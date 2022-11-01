Read full article on original website
Football: First round playoff preview of all 8 local teams
Broomfield closed out the regular season a perfect 10-0 last weekend. Fairview and Legacy continued their winning ways, building upon the longest winning streaks in the sport’s largest classification. And Erie — the team that was a play away from a state title last season – seems to have...
Snow totals for Colorado's Nov. 3-4, 2022 snowstorm
As a snowstorm starts to move out of Colorado, it has left an inch or two in downtown Denver, about 4.5 inches at the Denver International Airport, and 10 inches in a southwest town in the state.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Wienermobile rolls into Colorado this weekend
DENVER — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Centennial State. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be making appearances...
Snow totals: Here’s how much fell in your city
Denver recorded its first official snowfall of the season on Thursday into Friday morning.
Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It
Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
Cold and snow heading for Colorado
A major weather change will blow into Colorado overnight and ramp up on Thursday. We are looking at a pileup of snow for the high country and for Denver to see our first official snow on Thursday night. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible. The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday. Denver could also get snow. It's looking likely this will actually hit Denver International Airport, which would make it out first official snow of the season. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning. The snow will taper by Friday morning, before we clear into a chilly day. Temperatures tomorrow drop into the upper 40s after we saw the 70s for two days. We warm up a bit this weekend, but it will be windy.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado as jackpot explodes
DENVER — Although no one won the massive Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, one person in Colorado is waking up $1 million richer. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 2-11-22-35-60, Powerball 23 and Power Play 2. One-million Powerball prizes were won in Colorado, Arizona, California, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, North...
Authorities Locate Body of Missing Elk Hunter in Western Colorado
The body of a missing elk hunter has been found in a remote stretch of Colorado wilderness. Calvin Prochnow, 69, of Grand Junction, Colorado was reported missing in the afternoon of Sunday, October 30 after being separated from his hunting partner. His body was discovered by a passing helicopter on Tuesday, November 1 after an extensive three-day search.
Weather Pro Chris Tomer Leaving Channel 2 Morning Show, but Not Station
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is among the best weather forecasters in Denver, as he's proven for eighteen years on partner stations Fox31 and KWGN/Channel 2, including the past ten-plus as a regular on Daybreak, Channel 2's popular morning show. But today, November 3, is slated to be Tomer's last on the program. Starting tomorrow, the prognostications will be delivered by Travis Michels.
Danielle Kreutter Leaving KKTV: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
The residents of Colorado Springs have always liked Danielle Kreutter as a weekend reporter and newscaster. But this is a bittersweet moment for them, as Danielle Kreutter is leaving KKTV 11 News in November. It prompted many to wonder if they would see the anchor again on the air, where she is headed next, and whether or not she plans to stay in Colorado. Fortunately for her viewers, Danielle Kreutter answered most queries about her departure from KKTV 11 News.
Body found in western Colorado wilderness, likely to be missing hunter
MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing hunter ended tragically Tuesday with the discovery of his body in the remote western Colorado wilderness. For more than two days, search teams scoured 1,300 acres around Black Canyon of the Gunnison looking for Grand Junction resident Calvin Prochnow. Prochnow, 70, had been elk hunting with a friend over the weekend and failed to return late Sunday afternoon. Loved ones then reported him missing.
Off-Grid Colorado Property Has a 138 Foot Tunnel in the Mountain
If you are looking to get off-grid in Colorado, search no further. This home in Whitewater, Colorado is listed for less than $550k and has nearly 39 acres of land for you to build as you would like. One of the most remarkable features of the home is the tunnel....
Spate of violent crime unnerves Colorado's business community
The spate of crime that struck metro Denver, including back-to-back shootings that claimed the lives of five people in the last few days alone, has unnerved Colorado's business leaders, some of whom emphasized how the violence is directly affecting residents' quality of life. The recent shootings – which left one killed in Denver on Tuesday, four in Aurora on Sunday – came atop a violent weekend in October, when seven people also died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range. ...
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 4-6, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
Denver, let's have a winter driving refresher
Off to a bad start already. 50 car pileup to kick off the season. I don't care if you're a native or a transplant, it looks like we could use a quick refresher on winter driving in Denver.
Inside Colorado’s Devastating Fentanyl Crisis
“You can get it anywhere,” says 35-year-old Jamie Ethridge, but he typically went to downtown Denver’s Civic Center Park to find fentanyl. Blue tablets, orange pills, pink powder: It was a smorgasbord of fixes, all available from a handful of dealers. Ethridge, a local musician, hasn’t chased the euphoric high of the potent synthetic opioid for more than a year now, though, making him one of the lucky ones who can say they played an often fatal game of chance and lived. In 2020 and 2021, roughly 1,450 Coloradans—and more than 127,500 other Americans—were not so fortunate.
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes
Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado.State of Colorado Energy Office. On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.
Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system is on track to bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Wednesday night until 6 AM Friday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Bookcliffs, the Flat Tops, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected, especially above 8,000 feet. The heavy blowing snow with 40 mph winds can reduce visibility, making travel difficult through the mountains.
