Gisele Bündchen Purchased a $1.2M Art-Deco Cottage Months Prior to Tom Brady Split
Gisele Bündchen has a new place to call home. ET has learned that the 42-year-old model purchased an Art-Deco style cottage for $1.25 million on Feb. 28, months before she and Tom Brady announced their split. Located in Surfside, Florida, Bündchen's new pad has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s mansion sits unfinished as marriage falls apart
It’s not just Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage that’s on pause; construction on the troubled couple’s South Florida mansion has been halted amid their looming divorce. “There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home,” an insider told The Post Thursday, noting that last week’s Hurricane Ian also contributed to the building break. The Post obtained never-before-seen floor plans of the pair’s Miami Beach estate, and it’s clear they spared no detail. In addition to the $17 million the NFL star and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel paid for the land, The Post reports...
Tour Sandra Bullock's Sprawling 91-Acre San Diego Home Listed for $6 Million
Sandra Bullock has devoted much of her A-list fortune to real estate ventures. She has built an extensive portfolio, buying and selling homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Georgia Tybee Island, and many other cities across the country. Dirt reported that the Oscar-winning actor owns more than 17 residential and commercial properties in the U.S., including several multimillion-dollar homes.
Cher Is Selling Her $85 Million Malibu Mansion Complete With a Climate-Controlled Wig Room
After 34 years, Cher has decided the time has finally come to put her Malibu mansion on the market, listing the estate customized to her unique specifications for 28 times what she originally paid for it. This week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the pop icon has listed her...
Ant Anstead Selling House Across Street From Girlfriend Renée Zellweger Amid Christina Hall Custody Battle
Ant Anstead is selling his house across the street from girlfriend Renée Zellweger on the heels of his custody battle with HGTV star Christina Hall.
The Internet Thinks Gisele Bündchen Fired Shots at Tom Brady in Her Divorce Announcement
People can’t help but notice that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s divorce statements have entirely different tones. And some think that Bündchen carefully worded hers to specifically throw shade at her ex. The Victoria Secret model filed for divorce on Oct. 28 following a slue of...
Ivanka and Jared are seen checking out their new digs in Miami’s Billionaire’s Bunker
Just checking on the progress ... Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump spotted checking on their Miami mansion.
Jared and Ivanka’s Multi-Million Dollar Florida Mansion is nothing like his Baltimore apartments.
36 Indian Creek Island Rd.(via realtor.com) After the Trump family fled New York City and Washington D.C. for permanent homes in Florida, Jared and Ivanka settled on Indian Creek Island, a high-security area known as the "Billionaire Bunker”, near Miami. It was originally reported that the couple purchased a two-acre waterfront lot for $32 million on Dec. 17th, 2020, from Julio Iglesias, located at 4 Indian Creek Island Rd., however Florida’s voter records show Jared lists his mailing address as 36 Indian Creek Island Rd, while voter records show Ivanka’s home address as 8955 Collins Ave Unit 201 Surfside, Fl. which is known to be the condo the couple rented when first moving to the Miami area.
Jennifer Aniston Bought Her New Tucscan Farmhouse Montecito Estate From Oprah for $14 Million
Jennifer Aniston is living in a house once owned by Oprah. The Montecito estate has a lot of amenities for the 'Friends' star.
Billionaire Byron Allen Makes History With Most Expensive Home Purchase by an African American in the U.S.
The media mogul has purchased a home in Malibu's Paradise Cove for $100 million, the neighborhood's most expensive real estate transaction this year. Malibu’s Paradise Cove neighborhood is getting a new resident: billionaire media mogul Byron Allen. The Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios chairman and CEO,...
Plotting Her Escape? Gisele Bündchen Secretly Bought $1.25 Million Miami Home, Months Before Filing For Divorce From Tom Brady
It appears that Gisele Bündchen was making moves to end her marriage with Tom Brady long before their problems were ever made public. Records show that the supermodel, 42, quietly bought a Miami cottage through an LLC in February, just two weeks before her ex un-retired and went back to the NFL, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 1,540 square feet abode was purchased on Feb. 28 for $1.25 million. The modest three-bedroom, three-bathroom is a far cry from her $27 million property, which she shared with Tom, nestled in the ritzy Indian Creek Country Club neighborhood known as "Billionaire Bunker.”The discovery...
Mark Wahlberg sells $90M Beverly Hills mansion for ‘a better life’ in Nevada with his family
Mark Wahlberg is focusing on what is best for his family. The Hollywood star opened up about his plans for the future, revealing that he wants to give his kids a “better life” and has made the decision to move out from his $90 million mansion in California, for a fresh start in Nevada.
Mark Wahlberg Moves to Las Vegas, Shelling Out $30 Million on an Ultra-Secure Community
Mark Wahlberg has moved to Las Vegas. The actor and businessman dropped a lot of money to settle down in a private community in Nevada.
What Is Gisele Bündchen's Net Worth In 2022? Here’s How The Supermodel Made Her Millions
Gisele Bündchen has been a household name for years, and that's a status she worked really hard to achieve. Not only did she curate a super successful modeling career for over a decade, but she continued to build her empire with a lot of heart, hard work, hustle, and, of course, super lucrative endorsement deals. And, together with her (soon-to-be ex) husband and football star Tom Brady, the two have built up an empire of wealth together.
A bride-to-be paid $200 for a pink vintage wedding dress with blue lace accents ahead of her sunset-themed wedding
Madison "Madi" Cervantes showed off her multi-colored vintage wedding dress on TikTok. The first TikTok and several accompanying videos went viral, garnering a combined 51 million views. Cervantes found the $200 dress online after striking out while looking for traditional white gowns. A bride-to-be in Texas delighted the internet when...
Look Back at Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s Rocky Relationship
A complicated past! Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed their son, John, after their relationship was over and the New England Patriots star had already moved on with Gisele Bündchen. "Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my […]
Ben Affleck Looks Relieved To Be Home After Miami Trip With J Lo As Rumors Swirl He's 'Not Happy' In Marriage
Ben Affleck appeared beyond relieved to be home after a trip to Miami with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor wasted no time, jumping off his private jet after a weekend away with his significant other on the heels of rumors he's "not happy" in his three-month marriage.
See Carol Burnett’s longtime, 13th-floor Los Angeles condo for sale for $4.2 million
Legendary actress and comedian Carol Burnett is selling her dazzling longtime Los Angeles pied-à-terre in the Wilshire Westwood building for $4.2 million. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,800-square-foot home was completely remodeled in 2011, but the condo’s brilliant views of the Santa Monica Mountains from every room remain. “This is...
The World’s Largest Flawless Diamond Could Fetch Over $15 Million at Auction
Another day, another massive fancy-colored diamond hits the auction block. This week, just days after it revealed plans to sell a collection of vivid blue diamonds from De Beers, Sotheby’s announced that it will also sell a 303.10-carat stone known as the Golden Canary at its Magnificent Jewels sale in December. The pear-shaped gem, which boasts a fancy deep brownish-yellow hue, is one of the largest polished diamonds in the world and the largest flawless diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America, or GIA. Because of its rarity (yellow diamonds only make up .006 percent of diamonds in the world)...
