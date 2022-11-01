ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama teen’s KKK costume sparked Halloween party stabbing, TV station reported

By alabamanow
 3 days ago
An Alabama teen was arrested after his racist costume sparked a fight at a Halloween party and the teen allegedly stabbed a man who told him to take the costume off, a local TV station reported.

WDHN-TV reported that Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, who is a senior at Slocumb High School, was charged with assault after allegedly stabbing the fellow party goer on Monday.

Witnesses said Barrett was wearing a Ku Klux Klan costume when the victim approached him and told him the costume was offensive and that he needed to take if off.

An argument ensued and police said they believe Barrett pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the side. The victim was hospitalized Tuesday.

Alabama Now

