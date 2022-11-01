ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside, FL

StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an 'Ironclad Prenup' Before Their Divorce—Here's the 'Major Factor' That 'Complicated' Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's mansion sits unfinished as marriage falls apart

It’s not just Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage that’s on pause; construction on the troubled couple’s South Florida mansion has been halted amid their looming divorce. “There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home,” an insider told The Post Thursday, noting that last week’s Hurricane Ian also contributed to the building break. The Post obtained never-before-seen floor plans of the pair’s Miami Beach estate, and it’s clear they spared no detail. In addition to the $17 million the NFL star and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel paid for the land, The Post reports...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Popculture

Tour Sandra Bullock's Sprawling 91-Acre San Diego Home Listed for $6 Million

Sandra Bullock has devoted much of her A-list fortune to real estate ventures. She has built an extensive portfolio, buying and selling homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Georgia Tybee Island, and many other cities across the country. Dirt reported that the Oscar-winning actor owns more than 17 residential and commercial properties in the U.S., including several multimillion-dollar homes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Matthew C. Woodruff

Jared and Ivanka's Multi-Million Dollar Florida Mansion is nothing like his Baltimore apartments.

36 Indian Creek Island Rd.(via realtor.com) After the Trump family fled New York City and Washington D.C. for permanent homes in Florida, Jared and Ivanka settled on Indian Creek Island, a high-security area known as the "Billionaire Bunker”, near Miami. It was originally reported that the couple purchased a two-acre waterfront lot for $32 million on Dec. 17th, 2020, from Julio Iglesias, located at 4 Indian Creek Island Rd., however Florida’s voter records show Jared lists his mailing address as 36 Indian Creek Island Rd, while voter records show Ivanka’s home address as 8955 Collins Ave Unit 201 Surfside, Fl. which is known to be the condo the couple rented when first moving to the Miami area.
RadarOnline

Plotting Her Escape? Gisele Bündchen Secretly Bought $1.25 Million Miami Home, Months Before Filing For Divorce From Tom Brady

It appears that Gisele Bündchen was making moves to end her marriage with Tom Brady long before their problems were ever made public. Records show that the supermodel, 42, quietly bought a Miami cottage through an LLC in February, just two weeks before her ex un-retired and went back to the NFL, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 1,540 square feet abode was purchased on Feb. 28 for $1.25 million. The modest three-bedroom, three-bathroom is a far cry from her $27 million property, which she shared with Tom, nestled in the ritzy Indian Creek Country Club neighborhood known as "Billionaire Bunker.”The discovery...
MIAMI, FL
Women's Health

What Is Gisele Bündchen's Net Worth In 2022? Here's How The Supermodel Made Her Millions

Gisele Bündchen has been a household name for years, and that's a status she worked really hard to achieve. Not only did she curate a super successful modeling career for over a decade, but she continued to build her empire with a lot of heart, hard work, hustle, and, of course, super lucrative endorsement deals. And, together with her (soon-to-be ex) husband and football star Tom Brady, the two have built up an empire of wealth together.
FLORIDA STATE
Us Weekly

Look Back at Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Rocky Relationship

A complicated past! Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed their son, John, after their relationship was over and the New England Patriots star had already moved on with Gisele Bündchen. "Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my […]
Robb Report

The World's Largest Flawless Diamond Could Fetch Over $15 Million at Auction

Another day, another massive fancy-colored diamond hits the auction block. This week, just days after it revealed plans to sell a collection of vivid blue diamonds from De Beers, Sotheby’s announced that it will also sell a 303.10-carat stone known as the Golden Canary at its Magnificent Jewels sale in December. The pear-shaped gem, which boasts a fancy deep brownish-yellow hue, is one of the largest polished diamonds in the world and the largest flawless diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America, or GIA. Because of its rarity (yellow diamonds only make up .006 percent of diamonds in the world)...
Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
