injuries have been reported. Officers advise […]
PRINCETON, WV
cardinalnews.org

Manufacturer to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Resin company to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County. A New Jersey-based company that makes custom resin and vinyl fabric products will locate in Tazewell County, creating 29 jobs, according to...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Resin and Vinyl Manufacturer to Establish Facility in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Ronald Mark Associates, Inc. (RMA), a leader in custom resin and vinyl fabric formulations and technical services, will invest $13.5 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Tazewell County. The company will occupy the former Komatsu Mining Corp. facility at 1081 Hockman Pike in Bluefield. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and South Carolina for the project, which will create 29 new jobs.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
wvpublic.org

Southern W.Va To Benefit From Federal Flood Protection Funds

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Tuesday said it will commit $2,817,600 to help reduce flood risks for communities throughout the Elkhorn Creek and Tug Fork River Watershed. Elkhorn Creek is a 23.7-mile-long (38.1 km) tributary of the Tug Fork, belonging to the Ohio River and Mississippi River watersheds. It...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ambulance, FedEx truck accident in Tornado, West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 2, 2022, 1:55 p.m.): The Kanawha County Ambulance and FedEx truck that were in an accident on Vorpe Road have now left the scene around 1:50 p.m. The accident was minor. TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was an accident involving a Kanawha County Ambulance and a FedEx delivery truck in […]
TORNADO, WV
wvpublic.org

New Mercer County Hike Honors ‘Poor’ History

Mercer County leaders have repurposed 23 acres of woodland, once used for forestry research, into a recreational area. And its two miles of trails offer more than hiking. They also have a lot of history and learning opportunities. The trailhead of the Gardner Center's network of hiking trails is located...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WTRF

West Virginia man killed in fiery truck crash on I-77

BELLE, W.Va. — On Tuesday, November 1, Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle, WV was killed in a fiery, fatal crash in Kanawha County. Hailey exited the I-77 at mile marker 96. The Ford pick up truck he was driving struck the metal divider causing the truck to overturn on its driver’s side and come to rest against the guardrail.
BELLE, WV
WDBJ7.com

Body found Friday in Claytor Lake

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
PULASKI, VA
WVNS

Beckley Area Foundation asks for help from the community

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local nonprofit organization needs your help as they renovate their headquarters. The Beckley Area Foundation recently relocated to South Kanawha street. Leaders with the foundation said the relocation and renovation cement their dedication to gathering donations to advance the community. Now they need the community’s help when it comes to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Future Leaders Program makes a difference across West Virginia

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) – A military organization is teaching students around the state about leadership. The West Virginia National Guard started the Future Leaders Program in 2019, with the goal to teach kids life skills and to become leaders in their community.  The program has grown since it was established to encompass eight counties […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Veterans Food Giveaway at Linda K. Epling Stadium

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are a veteran or know of one who needs help with food assistance this holiday season, you will not want to miss an upcoming food giveaway. Sponsored by the Volunteer VA Hospital in Beckley, volunteers will help out our local veterans who need food assistance at the Linda K. […]
BECKLEY, WV

