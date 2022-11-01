Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
Nymag.com
The Secret Court Battle That Threatens Trump After Election Day
As the midterm campaigns draw to a close, so too may an informal détente between Donald Trump and federal prosecutors since the search of Mar-a-Lago in August. While both sides fight in court, the Justice Department has probably refrained from taking major steps in the key investigations into his possession of classified documents and the attack on the U.S. Capitol in order to avoid influencing the elections.
Yes, Trump and the Republican Party Own the Attack on Paul and Nancy Pelosi
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The suspect who allegedly targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and brutally beat her husband Paul with a hammer after breaking into their San Francisco home late last week was charged in federal court on Monday with assault and attempted kidnapping. A trail of recent social media activity indicates that 42-year-old David DePape was fixated on a toxic brew of far-right conspiracy theories and may have been delusional and suicidal. On Monday, evidence emerged suggesting that DePape was motivated at least in part by demagoguery espoused at great length by Donald Trump and his allies in the Republican Party.
MSNBC
The attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband shows women — and democracy — remain in danger
The recent attack on Paul Pelosi, and attempted assault of his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is the latest horrific episode in a rising tide of violent threats against women in positions of power. Such hostility and aggression against elected women can no longer be attributed to lone, deranged individuals....
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's Health
Paul Pelosi, the husband of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been released from the hospital, according to reports. Pelosi was released from a San Francisco hospital on Thursday afternoon, 6 days after allegedly being attacked by a hammer in his home by David DePape.
NC Lieutenant Gov. faces rebuke over Pelosi comment
Taking a different approach was North Carolina's Lt. Governor.
Man's Threat to Assassinate Trump Was 'Drunken Cry' for Reassurance: Lawyer
"It's not surprising that the defense is trying to shift these statements into the political hyperbole, idle talk," Neama Rahmani, told Newsweek.
MSNBC
Indict Trump after midterms? Atlanta DA faces coup, RICO and lyric evidence backlash
Atlanta DA Fani Willis is leading leading several major criminal probes in Atlanta, from the inquiry into Donald Trump's request to "find" votes to steal Georgia's 2020 election, to sweeping indictments against alleged gangs. Willis has publicly targeted some Trump allies for indictment, and legal experts are eyeing whether she takes steps to indict them, or Trump himself, after the political season of the federal midterms. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on her cases, the effort to use art against some indicted artists in court -- including Young Thug and Gunna -- and wider reform of that practice. Music mogul Kevin Liles, who testified in the bond hearing for those artists, discusses his new project to "Protect Black Art," which has support from major companies and artists like Drake and John Legend, in this interview.Nov. 3, 2022.
Fake News of Trump's Death Spreads on Twitter Amid Misinformation Backlash
Intentionally false reports of former President Donald Trump's death have emerged on Twitter following concerns that Elon Musk could allow rampant misinformation. The hashtag #TrumpIsDead trended after a number of Twitter users claimed that the former president had perished on Tuesday. Musk, who completed his purchase of Twitter last week, has advocated for more "free speech" on the platform, including reinstating accounts that had been previously banned for spreading misinformation. Critics have suggested that the tech billionaire's approach could lead to Twitter becoming a haven for trolls and right-wing conspiracy theorists.
The tide is turning for Republicans
With less than a week left to go before the midterms, just about everything is breaking in Republicans' favor. The big picture: Just a few weeks ago, Republicans seemed to be on the ropes thanks to a slate of polarizing, MAGA-aligned candidates with seemingly strong Democratic opponents, and a relentless Democratic focus on abortion.
MSNBC
House Republicans dismissed as ‘nobody wielding power’ by GOP leader in clash over midterms message
In the final stretch of the 2022 midterms, Democrats are talking up defending democracy and women’s rights while Republicans are hitting inflation and crime. President Obama’s closing message, a fiery push on Democrats protecting social security and Medicare as many Republicans back raising the social security and Medicare eligibility ages in favor of billionaire tax cuts. MSNBC’s Ari Melber interviews influential conservative anti-tax activist Grover Norquist.Nov. 3, 2022.
Map Shows How Republicans Most Likely to Flip Senate
Real Clear Politics indicates that in three of the four races projected to favor the GOP, it is due to an underestimated Republican electorate.
MSNBC
Stephen Miller group’s ads on race abandon any sense of subtlety
By any fair measure, Stephen Miller was one of Donald Trump’s most controversial advisers, especially on matters related to race and immigration. I remember a Greg Sargent piece from 2019 in which he described Miller as “one of the leading figures pushing the Trump administration toward increasing venality, corruption and lawlessness.”
MSNBC
Despite saying he never settles cases, Trump settles another case
As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump took great pride in boasting to the public that he doesn’t settle lawsuits. “I don’t settle cases,” the Republican bragged during a primary debate in 2016. “I don’t do it because that’s why I don’t get sued very often, because I don’t settle, unlike a lot of other people.”
MSNBC
Michael Moore predicts Dem wave victory in midterms
Filmmaker Michael Moore joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the midterms in the final week of campaigning, predicting a Democratic sweep, adding that Republicans are “not going to win next Tuesday.” Moore also responds to conservative activist Grover Norquist saying on “The Beat” that no Republicans “wielding any power” will push to raise the social security or Medicare ages. On media reports that there may be a “red wave,” Moore balks: " I know I take a minority position on this… No actually, we're not going to lose. There's more of us than there are of them."Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump lawyers saw Justice Thomas as key to overturning election results
Former President Trump’s attorneys saw a direct appeal to Justice Clarence Thomas as their best hope of overturning Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election, according to a new Politico report.Nov. 3, 2022.
Washington Examiner
The Department of Homeland Security has betrayed its constitutional obligations
There are few terms more calculated to cause a political ruckus than "deep state." Since the start of Donald Trump’s presidency almost six years ago, "deep state" has been a catchphrase for anything connected with the U.S. government that is opposed to Republicans . For a few reasons, I...
iheart.com
NEW Pelosi Hammer Time Update 11-2-22
Stephanie Boone and more guests join in in the lead up to election day. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is out...
Nymag.com
Trump’s Rumored 2024 Kickoff Could Mean Trouble for Republicans
A loudly barking dog that has quieted down as the midterm elections approach their omega point is the de facto head of the Republican Party — Donald Trump. While he was ubiquitous during primary season, when he was emblazoning a host of candidates with his brand, he appears to have heard the whispered pleas or silent prayers of Republicans that he keep a lower profile so that the midterms could be a straight referendum on Joe Biden and his (allegedly) socialist Democrats. Yes, he’s doing last-minute rallies for favored candidates in Ohio and Pennsylvania and dubious events in the early presidential states of Florida and Iowa. But for a world-class narcissist like the 45th president, this level of activity is almost restrained — if not at all selfless.
MSNBC
Trump's stunt lawsuit backfires as NYAG uses it to show his bad intentions
Alex Wagner reports on a New York judge appointing a special monitor of Donald Trump's business activity to make sure he doesn't hide his assets ahead of the potentially devastating civil case being brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Rebecca Roiphe, former Manhattan assistant district attorney, explains how a lawsuit filed by Trump against James ultimately helped James make her case for the need of a special monitor of Trump's business. Nov. 4, 2022.
