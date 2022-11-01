Read full article on original website
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
WSMV
Neighbors concerned after East Nashville shooting sends woman to hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville shooting on Thursday night sent one woman to the hospital and those who live in the area said Incidents like that didn’t happen often, but it all changed about three or four months ago. Metro Nashville police are searching for who fired...
Person dies after arriving at Nashville hospital with gunshot wound
Teenage driver wanted for multiple charges after deadly West Nashville hit-and-run
Police are asking for the Nashville community's help to track down a teenager wanted in connection with a June hit-and-run that left one person dead and three others injured.
19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef found safe following days of searching
After five days, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office has announced the search for Michaelle Van Kleef is over. The 19-year-old was reportedly found safe on Friday.
WSMV
Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are looking into a shooting at an apartment complex where one man was found dead in the parking lot. According to police at the scene, officers responded to a shots fired call around 5 a.m. at The Paddock at Grandview Apartments on Scruggs Lane. They arrived to find a man unresponsive inside a van parked in the middle of the lot at the complex.
WSMV
Ambulance thief arrested following pursuit in Davidson, Wilson counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a stolen ambulance following a lengthy pursuit that began in Davidson County and briefly leaked into Wilson County last Friday. According to Metro Nashville Police, 36-year-old Tracy Langford III was discharged from Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown on Thursday night, October...
Recently discharged Saint Thomas patient reportedly stole ambulance
WSMV
Teen arrested for social media posting threatening gun violence at school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A middle school student has been charged with making a false report of an emergency and threatening mass violence at a school, Metro Police said on Thursday. Police said the 14-year-old was the same person who this week both authored and reported finding a social media...
Nashville middle school student charged after accused of making online threat
Dash camera video shows 65-year-old suspect leading Dickson County deputies on 2-hour chase
A 65-year-old man from New York will be charged with a slew of crimes after leading Dickson County deputies and Ashland City police officers on a nearly two hour chase before crashing into a ditch Wednesday morning.
3-year-old airlifted to Nashville after ‘self-inflicted’ shooting in Algood
A toddler has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Putnam County.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Patrol SUV Involved in Friday Night Accident
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) An auto accident involving a Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputy occurred on Friday night. The wreck happened on I-840 East between the Almaville Road and Veterans Parkway interchanges. WGNS confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. Reports indicate one of the departments' patrol vehicles suffered extensive...
WSMV
Metro Police searching for car involved in pedestrian hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Traffic unit investigators are looking for a car that hit and injured a pedestrian walking their dog on a crosswalk. Officials say a four-door white sedan hit the person on Monroe Street at 6th Avenue North on Oct. 6. The sedan may have front driver’s side damage.
WSMV
Second person charged in death of clerk at Smyrna market
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A second person has been charged in connection with the death of a store clerk in August. Smyrna Police said Kathryn Taylor has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Patterson at the Twice Daily market on Aug. 30. She was arrested on Sept. 7.
Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home
From Metro Police UPDATE November 3, 2022 – Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located today at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive. Nesmith was found at the home of her 18-year-old boyfriend, despite his claims that […] The post Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WSMV
Man found dead on train tracks in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a man was found on the railroad tracks at Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Friday morning. According to Metro Nashville Police, the body was seen by a passerby who called it in around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, and CSX officials are handling the investigation. Police said the man has not yet been identified and there is no evidence of foul play.
Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe
Tennessee woman who shot homeless man sentenced to nearly year of probation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman who shot a homeless man five years ago in Nashville’s Music Row was sentenced to nearly a year of probation. Katie Layne Quackenbush, 32, who was living in Nashville in 2017, was convicted of reckless endangerment in the shooting of Gerald Melton, now 59, WZTV reported. She was sentenced on Thursday to 11 months and 29 days of probation, according to The Tennessean.
WSMV
Family of woman missing in Wilson Co. plead for answers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Boston family drove hours to Wilson County this week to search for their lost daughter. Michaelle Van Kleef went missing Sunday night and crews have been on the ground looking for clues. Her parents, Amanda and Lawrence Van Kleef, say Michaelle came to Wilson County...
dicksonpost.com
Deputies arrest suspect barricaded in Dickson home
Dickson County sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody last month on multiple charges, including violation of the sex offender registry. According to a press release from the department, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, warrants deputies responded to 917 Promiseland Road in an attempt to locate Clifton James Stansberry, 32, of Dickson. Stansberry had outstanding warrants in Dickson County for.
