wvpublic.org
EPA Awards Grants To Monitor Air Quality In Ohio, Kanawha Valleys
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding grants to monitor air quality in the Ohio and Kanawha valleys. The FracTracker Alliance will get nearly $500,000 from the EPA to monitor air quality in Brooke, Hancock and Marshall counties. In part, the grant will help measure emissions from hydraulic fracturing,...
Car wrecked into utility pole causing power issues in Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer Dispatch reports a vehicle has struck a utility pole today, November 4, 2022, around 12:30 p.m. in Princeton, WV. A single car struck a utility pole on N. Walker St causing the surrounding area to have power issues. The street remains open and no injuries have been reported. Officers advise […]
West Virginia voters cast ballots at new voting precinct on West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Over 9,500 people have already cast their ballots this general election in Kanawha County, according to the County Clerks Office. About half of those were cast at the election headquarters in downtown Charleston, and over 1,000 were cast at a new early voting precinct on the West Side. “I think it’s […]
cardinalnews.org
Manufacturer to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Resin company to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County. A New Jersey-based company that makes custom resin and vinyl fabric products will locate in Tazewell County, creating 29 jobs, according to...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Resin and Vinyl Manufacturer to Establish Facility in Southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Ronald Mark Associates, Inc. (RMA), a leader in custom resin and vinyl fabric formulations and technical services, will invest $13.5 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Tazewell County. The company will occupy the former Komatsu Mining Corp. facility at 1081 Hockman Pike in Bluefield. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and South Carolina for the project, which will create 29 new jobs.
wvpublic.org
Southern W.Va To Benefit From Federal Flood Protection Funds
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Tuesday said it will commit $2,817,600 to help reduce flood risks for communities throughout the Elkhorn Creek and Tug Fork River Watershed. Elkhorn Creek is a 23.7-mile-long (38.1 km) tributary of the Tug Fork, belonging to the Ohio River and Mississippi River watersheds. It...
Ambulance, FedEx truck accident in Tornado, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 2, 2022, 1:55 p.m.): The Kanawha County Ambulance and FedEx truck that were in an accident on Vorpe Road have now left the scene around 1:50 p.m. The accident was minor. TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was an accident involving a Kanawha County Ambulance and a FedEx delivery truck in […]
West Virginia trooper barely escapes bullet in southern county shootout
A West Virginia State Police trooper narrowly missed being shot on Tuesday, according to a press release from WVSP Captain Maddy.
wvpublic.org
New Mercer County Hike Honors ‘Poor’ History
Mercer County leaders have repurposed 23 acres of woodland, once used for forestry research, into a recreational area. And its two miles of trails offer more than hiking. They also have a lot of history and learning opportunities. The trailhead of the Gardner Center's network of hiking trails is located...
wchstv.com
West Virginia State Police involved in shootout while searching Princeton residence
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police were met with gunfire Wednesday while searching a Mercer County home. Amir Lumpkins, 24, of Princeton was identified as the gunman, according to a news release by West Virginia State Police. Troopers said they were met with gunfire while searching a...
West Virginia native and TV host honored with sign in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sign honoring the host of the hit television show “Barnwood Builders,” Mark Bowe, was unveiled Thursday in eastern Kanawha County. The sign will greet people driving into the eastern Kanawha County community of Glasgow. The Kanawha County Commission says, in addition to Bowe, Commissioners Ben Salango, Kent Carper […]
WTRF
West Virginia man killed in fiery truck crash on I-77
BELLE, W.Va. — On Tuesday, November 1, Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle, WV was killed in a fiery, fatal crash in Kanawha County. Hailey exited the I-77 at mile marker 96. The Ford pick up truck he was driving struck the metal divider causing the truck to overturn on its driver’s side and come to rest against the guardrail.
Driver identified in fatal I-77/I-64 crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
WDBJ7.com
Body found Friday in Claytor Lake
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
Beckley Area Foundation asks for help from the community
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local nonprofit organization needs your help as they renovate their headquarters. The Beckley Area Foundation recently relocated to South Kanawha street. Leaders with the foundation said the relocation and renovation cement their dedication to gathering donations to advance the community. Now they need the community’s help when it comes to […]
cardinalnews.org
A hedge fund-linked company bought a mobile home park. Many residents were told to pay hundreds more or be evicted.
A company that has been buying mobile home parks across the country has purchased one in Southwest Virginia, and some of the tenants are being asked to leave, or asked to pay unexpected charges. Many residents of a Montgomery County mobile home park, which has been purchased by a company...
1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia
Future Leaders Program makes a difference across West Virginia
CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) – A military organization is teaching students around the state about leadership. The West Virginia National Guard started the Future Leaders Program in 2019, with the goal to teach kids life skills and to become leaders in their community. The program has grown since it was established to encompass eight counties […]
Veterans Food Giveaway at Linda K. Epling Stadium
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are a veteran or know of one who needs help with food assistance this holiday season, you will not want to miss an upcoming food giveaway. Sponsored by the Volunteer VA Hospital in Beckley, volunteers will help out our local veterans who need food assistance at the Linda K. […]
