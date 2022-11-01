ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are looking into a shooting at an apartment complex where one man was found dead in the parking lot. According to police at the scene, officers responded to a shots fired call around 5 a.m. at The Paddock at Grandview Apartments on Scruggs Lane. They arrived to find a man unresponsive inside a van parked in the middle of the lot at the complex.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Ambulance thief arrested following pursuit in Davidson, Wilson counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a stolen ambulance following a lengthy pursuit that began in Davidson County and briefly leaked into Wilson County last Friday. According to Metro Nashville Police, 36-year-old Tracy Langford III was discharged from Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown on Thursday night, October...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Metro Police searching for car involved in pedestrian hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Traffic unit investigators are looking for a car that hit and injured a pedestrian walking their dog on a crosswalk. Officials say a four-door white sedan hit the person on Monroe Street at 6th Avenue North on Oct. 6. The sedan may have front driver’s side damage.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Second person charged in death of clerk at Smyrna market

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A second person has been charged in connection with the death of a store clerk in August. Smyrna Police said Kathryn Taylor has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Patterson at the Twice Daily market on Aug. 30. She was arrested on Sept. 7.
SMYRNA, TN
Wilson County Source

Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home

From Metro Police UPDATE November 3, 2022 – Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located today at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive. Nesmith was found at the home of her 18-year-old boyfriend, despite his claims that […] The post Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man found dead on train tracks in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a man was found on the railroad tracks at Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Friday morning. According to Metro Nashville Police, the body was seen by a passerby who called it in around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, and CSX officials are handling the investigation. Police said the man has not yet been identified and there is no evidence of foul play.
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe

BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tennessee woman who shot homeless man sentenced to nearly year of probation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman who shot a homeless man five years ago in Nashville’s Music Row was sentenced to nearly a year of probation. Katie Layne Quackenbush, 32, who was living in Nashville in 2017, was convicted of reckless endangerment in the shooting of Gerald Melton, now 59, WZTV reported. She was sentenced on Thursday to 11 months and 29 days of probation, according to The Tennessean.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family of woman missing in Wilson Co. plead for answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Boston family drove hours to Wilson County this week to search for their lost daughter. Michaelle Van Kleef went missing Sunday night and crews have been on the ground looking for clues. Her parents, Amanda and Lawrence Van Kleef, say Michaelle came to Wilson County...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
dicksonpost.com

Deputies arrest suspect barricaded in Dickson home

Dickson County sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody last month on multiple charges, including violation of the sex offender registry. According to a press release from the department, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, warrants deputies responded to 917 Promiseland Road in an attempt to locate Clifton James Stansberry, 32, of Dickson. Stansberry had outstanding warrants in Dickson County for.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN

