Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 Artwalk returns to Downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Downtown Shreveport Artwalk returned Friday, Nov. 4 featuring artists, exhibits, food/drink, and downtown development stops at multiple locations. With a spectacular lineup, Shreveport vendors gathered to sell custom paintings, jewelry, skincare and more. The stops included were located at:. The Korner Lounge featuring Bailey Harris/SeizeTheSubsea. Andress...
Storm11.04.22
SHREVEPORT, La. - An Enhanced Risk of severe storms exists for Friday evening and night across the ArkLaTex. All modes of bad weather are possible. Here is the latest.
Operation Green Light to help spark Veterans Week
SHREVEPORT, La. -- There's a bright and shiny new way to honor our military members as Veterans Week kicks off. Operation Green Light begins Monday. The Veterans Celebration Committee is asking that all government buildings, businesses and homes light up in green. Chairman Ken Epperson says even the Bakowski Bridge of Lights will go green as part of the tribute. He wants it to last through Thanksgiving.
Shreveport #2ndDateUpdate: Wendy and Greg and the Brunch Date!
Weekday mornings at 6:30 and 8:30 Jay Michaels in the Morning tries to figure out what went wrong on dates in the Shreveport-Bossier area… and sometimes we get someone a second date.. and sometimes, well, we don’t!. Here’s what happened this morning on Shreveport #2ndDateUpdate with Wendy and...
Warrior Run set for Saturday in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Listen up runners! The Warrior Run is Saturday, Nov. 5, in Bossier City. The Fun Run kicks off at Teague Parkway Boat Launch in Bossier City at 7:45 a.m., followed by the main event, the 5k, at 8 a.m. Proceeds for the event will go to...
First KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner of 2022 makes a run for it
BOSSIER CITY, La. - It's a new holiday season so that means a new batch of kids dashing through the toy aisles in the wildly popular KTBS 3 Minute Smile. Our first winner this year was Demiya Turel, 9. She's a third grader at Atkins Technology Elementary School in Shreveport.
Main to Main Trade Days
MINDEN, La. - If you're a bargain hunter, Webster Parish's 23rd Annual Main to Main Trade Days is for you. It's happening Thursday and Friday (Nov. 4 & 5). Whether you are an art lover, a bargain hunter, an antique shopper, a flea market and garage sale enthusiast, or you just love the art of shopping; you won’t want to miss the Main to Main Trade Days experience.
NATIONAL HOMECARE & HOSPICE MONTH
Your browser does not support the audio element. Executive Director, Brandy Clayton, and Account Executive, Wendy Neely of CHRISTUS Hospice Shreveport-Bossier discuss the unlimited resources available through hospice care. They bring a feeling of warmth, comfort and knowledge to anyone listening, and they talk about how hospice is about living, loving and finding joy in being taken care of.
SWEPCO awards $15k grant to 3 Caddo schools for cyber programs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are getting a leg up thanks to a grant from SWEPCO. On Thursday, Nov. 3, KSLA spoke with the principal of the school, Latoria Stewart, about how this money will benefit students. Stewart says the grant money will help to enhance the cyber classes they already teach at the school.
Shreveport street dedicated in honor of Lloyd Thompson
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - He was known for his advocacy in the Black community as the president of the Shreveport chapter of the NAACP, and later was elected as a Caddo Parish School Board member. Lloyd Thompson worked tirelessly for equality and for the children. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Michael...
Behind the Badge: Dustin Dennis, Plain Dealing SRO
PLAIN DEALING, La. - A school resource officer at one ArkLaTex school is making a real difference. He's more than just an officer. He's a friend to many of the students. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to Plain Dealing's Dustin Dennis. If you'd...
The Morning Break: Downtown Shreveport Artwalk & Daylight Saving Time
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason, Nate, and Jade discussed the Downtown Shreveport Artwalk and Daylight Saving Time.
Rescue founder requests mandatory spay, neuter law in Webster
MINDEN, La. -- The founder of the LaMa Animal Rescue, Michelle Lewis, presented the idea of passing a mandatory spay and neuter law to the Webster Parish Police Jury yesterday at their monthly meeting. This idea was met with contrasting opinions from a couple of the jury members. After Lewis...
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A judge has signed a temporary restraining order that prohibits Hustler Hollywood from opening its doors this week and that immediately closes a Cindie’s and a Cindie’s lingerie store. The action comes in response to a lawsuit filed by the City of Shreveport...
Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
Escapee convicted in Caddo District Court
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man arrested in Bossier City on domestic violence charges and later escaped from custody at Ochsner LSU Health hospital was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday in Caddo District Court. The 12 jurors in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Cortez Jermaine...
Bossier Residents Rejoice the Best Pizza Is Back for a Month
I Will Never Forget The First Time I Tried the Best Pizza in Bossier. We all have had the feeling of walking into a restaurant knowing exactly what we're going to order but then the waiter or waitress totally ruins our plans right? That's exactly what happened to me at Flying Heart Brewery that day. I had my heart set on some wings and salad.
Shreveport owes police and firefighter pensions millions of dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just days before he faces re-election, Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration is hit with another claim of financial mismanagement. This time the whistleblower is Bill Wilson. He's a retired assistant police chief who is now secretary of the Shreveport Police Pension and Relief Board. After checking bank records, he makes the startling claim that since Perkins took office, the city has not made contributions required by law -- to the tune of $1.3 million dollars.
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Area Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northwest Louisiana, eastern and inland southeast Texas, western Arkansas and extreme southeast Oklahoma. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible in this area through Friday night. This Tornado Watch includes Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Sabine and...
Shreveport, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Shreveport. The Haughton High School football team will have a game with Captain Shreve High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. The Evangel Christian Academy football team will have a game with Booker T. Washington High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
