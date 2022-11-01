Read full article on original website
Behind the Bricks: Wildlife at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Did you know the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while tucked inside the urban Town of Speedway, is home to at least 196 different plant species and 57 different animal species?. On the latest episode of Behind the Bricks, IMS President Doug Boles will take you to the water, woods and beyond to highlight the wildlife that calls the Racing Capital of the World home.
Where to vote early in Hamilton County
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Early voting will continue Friday, Saturday and Monday in Hamilton County at multiple locations. The Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center at 1 Hamilton Square, and the Hamilton County Fairgrounds at 2003 E. Pleasant St. will be the initial sites for early voting. Later, early voting will be extended to sites in Carmel, Fishers and Westfield.
10th annual Downtown Franklin Holiday Open House happens this weekend
If you’re in the mood to start Christmas shopping this weekend, Franklin County is the place to be!. Danny Causey, director of salvage at Madison Street Salvage, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Madeline Grosh, marketing coordinator at Discover Downtown Franklin, to discuss the 10th Annual Downtown Franklin Holiday Open House.
Indy Lights to be rebranded as Indy NXT, announces 2023 schedule
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar is rebranding its Indy Lights developmental series. The racing series will be known as Indy NXT, IndyCar announced Thursday. The announcement comes after the racing series made sweeping changes at the start of the 2022 season. Some of the changes included; integration in paddock spaces, digital assets, and race officiating.
Muslim foundation breaks ground on Mosque after multiyear zoning fight
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The first Mosque is being built in Carmel. Al Salam Foundation is moving forward nearly three years after a judge blocked an effort to stop it. Mosque representatives say the groundbreaking felt like a holiday. Al Salam founders dreamed up the idea for the Islamic...
Mozel Sanders Foundation to feed Thanksgiving dinner to thousands of families
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is partnering with Mozel Sanders to feed Thanksgiving dinner to thousands of families. President of the organization, Stephanie Sanders, joined Daybreak Thursday to talk about the work they’ve been doing for 51 years. Every year, the meal changes slightly. This year, the foundation will...
Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
Indianapolis man arrested after shooting at Anderson gas station
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man was arrested in connection to the shooting of an Indianapolis man Wednesday afternoon inside a gas station, Anderson Police Department said Thursday. Maine Diamond, 28, remained in serious condition in intensive care at an Indianapolis hospital, the department said in a news...
‘Construction climate’ affects Lafayette Square Mall redevelopment
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The development firm behind the planned $200 million redevelopment of Lafayette Square Mall in Indianapolis is facing “challenges with the current construction climate.”. A statement issued Friday from Sojos Capital didn’t say whether the mall will reopen as planned Nov. 21. In the meantime,...
Police likely looking for additional suspects in the Delphi murders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been the face of the Delphi murder investigation from day one. I-Team 8’s Richard Essex talked to Carter twice this week about the investigation, suspect Richard Allen and releasing the probable cause affidavit to the public. Essex: Who’s...
Whalen’s Heroes helps fund service dogs for veterans
Due to the unhealed trauma experienced by many people in the U.S. Military, they are now left to figure out other ways to help with their mental health. That’s where for some of them, service dogs come in. There are many more who wish they could afford one, and that is where the Whalens’ Heroes organization is here to help.
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy to compete at the FINA World Swimming Cup in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A competition featuring the top swimmers in the world begins Thursday in Indianapolis. The IU Natatorium at IUPUI will host the third and final leg of the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup. It’s the first FINA World Swimming Cup series event in the U.S. since 2006.
Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
Silver Alert canceled for missing 14-year-old girl from Logansport
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued at 3 a.m. Thursday for a 14-year-old girl missing from Logansport. Blanca Xona-Vasquez was last seen at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in Logansport, which is 77 miles north of Indianapolis. Police believe Xona-Vasquez is in extreme danger and may need medical aid.
Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
Indiana doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old sues AG Rokita over ‘baseless investigations’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio in June, generating national headlines and triggering an investigation by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, has filed a lawsuit against him. The suit, filed Thursday in Marion County on behalf of Dr. Caitlin...
Windy and wet start to the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to be a windy and rainy start to the weekend. Rain comes to an end later today and the rest of the weekend begins to dry out. TODAY: A Wind Advisory begins at 8 a.m. and lasts through the early evening hours. Winds may gust at times near 40-50 mph. Be sure to secure any items outside. Rain begins this morning and lasts into the late afternoon. Rain will likely be light to moderate at times. While this isn’t going to be a drought buster, some locations may pick up a third to half an inch of rainfall. We’ve already reached our high temperatures for the day early this morning. Temperatures stay in the low and middle 60s through the afternoon.
Carmel police search for missing 24-year-old man
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is searching for 24-year-old Bernard Caillouet. Police say he was last seen walking away from his home around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Abney Point Drive on Saturday. Police say he’s 5 feet and 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he left home without his phone, wallet and medication, but they do not believe he is in danger.
Columbus man faces false reporting charge after accusing trooper of poisoning, harassment
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus man faces a criminal charge after he complained he was given a poisonous substance and being harassed by an Indiana State Police trooper, according to a media release Friday. In September, police started an investigation when Alan Parker, 38, reported that he was...
