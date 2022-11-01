INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to be a windy and rainy start to the weekend. Rain comes to an end later today and the rest of the weekend begins to dry out. TODAY: A Wind Advisory begins at 8 a.m. and lasts through the early evening hours. Winds may gust at times near 40-50 mph. Be sure to secure any items outside. Rain begins this morning and lasts into the late afternoon. Rain will likely be light to moderate at times. While this isn’t going to be a drought buster, some locations may pick up a third to half an inch of rainfall. We’ve already reached our high temperatures for the day early this morning. Temperatures stay in the low and middle 60s through the afternoon.

